Explore Pantone's Colour of the Year 2025 Mocha Mousse – a delicious coffee tone for your home

It's all anybody in the design world is talking about right now – the Pantone Colour of the Year 2025, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse.

Each year the influential colour experts at Pantone announce a thoughtfully chosen Colour of the Year to inspire a colour palette that informs the overarching decorating and interior colour trends for the year ahead. .

In stark contrast to the vibrancy of Dulux's Colour of the Year 2025 True Joy this on-trend shade is more of a muted, earthy tone. The team of colour specialists at Pantone describe the colour as: "An evocative soft brown that transports our senses into the pleasure and deliciousness it inspires."

"A warming rich brown hue, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse nurtures with its suggestion of the delectable quality of cacao, chocolate and coffee, appealing to our desire for comfort."

Pantone Colour of the Year 2025 Mocha Mousse: how to use it in your home

"Honouring the growing movement to align ourselves more closely with the natural world and characterised by its organic nature, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse embraces the sustenance of our physical environment," says the team at Pantone.

(Image credit: Pantone)

"Imbued with authenticity, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse finds harmony and balance between the demands of modernity and timeless beauty."

The soft cacao-inspired shade now sets a precedent for how we use colour throughout the home next year to add an understated warmth that feels comforting and grounding in equal measure. Here are our suggestions for how to welcome it into your home...

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. Immerse rooms with colour on the walls

(Image credit: Future | Ben Anders Photography)

Whether paint or wallpaper, embracing this grounding shade to decorate the walls is the most significant use of the on-trend colour. It is the ideal shade to inject warmth to make a home cosy but neutral enough to provide an understated elegance akin to quiet luxury decor.

From introducing subtle feature walls to adopting the popular paint application of colour drenching, which means painting the skirting boards the same colour as the walls to making this off-neutral tone the alternative ceiling paint colour of choice, creatively using the shade ensures it makes maximum impact.

Alternatively, you can seek one of the leading wallpaper designs to incorporate the colour. Thanks to the natural allure of the chosen shade it's likely to already be present in many of the biggest wallpaper trends in 2025, opening up a world of decorating possibilities.

However you choose to use this trending tone on the walls one thing is certain, it won't feel overwhelming because, unlike previous years, Pantone Colour of the Year 2023 Viva Magenta for example, it's not a vibrant, statement shade. The earth pigment allows this to act more like a warm neutral.

2. Add accents with accessories

The versatile shade of Mocha Mousse pairs perfectly with other earthy tones to create a cohesive colour palette (Image credit: Future)

Accessories and soft furnishings are undoubtedly the easiest way to incorporate a new accent colour into any room. From floor-ceiling curtains and scatter cushions to ornaments and vases a little goes a long way to add a hint of additional on-trend colour to any existing colour scheme.

The beauty of this trending tone is its versatility and chameleon-like quality. The soft shade takes on a different aspect depending on how you use it in your existing interiors.

Against the best white paint colours it takes on the role of a deeper accent shade, but when paired with a dark decorating aesthetic it becomes equally as impressionable as a delicate shade to welcome a lightness to the surroundings.

3. Welcome warmth with flooring

(Image credit: @our.home.at.number.fourteen |Tapi Carpets)

This soft shade of brown effortlessly lends itself to many natural flooring choices that are already hugely popular. From hardwood floors to natural jute rugs and neutral-coloured carpets, this versatile shade is complimentary for all decorating schemes.

“Hardwood or laminate floors in this rich, creamy brown tone create a grounding effect, making your space feel cohesive," says Johanna Constantinou, interior trends expert at Tapi Carpets & Floors.

"Pair mocha mousse flooring with lighter walls, such as soft whites, beiges, or pastel tones, to maintain an open and airy feel. Adding a subtle rug in complementary colours like ivory, taupe, or soft grey can soften the look and introduce texture while maintaining visual harmony. For a modern touch, consider a geometric or patterned rug that echoes the mocha tones in its design.”

“The key is balance with this year’s Colour of the Year. Allow Mocha Mousse to shine without overwhelming the space, blending it with neutral tones and textures for a timeless, inviting aesthetic," concludes Johanna.

4. Choose thoughtful furniture accents

(Image credit: Future)

For those wishing to welcome the colour without making significant decorating decisions, incorporating furniture is a great way to showcase this warm shade and inject a touch of the on-trend tone into your home.

Invest in furniture items inspired by Mocha Mousse, from soft leather sofas and caramel-hued velvet occasional chairs to wooden coffee tables and sideboards, there's an option for all tastes.

“Upholstered chairs, sofas, or even an ottoman in this shade can bring a sense of harmony and sophistication," Says Johanna. "Balance the warmth of the Mocha Mousse with lighter, complementary colours like beige, cream, or pale pinks in your throw pillows, rugs, or curtains.

"To add depth, mix in textures like velvet or linen for a luxurious feel, and use metallic accents—gold, bronze, or brushed nickel—to elevate the overall design. For an earthy vibe, incorporate natural materials like rattan or wood in lighter shades to harmonise with mocha mousse", explains Johanna.

Around this time every year, we start to see the emerging new trends for the year ahead, from interior paint colour trends to interior design trends. We are here and waiting to report on it all. So watch this space for further news soon.