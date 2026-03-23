Kate Upton's Manhattan home is a lesson in how to elevate your interiors with unexpected colour combinations

Known for her effortless glamour and refined style, Kate Upton was not the celebrity we envisioned living with whimsical interiors and bold, unique colour palettes. And yet that's exactly what we found when she gave fans a rare glimpse inside her stunning Manhattan home.

With so many ways to add personality to your home, it can be all too easy to become overwhelmed with colour, pattern and accessory options. However, the chaos of adding happy colours to your home is a worthwhile one when the result is something like Kate Upton's incredible Manhattan apartment.

Inviting Architectural Digest into her New York residence (on Instagram @archdigest), the American model has given fans a surprising insight into her bold and colourful family home.

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Inside Kate Upton's Manhattan home

“I didn’t want our home to feel like a hotel room,” the supermodel tells Architectural Digest. “We’re a young family. We have kids and a dog. We wanted it to feel like us.” It's safe to say she's achieved that.

Kate's home is a beautiful showcase of some of the biggest interior colour trends this year, from her mustard and mulberry living room to the statement green kitchen. But it's not all painted walls and blocked hues. No, the actress has also brought personality to the space with decadent murals and unique home accessories.

The murals, found in the bedroom, kitchen and dining, vary in pattern but all present a similar Japanese style and motif. While murals aren't a low-effort interior design trick, they are a great way of transforming your home into something unique and special.

Another example of a statement kitchen design with rich green cabinets. (Image credit: Future)

Kate and her husband, Justin Verlander, told Architectural Digest that their aim with their penthouse was to make it feel less like a hotel and more like a family home. Whilst it certainly has the makings of a boutique hotel, it's clear the family's personality has been considered in each room.

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With multiple large, comfortable seating areas showing off the latest sofa trends, and cosy yet spacious dining spaces. We love how the bar stools at the kitchen island breakfast bar are the same design as the ones nestled into the breakfast nook.

Again, a clear sign that comfort has not been sacrificed in the name of style.

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Even if colour drenching your home in trending hues isn't for you, there's still so much inspiration to be taken from Kate's home. The smallest touches, like the fury throw pillows in the dining space and the statement fruit bowl, are proof that fun design choices needn't be overwhelming.

When we see these lavish celebrity homes, it's all too easy to see them as overly ambitious, but they're a great source of interior ideas straight from high-end designers. Plus, there are always similar products and pieces available from our favourite affordable retailers to recreate the look.

Get the look

Inviting textures The White Company Tibetan Sheepskin Cushion £85 at The White Company Without adding another colour to your space, using textures like fur is the next best way to elevate your scheme. These cushions from The White Company are a great match for those dotted around Kate's casual seating set-up. Stylish and functional H&M Large mango wood bowl £34.99 at H&M Something as small as a fruit bowl can pack a punch in your home; a well-designed piece will make your space look expensive and better thought out. Plus, it has a function too, which is the sweet spot for interiors. Chic dining IKEA STOCKHOLM 2025 Chair in dark brown/leather £150 at IKEA Level up your dining experience with these sleek, Scandinavian chairs. With a moon-shaped design and solid oak frame, they deliver on both style and comfort.

Kate's vibrant home shows how incorporating elevated hues in a variety of colours can fill a home with character without feeling overwhelming.