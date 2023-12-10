Bedroom trends 2024: 9 trending colours and designs to inspire bedroom decor

The bedroom is so much more than somewhere to sleep, it provides personal space for respite from the chaos of our daily lives. The key bedroom trends 2024 reflect this desire for a sanctuary, embracing natural elements, cosy textures, and bold statement pieces embodying individual styles.

Like the overall interior design trends for 2024, there is a lot of choice regarding designs and colours for bedrooms in the coming year. If you like bright, you’re in for a bold surprise. Love minimalism? That’s there too. The only difficult thing will be choosing exactly what trend to choose.

From the best bedroom paint colours and bedding styles to the on-trend furniture choices and latest accessory designs there's an element of inspiration to transform all bedrooms.

Bedroom trends 2024: 9 inspirational ideas to revamp your bedroom

“It is important to remember that the bedroom is a space where you come to find comfort,” says Helen Shaw, Director of Marketing (International) at Benjamin Moore. “It should be a relaxing sanctuary where you can retreat to at the end of a day and wake up feeling positive the next morning.”

With that in mind, we’ve asked the experts to share their favourite bedroom trends for 2024 that will allow you to retreat and relax at the end of the day.

1. Calming blue tones

As one of the interior paint colour trends for 2024, it’s no surprise that blue is popping up as a big bedroom shade, especially as it’s known for its calming effects.

“Blue is associated with many positive attributes including tranquillity, so perfect for promoting a healthy night’s sleep,” says Helen. "Choosing an alluring mid-tone with warm undertones such as Blue Nova 825 will bring a sense of calmness and reassurance, with a subtle nod to the night sky – perfect for a bedroom!”

If you want to go all blue, Becky says a tonal bedroom is the way to go. “A great tip for creating a tonal look in a room is to use these graduated families,” she says.

“You could paint the walls in the lightest shade and accent this with a chest of drawers painted a couple of shades darker. This looks interesting and adds so much depth to the room.”

If too much blue isn’t your thing, think about pairing it with a nice earthy tone to give it a cosy feel. “To bring everything together in a well-thought-through room, combine with a vibrant terracotta to produce a high contrast and energising look to the bedroom,” advises Helen.

Helen Shaw at Benjamin Moore

2. Statement headboard designs

Want to give your bedroom a refresh without changing too much? Then a statement headboard is for you. This trend is an easy way to make a bedroom look more expensive because it feels more like a luxury hotel.

“In the bedroom, it’s easy to create a focal point by choosing a shapely headboard in vivid prints and colours,” says Emma Deterding, founder of Kelling Designs.

“Brighter colours can be just as restful as muted shades and you can play it down with neutral bedding or go all-out with bold accessories. The important thing is to fill your home with furniture, accessories and designs that you love and that are a true reflection of your personality and style.”

While there are plenty of options to buy, if you’re feeling crafty, why not have a go at making your own? Use MDF, bamboo or fabric to create a headboard that is truly unique to you.

Emma Deterding Creative Director and Founder of Kelling Designs



3. Micro luxury

Move over quiet luxury decor, there’s a new bedroom trend in town. Micro luxury moves this popular interior design trend of 2023 on further, concentrating on small pockets of luxury.

“This trend is all about creating an aura of opulence with subtle touches, from rich hues to satin textiles and golden accents,” says Marie Goodwin, head designer at Prestigious Textiles.

“It shows the importance of how small, well-thought-out quality furnishings can dramatically change a room to make it feel more expensive, without lavishness.”

While luxury may scare you into thinking it’s going to cost you big, interior designer Michelle Shakallis Johnson says it’s a trend that can be done on a budget.

“I would invest in high-quality, soft bedding,” she says. “You don't need to buy an entire bedding set, just focus on quality sheets and a comfortable duvet, or throw. I would use strategic lighting to create a cosy atmosphere. You could look for thrift or upcycled decor items. Vintage or second-hand pieces can add character and a touch of luxury to the bedroom without breaking the bank.”

“Make sure to keep the bedroom clutter-free and well-organised,” says Michelle. “This simple step can instantly make the space feel more luxurious and serene.“ This is also great if you want to know how to make a small bedroom look bigger as it frees up valuable space.

Marie Goodwin Head designer at Prestigious Textiles

4. Unexpected pops of colour

While we want our bedrooms to feel serene and calm, as we spend most of our time in them - sleeping, chilling out and, in some cases, also working - it’s also important that they reflect who we are. This is where pops of colour work so well, adding a unique touch without being too overwhelming. This trend is ideal for those who love maximalist decor styling.

Helen says choosing areas such as a cornice to paint in a bright, contrasting shade to the rest of the room brings “a professionally ‘designed’ vibe to the scheme, providing a visual anchor for the rest of the space. It’s such a small thing and so easy to achieve, but the impact is dramatic.”

If you’re renting or hate DIY, this is still a trend you can buy into. Michelle suggests buying a bright throw or duvet colour, a rug or even artwork in your chosen colours.

As for what shades work together, Michelle suggests one of the following for a bedroom:

Navy and coral: The deep richness of the navy combined with the energetic warmth of the coral creates a sophisticated and lively atmosphere.

The deep richness of the navy combined with the energetic warmth of the coral creates a sophisticated and lively atmosphere. Teal and orange: Teal is a calming colour that pairs well with the lively and energetic vibe of orange. This combination adds a modern and fresh look to the bedroom.

Teal is a calming colour that pairs well with the lively and energetic vibe of orange. This combination adds a modern and fresh look to the bedroom. Mint and pink: Soft mint green paired with shades of pink creates a refreshing and playful ambience. Perfect for a feminine and light-hearted bedroom.

5. Folklore

Folklore is set to make a comeback in 2024, bringing with it a renewed appreciation for traditional, nature-inspired prints.

“The Folklore trend is all about leaning into nature and using it to create a sense of playfulness and comfort in a space,” says Marie, which makes it ideal for making a cosy bedroom. “Painterly woodland scenes will be popular for cosy bedroom settings, as well as in delicate embroidery which will be seen on wall hangings and textile accessories.”

Marie says unlike micro luxury, where minimalism rules, this trend is all about more is more. She advises: “When committing to this look, opt for varying designs in complementing colourways that you can layer with upholstery and soft furnishings.”

6. Soft shades of yellow

A sunny yellow may not immediately spring to mind as one of the best bedroom paint colours, but it’s a warm and energising colour, perfect for ensuring you bounce out of bed with a spring in your step.

“The colour yellow instantly makes us feel happy and grounded,” says Becky. “A light pastel yellow on all the walls in a bedroom would look lovely - just make sure you’re not veering into magnolia - we aren’t ready to go back there just yet.”

If you’re not ready to paint the walls, yellow accessories, such as a muted yellow duvet cover or rug, will add instant bright touches without being too overwhelming.

As for what other shades go well with yellow, Becky says, don’t play it safe. “Pair it with accessories in chalky pigmented colours such as powder blue and mint green,” she advises. “Finish the look with a small pop of pink for something unexpected.” Choose one of the best pink paint colours or been the new Pantone Color of the Year 2024 Peach Fuzz.

7. Feature walls

The early Noughties were all about a feature wall and guess what? They’re back in a big way as a bedroom trend for 2024. “In bedrooms, adding a feature wall makes sense as it acts like an anchor to the whole room design,” says Becky. Incidently it's because of this that a feature wall acts as a great way to make a room look bigger with paint.

Typically, the feature wall in a bedroom sits behind the bed, however, what you do with the wall is all up to you.

“Bold patterns or textures work well for feature walls,” suggests Michelle. “I would aim for contrast between the feature wall and the other walls. This can be achieved through colour, texture, or pattern. For example, if the other walls are neutral, the feature wall could be a bolder colour or have a different texture.”

For a modern take on the feature wall, Becky suggests panelling. “Panelling gives depth and interest to a room and as it is a natural material it doesn't feel too dominating in the space,” she says. “For a bespoke look integrate wall lights and bedside tables into the panelling.”

8. Dark academia

The longstanding dark academia fashion trend is making its way inside the house. Inspired by classic literature and a prep-school look, this dark aesthetic wouldn’t necessarily seem a fit for bedrooms, however, the moody colour palettes and rich furnishings make for a cosy sanctuary.

Tim Dixon, managing director of Beautiful Walls, said: “The last few years have seen an increased shift towards maximalism, with homeowners creating spaces that reflect their personality. Dark Academia builds on that maximalism and creates an almost cocoon-like shell around us. The dark colours envelop the rooms, creating cosy spaces that homeowners yearn to unwind in.”

When decorating with dark colours think dark walls, carefully curated accessories (and yes, books do count) and a little bit of quirkiness, including an off-beat candlestick or two to master the look.

9. 1970s

It’s time to dig out your flares and take inspiration from the disco decade for your bedroom. But don’t worry, your bedroom doesn’t have to faithfully recreate the Seventies, it’s more about picking your favourite elements and mixing them with modern-day textures and colours to create a truly on-trend look.

Think earthy tones, geometric shapes and materials such as velvet, bamboo and rattan to recreate 70s-inspired interior design. The easiest way to add a Seventies feel is to use geometric patterns on walls or in fabrics. “Select fabrics with multi-dimensional and multi-tonal finishes to add interest to your space,” suggests Marie.

If full-on retro patterns are too much, Becky Dyson from The Living House says there’s another super easy way to add this trend to your sleeping quarters – houseplants!

“With this trend, you’ve got to go for it and embrace that indoor jungle - the more the merrier!” she says. “Large plants can be very expensive, so a top tip would be to buy your plants small and nurture them over time.”

What are the key bedroom trends 2024?

“Folklore and micro-luxury are emerging as the leading trends set to influence bedroom trends in 2024,” says Marie.

“In terms of colour, earthy shades of brown and neutrals will be a popular choice for interiors with small geometrics used for subtle metallic highlights.”

Those who love a bit of colour will also be pleased to know that blue and yellow also reign supreme for bedrooms, allowing you to add a touch of personality to your sanctuary.