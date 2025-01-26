The biggest sofa trends of 2025: 8 designs to elevate style and comfort

Discover the leading sofa trends of 2025 – experts predict these will be the most popular colours, shapes, and combinations to inspire how we style our living spaces for the year ahead.

For those looking to transform their living rooms without wanting to completely redecorate, a new sofa could hold the key to updating without overhauling the entire decor. As the focal point of any living room, it's important to avoid common mistakes when buying a new sofa because it is a big investment and, therefore not one to be taken lightly.

Aside from the style, and colour of your sofa choosing a design with longevity is key for today's modern home. The big sofa trends for 2025 take all of these factors into account to aid in choosing the right comfy companion for your home to update your living room in time for spring.

8 defining sofa trends of 2025

Aside from freshening your space up with some of the best living room paint colours, a new suite is a great albeit expensive way of reinventing your room.

However, if you've been putting off your sofa upgrade for quite a while 2025's trend offerings are some of the best we've ever seen. From cloud-like cushioning to relaxing low-slung designs there truly is something for everyone.

1. Patterned designs

If you're a big fan of the neverending maximalism trend then this rise in patterned sofas will make your heart happy.

Paulina Wojas, Interior Designer at Lovesofas says, "Colour drenching with rich tones, incorporating retro styles with vintage furniture, and experimenting with unique patterns and textures are some of the key interior design tactics to create authentic and lively spaces that reflect our personalities."

She adds, "A patterned sofa is perfect for implementing these trends into our homes and is a minor addition that elevates the overall feel and appearance of the room. It can be used as the room’s focal point and, contrary to what you may think, a patterned settee is actually quite versatile to suit various designs for an eclectic space."

There are however some things to think about when going for a more bold design. Paulina explains that it must be incorporated into your room intentionally.

“Adding a patterned sofa without considering the room’s features and colour scheme can result in an unflattering appearance. The key is to use the patterned settee to enhance the room’s aesthetic and create an eclectic harmony with the rest of the room," advises Paulina.

Our pick: Statement stripes Beatrice Woven Stripe 2 Seater Sofa View at Dunelm RRP: £599 | This classically shaped 2-seater sofa looks incredibly stylish when dressed in striking green stripes. The piping detail finishes the design off beautifully – a great budget buy, that looks far more expensive than it is.

2. Low slung lounging

Maybe loud and bold patterns aren't for you, if you're into a more Minimaluxe feel then the relaxing low-slung trend will be right up your street.

"Drawing inspiration from the relaxed vibes of the 1970s, this trend is all about creating an atmosphere of ease, informality, and ultimate comfort. Beds, sofas, coffee tables, and sideboards are moving closer to the ground, inviting homeowners to embrace a new level of lounging," says Monika Puccio, Head of Buying at Sofa Club.

Like a lot of the 70s-inspired decor ideas, this trend challenges the usual look of formal, high-back chairs and other furniture.

Monika adds, "Instead, low-slung furniture evokes a casual, grounded sensibility that effortlessly complements contemporary interiors. As homes continue to transform into havens of relaxation, this trend aligns perfectly with the desire for versatility and cosiness.”

Monika Puccio Social Links Navigation Head of Buying at Sofa Club Monika is an experienced Head of Buying at Sofa Club passionate about developing and sourcing outstanding design and quality sofas. With over 10 years of experience within the fashion retail industry, she applies the same buying approach to furniture, aiming to create stylish, trend-driven ranges that are fashion for your home.

Our pick: Contemporary design Euston Textured Luxe Chenille Left Corner Sofa View at Sofa Club RRP: £1699: This curvaceous, low-slung sofa is an inviting shape that offers a cocooning space to sit back and relax in style.

3. Regal sage green

Despite the raging popularity of Regencycore somewhat slowing down since the hype around Bridgerton, the regal look is set to resurge this year.

Joana Sadovskaja, Interior Trends Expert at Lovesofas, explains this, "Sage green is emerging as the standout colour of 2025, offering a refreshing yet sophisticated hue that complements both modern and traditional interiors."

"Tapping into the Royalcore trend, which is expected to be big in 2025, this colour is predicted to be most popular in boucle and velvet materials. Its rich texture enhances the overall elegance of a room, while its earthy undertones promote tranquillity and relaxation, making it an ideal choice for living rooms and cosy reading nooks," she says.

When it comes to how to use sage green in your home, Joana says you should complement the shade with cream or light-coloured cushions. She explains how this will create a soft harmonious look whereas opting for darker hues will have a more striking effect.

Our pick: Luxe style Velvet Sage Green 2 Seater Sofa Marghera View at LoveSofas RRP: £999 NOW £529 | This elegant compact sofa design is upholstered in a luxe-look velvet material to give the sage colourway an extra element of richness.

4. Trending hues

From Pantone's colour of the year Mocha Mousse to the increasing popularity of earth tones, it's no surprise the browns and greens are set to dominate this year's sofa trends.

Lena Gierasinska, head of product & displays at Barker and Stonehouse says, "In terms of colour, brown is set to be a big sofa trend for 2025 – it’s neutral but still adds warmth to a living room."

She highlights how olive green is another alternative yet popular colour, explaining, "It feels grounding thanks to its association with the outdoors. Also, blue sofas are perennially popular due to their versatility – they work well alongside most other colours and their popularity is expected to endure in 2025."

Our Pick: Chic and comfortable Blume Curved Dark Brown Fabric 3 Seater Sofa View at Barker and Stonehouse RRP: £1135 NOW £849 | This sofa oozes luxury with its deep rich brown hue and comfortable curves. It combines a few of the most popular sofa trends and we think it'd look right at home in any earth-toned living room.

5. Oversized suites

The Alexander & James Quinn Leather & Fabric Mix Large Corner Sofa at Furniture World (Image credit: Furniture World)

Breaking with conventional living room design rules, there's a trend for sofas to take over the floor space. "In 2025, homeowners are embracing extra-large sofas to create a cinema-like experience in their living rooms," says sofa design expert Ethan Fox, from Furniture World. "A large sofa provides the ultimate comfort, offering ample space for relaxing and stretching out, making it perfect for cosy nights in front of the TV."

He explains that these types of large sofas are perfect for hosting guests as their usual L-shape means everyone has a spot to sit comfortably. Oversized, generous sofas are particularly well suited if you have a larger family or love to host and those looking to make a home feel cosy.

"Unlike traditional sofas, large sofas are designed to fill a significant portion of the living room. As minimalist interiors grow in popularity, homeowners are opting for fewer pieces of furniture," Ethan adds.

It is important to understand that due to their size, purchasing such a large suite can be a rather hefty investment. Ethan explains that it's crucial to select a high-quality design and durable materials to ensure your sofa lasts for as long as possible.

Our Pick: High End seating Alexander & James Quinn Leather & Fabric Mix Large Corner Sofa View at Furniture world RRP: From £3,669 | This is certainly not a budget-friendly option but this leather and fabric hybrid from Alexander & James Quinn is the epitome of quiet luxury. You can completely customise the colour of the seat colours meaning it can be made to fit your home perfectly.

6. Cloud sofas

Along with this year's Pinterest trends, social media continues to introduce us to some of our favourite interior designs and tricks.

"Cloud sofas are set to dominate sofa trends yet again this year. After originally going viral on TikTok in 2023, the trend has developed to reveal how consumers love a neutral sofa that quite literally feels like floating on a cloud," explains Chloe Barrow, an interior expert at Laura James.

She adds, "This means sofas with wide seats that go far enough back to allow criss-cross sitting positions and enough room for couples and pets to get cosy together, are clear winners in 2025. A neutral deep sofa that provides comfort and practicality never goes out of style."

Our Pick: Refined cloud The Cloud, Right Corner Sofa Bed With Chaise Storage View at Sofa Club RRP: £1,699 | Not only is this suite a classic and more timeless version of the cloud sofa trend, with boucle fabric and seamless curves but it's also got hidden storage in the chaise section.

7. Curved organic silhouettes

Curved furniture is one of the best design tips to create a relaxing Japandi living room scheme. If your priority is peace and rest then following the Japandi aesthetic is a great way to achieve that.

Kelly Collins, Interior Designer & Head of Creative at Swyft says, "Curved Organic Silhouettes - As we head into 2025 we will see more of a softer curved and relaxed feel of sofas in our homes. Rather than sharp clean lines, a desire for comfort and relaxation will be felt, especially in the early winter months as people spend more time at home."

Should you be looking to keep to a tight budget then Kelly explains you can use accessories instead of purchasing a whole new sofa. "Using soft relaxed cushions and a throw you can decorate your sofa so that it doesn't feel as harsh. The key is not to go too maximalist with these accessories and aim for an organic feel," she adds.

Our Pick: Recline in style Montgomery Green Fabric Power Motion Recliner 2.5 Seater Sofa, With Power Headrest View at Barker and Stonehouse RRP: £1975 NOW £1595 | What's better than a trendy curved sofa? A trendy curved sofa with built-in recliners and adjustable headrest. Instead of the burnt orange colour pictures, this model is in an earthy rich green.

Kelly Collins Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Kelly is currently the head of the creative team at Swyft, the home of thoughtfully designed furniture and home accessories. As the company's in-house Interior Designer, Kelly orchestrates innovative design solutions and trend forecasting for colour, texture and pattern.

8. Multi-use furniture and modular designs

As modern homes evolve into multipurpose spaces we're seeking more flexibility from our sofas, in terms of style, size, and configuration.

For those who like a little more freedom, the modular shapeshifter is the sofa for you. When you're limited on space, you might have to opt for pieces of furniture that serve more than one function. From unique storage ideas to always being prepared with a guest bed for friends, your sofa can offer more than just a seat.

Kelly says, "As the modern home in cities continues to be often part of home-office, entertaining and living space we're going to see people looking for functionality within their sofas."

"Modular sofas will be popular, as they allow you to use furniture in different ways. For example, I have Swyft's Model 03 sofa plus an Ottoman in my living room and can easily adapt it by using the Ottoman as an extra seat when having friends over and hiding away my son's toys. For those renting, the modular aspect is great for moving to different spaces and keeping the same sofa," explains Kelly.

Modular seating is the solution when looking at how to make a small living room feel bigger.

Our Pick: Deep blue hue Model 03 3 Seater Left Chaise in Teal View at Swyft RRP: £2379 | Whilst this suite is more on the expensive size the modular design means it can work for you and your space. The chaise addition can be moved to your liking or can be detached completely to be used as an ottoman or separate seat.

FAQs

What Sofa Never Goes Out of Style?

Looking to stay clear of trends? Whilst many interior trends tend to stick around for many years, you might want to stay on the safe side with larger investments like a sofa. If this is the case, then many experts crown the Chesterfield design as one of the most timeless.

Ethan says, "Chesterfield sofas are renowned for their timeless elegance, making them a perfect fit for both traditional and modern interiors. These sofas remain perpetually stylish thanks to their classic design, which features a structured frame, rolled arms, button tufting, and pleating."

He goes on to point out that Chesterfield sofas whilst traditionally made from leather, now are available in a variety of fabrics like suede or velvet. Ethan finishes, "Whether you're designing a vintage-inspired or contemporary space, a Chesterfield sofa provides an enduring charm that transcends trends."

Being conscious of sustainable style

Sustainable living choices have become crucial within the furniture industry. In contrast to 'throw-away' culture, brands now take a responsible approach allowing consumers to make ethical homeware choices that will impact our environment.

“Sustainable innovation will only succeed if they offer as good or better alternatives to other products," says Kate Wright, Commercial Director for Sofology and Sustainability Director for DFS Group. "We are always looking for ways to improve the longevity of our sofas, and to increase product reuse and recyclability."

Sofology has launched a 'Sustainable Edit' which is at the heart of this sustainable trend. Their 'Eco-sofa' is built on the belief that less can be more with fabrics made from recycled pre and post-consumer waste, fillings that are recycled or recyclable to support a circular economy, as well as wooden frames from sustainable sources.

The Sofology Gaia sofa, created by architect and Interiors tycoon, George Clarke nonetheless, is staple-free – allowing each element to be quickly unclipped, unbolted, and unscrewed with ease to dismantle the sofa. This result is a sofa where each part can be more easily recycled or repurposed at the end of its life.

Finding a sofa that will suit your space and your preferences is the priority, trends like these are helpful for inspiring and in some cases for letting you realise what you don't want.