12 Wallpaper Trends for 2024: inspirational new designs and colour combinations

Wallpaper is fast becoming a staple in home decor, with many of us turning to paper over paint when it comes to redecorating our spaces. With a plethora of new colour and pattern choices available, we’ve asked leading interior experts to share their advice on what wallpaper trends to embrace and how to make them work in our homes.

According to the experts, the latest interior design trends are braver than ever and the wallpaper trends for 2024 are no exception. If you’re daring enough, there are maximalist and exotic ideas to bring vibrancy into your home. Prefer something a little calmer? There are warm, soothing colour trends to suit you, too.

Of course, there’s more to consider than just the rolls of wallpaper. How will the print work with the rest of the room? What walls will you apply it to? And which rooms work with which patterns? Whatever your wallpaper dilemma, we’ve answered all your questions and more with help from those in the know.

Wallpaper trends 2024: 12 styles to consider for your home

“2024 wallpaper trends focus on soft stripes, nature-inspired prints, and calming hues. Quiet luxury is having a moment, bringing with it muted colours, neutral tones and an abundance of serene spaces,” says Chelsea Clark, head of brand at I Love Wallpaper. “Nature-inspired prints will also continue to dominate, focusing on the idea of biophilia, and evoking feelings of calm.”

The transformative effect spaces have on our feelings and emotions is a leading factor in the latest wallpaper trends. When decorating a room, consider the impact you’d like the space to have on you before picking out wallpaper samples – think calm colours for a bedroom wallpaper, or clean and serene for a kitchen. “Look around and find a few wallpaper designs that you love, the right design should please your eyes and mind every time you look at it,” says Ruth Mottershead, creative director, of Little Greene.

Whatever brings you happiness in your home should be your guide when choosing wallpaper. “Whether you opt for a more traditional pattern repeat or an on-trend mural look, don’t shy away from bringing colour and pattern into any room with striking wallpaper. Not only will a hand-drawn, detailed wallpaper give any space, be it a bedroom, a reception room or even a bathroom, a unique feel, but it will invariably lift your spirits,” says Matthew Williamson, interior designer.

1. Faraway lands

Rainforest inspired Coco wallpaper by Bobbi Beck (Image credit: Bobbi Beck)

Inspired by exotic destinations, this wallpaper trend encompasses a multitude of looks. From the luscious leafy green foliage of a rainforest to the many mountain ranges of Asia, whatever destination you want to escape to can be papered onto your walls.

For interior designer Matthew Williamson, the more intricate the wallpaper design, the better. “Consider these wallpapers artworks in themselves. The greatest pleasure is that the more you look, the more you’ll see.”

Take Matthew’s advice to study the motifs and you can pull together the rest of your room’s decor, too. “Another benefit of hanging a bold, maximalist wallpaper is that it provides something of a list of colour ingredients you can apply to the rest of your space. Pluck colours from the repeat and use these to choose your soft furnishings and accessories.”

It’s a bold wallpaper choice for your home but if there’s one place you can play with pattern and colour like this, it’s a bathroom. “Smaller rooms tend to be the place where home decorators are braver! Bathrooms tend to be spaces where less time is spent, so go wild with vibrant colour and more quirky designs,” says James Greenwood, interiors expert, at Graham & Brown.

2. Chintz revival

(Image credit: Burleigh x Barneby Gates)

Often we think of chintz with negative connotations – outdated florals that fell out of fashion decades ago. But caught in the middle of the recent interior trends of 2023 for cottagecore and biophilia, these traditional wallpapers are the perfect combination of nature-inspired motifs that meet a homely, cottage aesthetic.

Rather than focusing on chintzy florals, this trend turns to patterns with more intricate detailing of birds and decorative lines.

The small-scale repeat makes it perfect to fill an entire room. “For guest loos, I like a small design – like our Burleigh Calico wallpaper – used all over the room, ceiling included, which makes it feel like stepping into a little jewellery box. Layer up with interesting mirrors and plenty of framed pictures to keep guests entertained,” says Vanessa Barneby, co-founder, of Barneby Gates.

In other rooms, there are no rules as to how to decorate the rest of the space. “When looking to use patterns that have a historical link, you needn’t feel limited to antique or vintage furniture. The new colours and play of scale mean they can be as relevant within a modern interior and contemporary pieces work perfectly, there are no limits,” says James Watson, managing director, 1838 Wallcoverings.

3. Faux textures

(Image credit: The Studio Dean Edit at Studio Dean)

The current climate has meant we’ve all been making cutbacks where we can, it also means we’ve been looking for less expensive ways to recreate the looks we love and make our homes look expensive on a budget.

When it comes to walls, following the key trends for fabric coverings, wooden slats, or panelling could cost hundreds of pounds, especially when you count up raw materials and labour. So, why not fake it with a roll of wallpaper instead?

“Fabric wall coverings are so chic right now, but also so expensive. The interior designers at Studio Dean have created a cost-effective alternative - our luxurious wallpaper that looks so much like natural fabric,” says Cathy Dean, founder and CEO, The Studio Dean Edit by Studio Dean. “It instantly elevates any space and makes it feel warm and welcoming.”

4. Statement stripes

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

For those looking to pack a punch with their dopamine decor choices, striped wallpaper is proving popular at the moment. Whether you choose a solid stripe or a more organic, hand-drawn style, a splash of colour is what brings this look up to date.

“Bold, statement prints are key for the year ahead. We’re seeing clients move away from subtle, muted wallpaper in terms of colour and pattern, and instead opting for bigger, bolder eye-catching designs,” says Emma Deterding, founder & creative director, of Kelling Designs. “All being chosen to introduce personality and bring a unique finish to our homes.”

To make it work in your home, consider the size of the room you’re going to wallpaper. “Compact spaces may benefit from using a lighter coloured wallpaper with a smaller pattern repeat to help make the room feel more open,” advises Emma.

5. The new neutrals

(Image credit: Graham & Brown)

“2024 is all about creating your utopia, a fresh and clean vision of the perfect future. Homes need to give comfort to the owners and act like safe cocoons enveloping you in warmth,” says James Greenwood. “Warming neutrals and organic designs are perfect to achieve this.”

We’ve well and truly left shades of grey behind, with the wallpaper trends of 2024 embracing warming shades of beige and blush, through to taupes and soft browns. These are some of the best bedroom colours to use if you want to create a sleep oasis. “If you are looking to create a relaxing sanctuary, keep things tonal and use more organic patterns and motifs,” adds James.

But they’re not just for the bedroom! You can use these oh-so-soft shades and patterns to take the edge off more practical spaces, in on-trend kitchens and bathrooms.

“Using a neutral wallpaper pattern in a kitchen will create additional interest, softening the hard surface finishes and integrating the space into a wider interior scheme,” recommends Little Greene's Ruth Mottershead.

6. Sustainable choices

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

As our impact on the environment becomes more apparent, we’re becoming far more conscious of sustainable living and our buying power to make eco choices when we shop. In the world of wallpaper, there are lots of ways to make a greener purchase.

You can choose UK-made wallpapers that support traditional craftsmanship and skill. “I’m enjoying witnessing the increasing focus on traditional craft and British-made products here in the UK - celebrating the wealth of skilled makers we have here on our shores," says Vanessa. "Consumers are more and more interested in the origins of what they are buying – where and how it is made. A revived interest in time-honoured techniques sees people willing to go the extra mile or pay the extra buck for beautifully made products, and this is the case with wallpapers."

Look for wallpapers that are made using more sustainable processes and materials. At Divine Savages, a new eco-wallpaper has been created. “Our most sustainable paper to date, [it’s] made from 79% renewable fibres and containing zero polyester fibres. The manufacturing process uses 30% less greenhouse gases than traditional non-woven wallpapers,” says Jamie Watkins, co-founder, of Divine Savages.

If you can’t find the right wallpaper with enough eco-credentials, then reconsider the way you’re shopping. Can you get your favourite paper second-hand or on a resale site? Have you chosen a design that won’t go out of style?

“Don’t rush into anything, spend time deciding if you can live with that [wallpaper] for a minimum of five years,” says Jules Haines, founder & director, of The Haines Collection – a platform for the resale of fabrics, wallpapers and more that would otherwise be headed for landfill.

“Follow your gut. If you love it, you won’t get bored and want to change it – perhaps for generations. There are wallpapers I have fallen for, and even when I move house I use them again.”

“I always aim for an ageless wallpaper. This is particularly useful when decorating a child's bedroom, think of a design they can grow up with. I tend to go for a geometric or stripe, it can be youthful and fun and allows you to add age-appropriate designs in cushions, art and accessories,” adds Jules.

7. Seventies style

(Image credit: Poodle & Blonde)

1970s-inspired decor is enjoying a revival and looking better than ever. Grown-up, glam and sexy, it’s no wonder the rich colour combinations and bold patterns are having a renaissance.

There are so many ways to work this look into your home, as the trend itself is open to interpretation with a broad spectrum of styles associated with the period. “From post-modern mismatching to more minimalism and unmodernised, 70's styling can encourage you to create a space exactly how you desire. The flexibility within that period is what makes it timeless,” says Kierra Campbell, co-founder, of Poodle & Blonde.

You can go all-out with a glam retro feel from the wallpaper to the furniture, or change up your wallpaper application to give it a contemporary twist. “We like to pair our wallpaper statements with velvet upholstery and mid-century furniture for the perfect retro look,” says Jamie Watkins of Divine Savages.

Adding: “[a] great wall-to-ceiling trick is to only paper up to the picture rail, then paint above this point in the same shade as the ceiling - it’s a brave move when using a dark coloured paint but it perfectly balances a bold 70s-style print giving a less-is-more vibe.”

8. Bloomcore

(Image credit: 1838 Wallcoverings x V&A Decorative Papers II)

Think classic Laura Ashley florals of the eighties and wallpaper trends 2023 but dialled up to 11. These are bold, oversized and saturated florals that demand attention.

“The ‘Floribunda’ pattern, from our recent collaboration with the V&A, features oversized roses in full bloom set alongside abundant, dramatic boughs of lilac and woody branches with intricately drawn leaves,” says 1838 Wallcoverings' James Watson.

It’s perfect as a bedroom wallpaper for those in need of escapism. “Waking up in a room with this pattern across the wall will give an instant connection to nature and the sense of being in a beautiful English garden.”

9. Dark decor

(Image credit: ‘National Trust Papers II’ by Little Greene)

We’re always looking for new ways to convert plain boxes into rooms with personality. Decorating with dark colours is the easiest way to bring a boring room to life, and grown-up shades of damson, navy, chocolate and charcoal are quickly becoming this year’s go-to tones.

Adding a dark wallpaper immediately makes a space feel cosy and snug. “Opt for darker, more dramatic tones such as purple or navy to make larger rooms appear more intimate,” says Martin Waller, founder, of Andrew Martin.

For this reason, it’s the ideal colour wallpaper to have in a bedroom. But if you’re worried about busy prints being in your eyeline when you’re trying to rest, there’s a solution.

“If you want to create a feature wall from a bold design, select the wall behind the bed as once you're horizontal, you won’t see as much of it, meaning it’s a fantastic place to be dramatic and adventurous with your design choice,” says Ruth.

10. Two-tone walls

(Image credit: Abigail Borg)

For those who don’t want to commit to a wall of pattern, there’s the option of the half-papered wallpaper trend. With a solid section of painted, panelled or tiled colour underneath, with the wallpaper sitting on top in perfect harmony. Often the colour of the lower section is dictated by a colour found within the wallpaper itself, helping balance the look. This is a great way to make a room look bigger with paint.

Try the scheme in a larger room where an allover pattern might overwhelm the space, like a living room wallpaper. Or, if your chosen wallpaper works on all four walls, highlight accent woodwork similarly.

“I would wallpaper every wall in a living room, breaking it up by painting all of the woodwork such as skirting board, picture rail, window trims and doors in a contrasting colour," suggests designer Abigail Borg. "I'd keep the pattern usage almost exclusively on the walls, and opt for beautiful woven or solid colour textiles to add texture and a homely feel to the space.”

There are many iterations of this look, to make wallpapers work alongside living room paint colours. “The fireplace is the traditional focal point in a living room and there are numerous ways to highlight this grounding central architectural feature. Consider painting the fireplace in a contrasting colour to the walls, wallpapering all walls or alcoves except the chimney breast which will draw attention to this central feature,” suggests Ruth.

11. Playful panels

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

There are ways to work the wallpaper trends 2024 in your home without papering all four walls (or five if you count the ceiling).

“If you’re not quite brave enough to cover all your walls in bold blooms, papering within panels or alcoves is a great way of using florals as a less-is-more decorative feature, the panel becomes a work of art itself,” suggests Divine Savages' Jamie Watkins.

It’s a great idea to try for a trend-led bathroom update. “For areas out of the splash zones, wallpapers can be a very affordable way of making these rooms more interesting.

You’ll want to add a decorator's varnish over the top of the wallpaper after installing. This will create an invisible waterproof layer, helping increase durability and preventing steam from getting behind the paper,” advises James Mellan-Matulewicz, creative director, Bobbi Beck.

12. Cocooning spaces

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Creating a cocoon-like feel in a snug or bedroom is a must for most, and it’s easy to make a bedroom feel cosy with wallpaper whether you produce the effect through colour or applications.

“Colour drenching continues to expand into the use of wallpaper too, with subtle tonal schemes rising in popularity alongside all-encompassing rich mid-tone spaces to create immersive and inviting interiors,” says Ruth Mottershead.

Go a step further and apply the wallpaper over your space to make your home feel cosy. “Bedrooms in particular are fantastic spaces to have fun with wallpaper. Why not wallpaper the ceiling as well as the walls? This will create a terrific, cosy feel and a sense of escapism,” says James Watson.

If you’re in a bedroom in a vaulted attic or beamed space, carry the wallpaper onto the sloping walls too to create an even more intimate feel.

Is wallpaper on trend for 2024?

It seems like wallpaper has never been more popular. The overarching wallpaper trend of 2024 is to go bold and be yourself. With this greater demand for personality-injected designs, the options for what to have in our own homes are now endless. After you’ve chosen a pattern you love, the real creativity comes from how you use it in your space.

Be it grounding the design with paint pairings or clashing shades. “If you opt for an eye-catching design, I recommend incorporating a few of the pattern’s accent colours into the rest of the room using plain textiles to give your scheme space to breathe,” says interior designer Naomi Astley Clarke.

Ultimately, the wallpaper trends for 2024 are all about you. “When decorating any room it's a chance to express your personality; be confident in your choices and don't worry about what others may make of them,” says designer Abigail Borg.

After all, if you do make the bold choice and don’t love it, you can always change it up again. “With the rise in removable wallpapers, [wallpaper’s] becoming less of a commitment as you can easily remove the paper should you get bored - the removable designs are definitely proving most popular in rentals,” remarks Emma Deterding, from Kelling Designs.