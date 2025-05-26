The new butter yellow decor trend is good enough to eat, and the interior experts say it's here to stay
We haven't seen a decor trend this delicious for years, and it's not going away anytime soon
There's no denying that 2025 is the year we return to colourful homes and fun interiors, and the newest butter yellow trend is here to prove that.
From elegant yet exciting pistachio green decor to the ever-popular curated clutter trend, it's clear that homeowners and interior brands are ready to be playful with home styling again.
Butter yellow first arrived this year in the interior paint colour trends and has slowly grown in popularity. You now can't enter a high street shop without seeing a wash of butter yellow spread over the home sections.
So if you're ready to drown in butter yellow but need a little more context, we chatted to interior experts to get the low down on this trending hue and how to welcome it into your home.
What is the butter yellow decor trend?
So, what is the butter yellow trend, and how does the colour differ from yellows like Dulux's Colour of the Year, 'True Joy'?
"Butter yellow is a joyful and positive colour that brings tonnes of warmth, brightness and comfort to our homes and wardrobes alike. Capturing the optimism of spring and the energy of summer, this soft, uplifting hue evokes a cheerfulness that makes it perfect for dressing and decorating across the seasons," explains Helen Ashmore, head of design at Laura Ashley.
"In interiors, Butter Yellow shades have a gentle luminosity that reflects natural light beautifully, helping to make spaces feel sunnier, lighter and more spacious.
It's also a versatile colour working in modern and traditional settings alike, and pairing effortlessly with a myriad of colours, including warm neutrals, soft muted greens and blues, as well as light grey," she adds.
According to Helen, what really sets this particular shade apart is its timeless nature. She says that it never goes out of style and is a colour that will not date; instead, it will remain relevant as its appeal lies in the lasting sense of comfort and positivity it will bring to your everyday life.
There's a reason yellow is one of the happiest colours you can paint any room in your home, and this particular hue might be our favourite yet.
How can you get the butter yellow decor look in your home?
Unsurprisingly, there are so many ways you can introduce the butter yellow decor look into your interior design trend. Even if you're wanting to transform your living room on a budget, participating in this timeless trend needn't cost the earth.
"In spaces like bedrooms or living rooms, butter yellow can evoke a sense of tranquillity while still maintaining a light and joyful atmosphere. It’s a wonderful choice for areas where you want to inspire a sense of ease and connection, without overwhelming the senses," explains Lena Gierasinksa, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse.
"In the living room, choose larger pieces of furniture like a sofa, accent chair or footstool in a butter yellow shade. This will uplift and enhance the space. Alternatively, choose a butter yellow rug. As the floor is the foundation of the space, it sets the tone for the entire room and a butter yellow rug has a grounding effect, gently adding colour to the home," she continues.
Alternatively, Lena suggests making your hallway look welcoming with butter yellow accessories. She recommends ceramic vases or plant pots dotted on shelves or a sideboard. This will add a little optimism to an often overlooked room in your home.
Simply adding these small touches of butter yellow will transform the space. However, you can also completely colour-drench your space with the hue, which would look just as fantastic.
Cosy throw
RRP: £35 | Level up the cosiness of your living room or bedroom with this super soft fringed blanket in the perfect butter yellow shade. It's machine washable and is in a non-itchy acrylic fabric.
Glassware
RRP: £29 | Both the colour and shape of this glass vase will immediately help elevate a space in your home, whether that's your hallway or living room.
Striped cushion
RRP: £12 | Cushions are a fantastic, affordable way of changing the colour palette of your room. These are ideal for injecting a pop of butter yellow in your bedroom without changing the entire space.
Chic bedside table
RRP: £189 | Looking for a statement piece? Look no further than this bedside table, it's sure to level up your bedroom and is a really playful way of adding the butter yellow hue to your room.
Textured rug
RRP: £299 | Although this is a deeper yellow, it still has that warm buttery hue that will make your space welcoming. This rug has both chunky and refined yarns, giving it an interesting texture.
Buttermilk lamp
RRP: £45 | Lamps are a great way to add colour to a room as well as lighting, they're also a good opportunity to add personality to your home. This buttermilk yellow one will quickly become your favourite home accessory.
On-trend hue
RRP: £55 | If you're feeling brave and want to colour drench your space or even add a statement wall, this pale apricot yellow from YesColours is the colour to do it with.
Stylish storage
RRP: £69 | Why not bring the butter yellow trend into the bathroom? This nifty slide under sink unit is a lovely pop of colour and will also help add some more storage in your space.
Statement Furniture
RRP: £1,050 | If you're ready to invest in the butter yellow look, this snuggle chair is just the thing for it. Featuring the Kinsham Stripe Ochre Yellow fabric from the Padstow range by Laura Ashley.
Why is the butter yellow decor trend so popular in 2025?
With all the interior colour trends, it can be surprising how quickly a colour becomes popular, and butter yellow is no exception to that. Although we know it has warming, timeless properties, why is it taking the interior industry by storm?
"Yellow has long been associated with warmth, happiness and optimism. Butter yellow in particular strikes a balance between vibrancy and subtlety, which makes it easy to live with. It offers that mood lift we get from sunshine, but in a way that feels soft and calming," explains Catherine Jacob, Head of Design at Hovia.
"In today’s design landscape, people are gravitating toward colours that feel both comforting and joyful, and butter yellow delivers on both fronts," she adds.
If you're a butter yellow convert like us, there's no doubt that you'll also be a fan of the Amalfi decor trend. It has a more lemon-centric style and will have your home feeling like a sunny spot in the Mediterranean.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
