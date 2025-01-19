As a homes editor with a lot of stuff, I'm welcoming the new 'curated clutter' trend with open arms

New year, same old me who likes to have a home filled with knick-knacks – but why does that feel like a shameful confession during a month when strict declutter ideals are rife? Luckily the new 'curated clutter' trend redefines what is considered 'clutter' and organisation.

Decluttering your home is subjective, what one homeowner regards as 'clutter' may be what another views as treasured items worthy of dedicated space in their home. I'm most certainly in the camp of having more than less, but that's not to say my home doesn't abide by the latest professional decluttering methods and game-changing home organisation ideas – it simply means no matter how tidy, my home never looks clutter-free in the traditional sense.

This new trend is the ultimate low-key organising solution encouraging us to proudly and thoughtfully display belongings, rather than discard them. It is ideal for those, like me, who are torn between what to keep and what to throw away this de-cluttering season.

What is the 'curated clutter' trend?

2025 is seeing a shift in home decor trends, with a gradual move away from minimaluxe interiors devoid of personality, in favour of maximalist, ‘lived-in’ homes to stop homes looking like show homes. The curated clutter trend celebrates the 'stuff' but ensures it looks styled and intentional so it doesn't feel overwhelming and chaotic.

“Curated Clutter is the fun January trend that will revolutionise how you organise your home this year," explains Etsy’s trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson who coined the phrase. "Moving away from minimalist ‘sad beige’ interiors, this trend is all about embracing the blissful chaos."

"Rather than a less is more approach, curated clutter is about loving the items that make your home truly yours. Who says you should throw anything away at all?" Dayna asks. "Items don’t always need to be tidied away in cupboards already bursting at the seams – try thoughtfully displaying your belongings instead.

(Image credit: Future)

“From cherished knick-knacks to family photos, this trend encourages displaying the things you love instead of tucking them away," Dayna explains. "But don’t mistake it for mere mess – curated clutter is all about thoughtful maximalism."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Picture bookshelves brimming with character, sofas adorned with cushions, and walls bursting with vibrant artwork. It’s a celebration of meaningful, cosy decor that brings joy into your home.” Lightly decluttering your books ensures you have only the most valued books out on display.

What rooms benefit most from curating clutter?

(Image credit: Future)

“Living rooms are ideal spaces for curating clutter. In the living room, items like cosy cushions, blankets, family photos, and vibrant artwork create a warm and inviting atmosphere. A sofa adorned with layers of comfort and walls showcasing cherished memories brings a sense of joy and personality to the space."

Only last weekend I felt the sudden urge to declutter the living room, particularly the mantlepiece post-Christmas but was soon confronted with the reality that I like having items on display to dress the fireplace.

In an attempt to compromise on keeping it clutter-free but still styled I rearranged the items to create a more balanced display and reduced the size of a dried flower bouquet that lives in a vase.

(Image credit: Future)

“Kitchens, on the other hand, naturally lend themselves to a curated clutter aesthetic," says Dayna. "Counters filled with appliances, cookbooks, and vintage jars give the room a charming, rustic feel."

"Open shelves overflowing with your favourite cookbooks and unique containers make the space both functional and beautifully lived-in. These thoughtful touches transform a kitchen into cosy, character-filled areas that truly feel like home.”

While overcrowding the countertops is most definitely a kitchen organising mistake to avoid that doesn't mean you can't have intentional things out on display – it doesn't have to mean only empty spaces. Curated items hold the secret to make a kitchen cosy, not cluttered but considered and more intimate.

Stylish wall unit Niouz Metal Display View at La Redoute RRP: £60 now £39 | I have this wall-mounted wire magazine rack in my home and love how it stylishly displays everything from my iconic back issues of Vogue magazine to treasured kid's paintings and postcards from loved ones. Every few months I like to change things up and swap the items in and out to create a fresh display. Versatile shelving MalmbÄck Display Shelf View at IKEA RRP: £6 | Another faithful storage staple I have in multiple rooms in my home. They provide floatings shelves for expensive toiletries in the bathroom, space-saving storage in alcoves and when hung in multiples they provide the perfect artwork display plinths. So versatile and so affordable – I honestly think every home should have these. Display cabinet Habitat Jadon 2 Door Glass Display Cabinet View at Argos RRP: £350 now £233 | I don't own this yet, but I certainly have my eye on it. The glass-fronted cabinet is a dream piece for showing off your much-loved belongings. The additional wooden drawers are ideal for concealing smaller items that may not be as worthy of display.

Are there things to avoid when curating clutter?

Of course, like with any element of styling, there is a boundary of when something just starts to look untidy because there is 'too much'. “While curated clutter celebrates individuality and self-expression, it’s important to avoid crossing the line into an unmanageable mess," Dayna warns.

"The key is to focus on items that bring you joy and align with the aesthetic you want to create. Think of meaningful artwork, vintage treasures, or personal mementoes that add character to your space."

To maintain balance, ensure your home feels cosy but not overwhelmingly full. "If the space starts to feel cluttered to the point of being claustrophobic or impractical, it may be time to edit down your collection," Dayna advises. "Curated clutter should enhance your home’s usability and create a space that feels both personal and functional.”

And on that note, I'm off to restyle the items on my organised kitchen countertops before they blur the lines of casual clutter and curated clutter.