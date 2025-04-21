These new paint colours make choosing the right shade easy – each formulated to complement cool, diffused natural light
Luxury paint brand COAT has released 19 new shades, all designed to work harmoniously with the UK's blue-grey natural light
COAT's new paint colour range is set to make choosing the perfect shade for your home easier. Not only are they designed to be warm and inviting, but each shade is crafted especially to complement the UK's cool-toned natural light.
Picking from the most popular interior paint colour shades is no easy decision because it's important to prioritise longevity and versatility. This means finding a shade for your space that is more than a trend you're loving, it's a colour that complements the rest of your home and how you want it to feel.
This is exactly what COAT had in mind when designing their newest colour range, which launched this month. With each shade made to react harmoniously with natural light, you won't be left questioning your colour choice, not even on the gloomiest of days.
COAT's new colour range for UK homes
Whether you're looking for the perfect living room paint colours or need a happy paint colour for any room, COAT's latest collection has something for everyone.
With 19 completely brand-new shades and 11 reintroduced bestsellers, the range is centred around more muted classic hues, aiming to work in harmony with UK lighting.
"At COAT, we craft colours that feel as good today as they will in years to come," explains Rob Abrahams, the co-founder of COAT Paints. "We don’t do fleeting trends, because no one wants to repaint their home as often as they refresh their wardrobe. Instead, we focus on timeless tones that elevate spaces, working seamlessly with natural light and UK architecture."
So whether you're a fan of the dopamine decor trend or the maximalism look, there's something about these less saturated shades that works incredibly well in all areas of the home.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The range's palette features deeper warm tones like 'Arctic Roll' and 'Piglet' while offering more contrasting colour shades such as 'Brasserie Brown' or 'Rocky' (see below).
Each shade has been designed to go above and beyond the trends, to feel effortless in the home while also intentionally providing a colour that elevates the space.
"Highly saturated shades can feel overstimulating and fleeting – their novelty wears off fast. That’s why we’re championing earthy, muted shades that feel effortless and natural," says Rob.
"Our warm tones are carefully balanced with a touch of black, ensuring they work harmoniously with the UK's blue-grey light. They shift subtly with the daylight, feeling both grounded and refined," he adds.
Although we're seeing brighter, bolder colours rise to the top this year, Dulux's Colour of the Year 'True Joy' being one of them, it's undeniable that subtle earth tones are a clear favourite throughout many of the key interior design trends of 2025.
The core of the collection is the three new colour families: Plaster, Yellow, and Sand. The brand has incorporated these colour families into its colour chart. All of them are intentionally desaturated, offering a soft alternative to what COAT refer to as 'traditionally overpowering colours'.
If you're not looking to make a bold statement, and instead want to opt for a more relaxing, zen oasis look to your space, these made-to-order paints are available exclusively on the COAT website.
As with their other collections and colours, this range is offered in a selection of high-performance finishes from Flat Matt to Claypaint. So you can truly find the right look for you, no matter what your vision is.
Shop our favourite shades
RRP: £56 | This terracotta shade is ideal for adding some deep warmth to a space without overwhelming it. Their Flat Matt finish is easily cleaned, has low odour, and hides imperfections, making it perfect for a busy household.
RRP: £56 | There's no escaping the butter yellow trend this spring/summer and we're more than happy to hop on board. This shade from the new collection is the perfect hue to achieve that look without it being to sickly sweet.
It's a great year to try out some of the interior colour trends as there's never been so much variety and versatility on offer. From grounding brown shades for decorating with brown to uplifting plaster pink, there's a shade to inspire all decorating projects.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
-
-
I spent a weekend in the French Riviera with just hand luggage - why the Antler Essentials collection is a space and money-saver
The new Antler Essentials Tote Bag and Hoodie deliver off-duty chic with well-considered designs and lots of secure extras. Get ready for a travel upgrade.
By Laura Honey
-
The celebrity looks that prove faux fur will always be in style
From opulent coats to faux fur hats, this is one trend that'll always make a luxe statement
By Jack Slater
-
How to declutter your shed for a calm, more functional space – where everything is immediately accessible
We often forget to spring clean our sheds, and yet they are usually chaotic and greatly in need of organising
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How to get rid of carpet beetles: pest control experts share their most efficient methods
What are they, and how can you get rid of them?
By Emily Smith
-
Pistachio green colour trend: 11 ways to use this trending hue in your home
This delicious soft shade is everywhere right now
By Jayne Cherrington-Cook
-
When to plant sunflower seeds to ensure big and beautiful summer blooms
Timing is everything when it comes to planting
By Tamara Kelly
-
Vegetables to plant in April: 8 crops to start now for a delicious harvest later in the year
Discover which vegetables to plant in April, and top tips for growing success
By Holly Crossley
-
How to plant freesia bulbs: easy steps for colourful summer blooms
If you're looking to add some vivid colour and life to your garden, freesias are the perfect choice
By Emily Smith
-
Gardening experts reveal how often you should water grass seed for a luscious lawn this summer
Want your lawn to be looking its best by the time summer rolls around? You'll need to make sure you're watering it the perfect amount
By Emily Smith
-
Lynsey Crombie reveals the surprising laundry mistake leaving your clothes smelling 'stale and nasty'
Do your clothes smell unpleasant even after you've washed them? It could be your fabric conditioner
By Emily Smith