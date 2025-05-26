The new butter yellow decor trend is good enough to eat, and the interior experts say it's here to stay

There's no denying that 2025 is the year we return to colourful homes and fun interiors, and the newest butter yellow trend is here to prove that.

From elegant yet exciting pistachio green decor to the ever-popular curated clutter trend, it's clear that homeowners and interior brands are ready to be playful with home styling again.

Butter yellow first arrived this year in the interior paint colour trends and has slowly grown in popularity. You now can't enter a high street shop without seeing a wash of butter yellow spread over the home sections.

So if you're ready to drown in butter yellow but need a little more context, we chatted to interior experts to get the low down on this trending hue and how to welcome it into your home.

What is the butter yellow decor trend?

So, what is the butter yellow trend, and how does the colour differ from yellows like Dulux's Colour of the Year, 'True Joy'?

"Butter yellow is a joyful and positive colour that brings tonnes of warmth, brightness and comfort to our homes and wardrobes alike. Capturing the optimism of spring and the energy of summer, this soft, uplifting hue evokes a cheerfulness that makes it perfect for dressing and decorating across the seasons," explains Helen Ashmore, head of design at Laura Ashley.

"In interiors, Butter Yellow shades have a gentle luminosity that reflects natural light beautifully, helping to make spaces feel sunnier, lighter and more spacious.

It's also a versatile colour working in modern and traditional settings alike, and pairing effortlessly with a myriad of colours, including warm neutrals, soft muted greens and blues, as well as light grey," she adds.

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

According to Helen, what really sets this particular shade apart is its timeless nature. She says that it never goes out of style and is a colour that will not date; instead, it will remain relevant as its appeal lies in the lasting sense of comfort and positivity it will bring to your everyday life.

There's a reason yellow is one of the happiest colours you can paint any room in your home, and this particular hue might be our favourite yet.

How can you get the butter yellow decor look in your home?

Unsurprisingly, there are so many ways you can introduce the butter yellow decor look into your interior design trend. Even if you're wanting to transform your living room on a budget, participating in this timeless trend needn't cost the earth.

"In spaces like bedrooms or living rooms, butter yellow can evoke a sense of tranquillity while still maintaining a light and joyful atmosphere. It’s a wonderful choice for areas where you want to inspire a sense of ease and connection, without overwhelming the senses," explains Lena Gierasinksa, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse.

(Image credit: Hovia)

"In the living room, choose larger pieces of furniture like a sofa, accent chair or footstool in a butter yellow shade. This will uplift and enhance the space. Alternatively, choose a butter yellow rug. As the floor is the foundation of the space, it sets the tone for the entire room and a butter yellow rug has a grounding effect, gently adding colour to the home," she continues.

Alternatively, Lena suggests making your hallway look welcoming with butter yellow accessories. She recommends ceramic vases or plant pots dotted on shelves or a sideboard. This will add a little optimism to an often overlooked room in your home.

Simply adding these small touches of butter yellow will transform the space. However, you can also completely colour-drench your space with the hue, which would look just as fantastic.

Why is the butter yellow decor trend so popular in 2025?

With all the interior colour trends, it can be surprising how quickly a colour becomes popular, and butter yellow is no exception to that. Although we know it has warming, timeless properties, why is it taking the interior industry by storm?

"Yellow has long been associated with warmth, happiness and optimism. Butter yellow in particular strikes a balance between vibrancy and subtlety, which makes it easy to live with. It offers that mood lift we get from sunshine, but in a way that feels soft and calming," explains Catherine Jacob, Head of Design at Hovia.

"In today’s design landscape, people are gravitating toward colours that feel both comforting and joyful, and butter yellow delivers on both fronts," she adds.

If you're a butter yellow convert like us, there's no doubt that you'll also be a fan of the Amalfi decor trend. It has a more lemon-centric style and will have your home feeling like a sunny spot in the Mediterranean.