Zoe Ball's stunning home is a masterclass in using on-trend colours to add personality
The beloved broadcaster shares the surprising yet 'iconic' inspiration behind her thoughtful colour scheme
Zoe Ball has given fans a tour of her stunning Sussex home to share the inspiration behind her creatively colourful decor.
Sharing a post with her Instagram followers, the beloved British broadcaster and presenter wrote: "Life lately...been busy feathering the nest and garden. The house needed some character, colour and warmth."
To add personality to the house, Zoe banished the original 'white and grey rooms' in favour of the latest interior paint colour trends to create a colourful space drenched in soft pink and green tones.
A peek inside Zoe Ball's home filled with characterful colour
Zoe reveals how her living room paint colour and uplifting kitchen colour scheme were inspired by two pieces of artwork featuring iconic on-screen figures. Writing on Instagram @zoetheball, "Catherine @arior_design worked her wonders. (She) painted old kitchen units and added texture with curtains, complementing the colours of Brigitte & Jeanne."
The artworks are striking framed movie posters for 1963's Le Mépris starring Brigitte Bardot and 1962's Jules et Jim starring Jeanne Moreau
Renowned as a happy paint colour for any room, pink is a brilliantly warm, inviting shade to use throughout the house, especially in rooms used for entertaining.
To give her the confidence to embrace colour, Zoe sought the help of Sussex-based interior designers Arior Design to transform her home.
After being besieged with compliments and questions about the delightful decor, the design team shared the details on Instagram @arior_design to help others achieve the look.
"We've had loads of messages asking for details of what's in @zoetheball's house, so we thought we would give you a list: walls. skirtings, doors and frames @littlegreenepaintcompany Masquerade. Ceiling and window frames @littlegreenepaintcompany Slaked Lime Mid."
"For the green kitchen cupboards and terracotta island, we used @johnstonespaint mixed to our colour palette."
"Zoe has loads of gorgeous accessories that we were able to pull together to tie in with our new colour palette. This beautiful house has fabulous bones, and by adding colour to the walls and layering texture and pattern, it has enhanced the details whilst capturing Zoe's bubbly personality and individual style."
"Often reserved for bedroom paint colours, soft pinks such as ‘Masquerade’ are an inviting, charming colour to use in living spaces, they provide a warm, elegant atmosphere that’s perfect for relaxing or entertaining," says Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene.
"One of our most popular colours, 'Slaked Lime', is a gentle and pure white made with a combination of minerals, giving it a warm and soft appearance," Ruth explains.
Speaking about the combination in Zoe's home, Ruth adds: "Slaked Lime works beautifully alongside its tonal variants: Slaked Lime Mid and Slaked Lime Deep, paired with pretty, warm Masquerade pink for a gentle yet playful feel."
"By combining two or more pink hues with different undertones on every available surface within a room, you can create a ‘double colour drenched’ scheme that feels considered as well as surprising."
"Or for a refined and creative scheme, pair a delicate, powder-like hue ‘Masquerade’ on walls, woodwork and skirting, combined with a pop of contrasting highlight colour on a window frame or door."
Are you feeling inspired to embrace a more colourful decor? In that case, we've compiled a list of 18 of the best pink paint colours chosen by experts to provide a helping hand with your decorating journey, to confidently select the right shade for your home.
