Improve your home's ambience with these mindful paint colours, designed with 'well-being at their core'

Sometimes we don't realise how much our environments affect us and how easily we can implement simple changes to make us happier. Sometimes it can be as simple as a lick of paint, and none more so than the new Graham & Brown x The Sensory Home collection.

While we love trying out the latest interior paint colour trends, the colours we choose for our homes need to feel more purposeful. Take dopamine decor, for example, the hues you choose to decorate can have a significant impact on how you live in the space.

Graham & Brown's new paint collection goes one step ahead with hues created in collaboration with leading experts in enhancing well-being through sensory design, The Sensory Home. The new shades are designed to have a direct impact on well-being.

Graham & Brown x The Sensory Home collection

From decluttering your home to choosing happy paint colours for any room, the way you keep your home will change your mood more than you know. This concept is exactly what Graham & Brown and The Sensory Home have tapped into with their collaborative paint collection, which is available to shop on Graham & Brown's site now.

They explain that each of the 16 shades was created to enhance how we feel in our home and support us in both function and feeling.

With that in mind, the brand has curated a palette that is separated into four categories: Gather, Rest, Focus, and Nook. Each is tailored to help you achieve a specific sensory experience.

A selection of the new Graham & Brown x The Sensory Home collection (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

While many of the latest interior colour trends this year have started leaning towards a more mood-centric function, this collection has elevated that with their specific categories, all featuring three to four shades to choose from.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Gather colours are deep, grounding tones that encourage warmth and a sense of social connection, ideal for communal spaces in the home like the dining room.

colours are deep, grounding tones that encourage warmth and a sense of social connection, ideal for communal spaces in the home like the dining room. Rest promotes a more restful feel with its smokey olive tones, making it perfect for your bedroom.

promotes a more restful feel with its smokey olive tones, making it perfect for your bedroom. On the other hand, Focus is cool blues with a warm neutral tone, which strikes an important balance between focus and comfort for home offices.

is cool blues with a warm neutral tone, which strikes an important balance between focus and comfort for home offices. Finally, there's Nook, and the clue is in the name. These colours are for those places in your home you go to reset and retreat, whether that's your cosy living room or a small yet special reading nook.

This brooding bedroom colour is Chimney Sweep by Graham & Brown (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

The Sensory Home is an expert at helping customers create a space that supports them and enriches their daily lives. Interior Stylist and Founder of the brand, Pippa Jameson, says, "The way we design our homes should be about more than just aesthetics."

"This collection is about creating environments that actively support our well-being, whether that's through grounding colours that encourage social connection, restful shades that help us unwind, or tones that aid focus," she continues.

Pippa points out that this is about using colour as a tool for emotional balance, not just decoration.

Colour featured: Breathe (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

This emotional balance has been considered extensively, from making the colours muted and low in saturation to the consideration of neurodiverse individuals with sensory sensitivities.

So if you're looking to refresh your home for spring and feel you could do with welcoming positive energy into your space, this collection is here to help. No matter what you're in the market for, there's a shade for every room and every mood.

Shop our favourite shades

For Resting Chimney Sweep Paint in Matt Emulsion, 2.5L View at Graham & Brown RRP: £50 | Belonging to the Rest category, this smokey olive hue is ideal for making your space feel more relaxing and calming. It pairs extremely well with darker wooden accents and brass or gold accessories. For Retreating Warm Baguette Paint in Matt Emulsion, 2.5L View at Graham & Brown RRP: £50 | It's no surprise that this shade belongs under the Nook category with its comforting muted hue, ideal for those spaces where you want to retreat to. For Focusing Slide Paint in Matt Emulsion, 2.5L View at Graham & Brown RRP: £50 | This colour is made for home offices that need to offer you some help with focus and concentration. They still provide you with comfort, but are more aimed at keeping you attentive.

In addition to a 'restful' colour palette, it's also worth removing all negative energy from your space. We'd recommend decluttering objects with bad feng shui for a happier home. From broken ceramics to random wires, when things no longer serve you, it's best to bid them farewell to enhance your surrounding environment.