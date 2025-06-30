Tasteful rattan interiors that are inspiring the revival of the timeless material

Who doesn’t love the natural, rustic charm of rattan furniture and homeware, whether as an armchair in a sunroom or simply as an accent on the dining table?



Biodegradable, fast-growing and renewable, it’s hardly surprising that the popularity of rattan is soaring again in the world of sustainable design – just check out the amount of #RattanFurniture content on social media.

As the following gallery shows, rattan complements a range of different styles, from Boho to tropical and Scandi, is as beautiful indoors as out, and works well with other materials, from soft fabric to sleek glass.

32 inspiring rattan ideas

Textural tablescapes

(Image credit: CasaLatina)

Sharon Costi, co-founder of luxury accessories and homeware company CasaLatina, says: “Rattan-style materials are perfect for adding rustic accents to settings.

"Their versatility allows for creative exploration with texture to create more interesting tablescapes that incorporate nature-inspired elements and exude elegance.”

Warm and welcoming

(Image credit: ILIV)

Debbie Leigh, design manager at fabric house ILIV, says: “Incorporating rattan elements into your interior design is a beautiful way to evoke a relaxed, natural ambience.

"For example, a rattan headboard or pendant in a bedroom instantly adds texture and looks great when complemented with soft furnishings and window dressings in nature-inspired colours or patterns. Together, they create a warm and welcoming atmosphere, as well as a look that’s sure to stand the test of time.”

Treasured heirlooms

(Image credit: OKA)

“Since finding its way to Britain via the West Indies and India during the Victorian period, and gaining popularity again in the 1960s and 1970s, rattan is now enjoying another renaissance, which I think is here to stay,” explains Sue Jones, co-founder and creative director of OKA, the upscale furniture and homeware retailer.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Rattan pieces often become treasured heirlooms, passed down through generations and moved from home to home, thanks to their timeless aesthetic and incredible durability.

"What I love most about rattan is its ability to blur the lines between simple and sophisticated, making it equally at home in an elegant contemporary interior or bringing an effortlessly relaxed feel to a country cottage or conservatory.”

Hang with pride

(Image credit: Fab Home)

Nothing gives rattan glamour quite like a hanging chair crafted from the natural material. This one from Fab Home is a glorious case in point, its powder-coated steel frame wrapped in grey rattan and complemented by deep, showerproof cushions.

We know where we’ll be all summer, Pimm’s in hand.

Glam squad

(Image credit: Jonathan Adler)

“Rattan evokes grand global glamour, and it makes everything I put it on – furniture, accessories, my husband, my dog – even more attractive,” laughs Jonathan Adler, the maximalist (and humorous) American designer.

This credenza from his eponymous interiors brand is a beautiful case in point, featuring wrapped rattan peel edging inset with high-gloss orange lacquer. The contrasting textures creates a surprising new look that will make you rethink the limits of rattan.

Mirror, mirror

(Image credit: La Redoute)

We love how this 1970s-style rattan mirror from La Redoute takes centre-stage in a living room with its light tone contrasting with the burgundy wall and contemporary furnishings.

Because it’s been hung off-centre, it pops in the scheme even more, while a woven basket housing a cactus complements the natural material to tie everything together.

Take it outside

(Image credit: Bridgman)

Alex Bridgman, CEO of luxury furniture brand Bridgman, says: “We’ve worked with rattan for generations, not only for its beauty, but for its resilience in outdoor settings. Its organic texture complements the rhythm of nature, while its timeless design makes it a staple across seasons and styles.

"Whether used in a traditional conservatory or on a contemporary terrace, rattan has a unique ability to create inviting spaces that feel lived-in and loved."

Ace your accents

(Image credit: Claire Garner)

“Rattan is such a beautiful, natural material that brings an instant feeling of warmth and texture to a room,” reveals Claire Garner, director of her eponymous studio.

“In this space, I’ve used it sparingly but thoughtfully – for example, in the coffee table tray and the woven basket by the sofa to add a layer of rustic charm without overwhelming the design.

"I often advise clients to use rattan as an accent rather than a feature. Just a touch can soften a space and add that handcrafted, lived-in feel we love, while allowing other elements to breathe and shine.”

Easy living

(Image credit: Rosie Dalia)

Nikki Greengrass, founder of homeware and kids’ brand Rosie Dalia, says: “Rattan adds a tactile quality to the table – it’s warm, natural and softens the feel of more formal place settings.

"I love mixing textures when styling a table, and rattan is a brilliant way to do this. It also brings that easy, al-fresco energy we all crave, whether you’re dining indoors or out.”

Queen of rattan

(Image credit: Mrs. Alice)

Nobody knows rattan better than Alice Naylor, the posh powerhouse behind the namesake Mrs. Alice brand, which celebrates timeless British style with chintz, florals, and – yes, you guessed it – rattan.

She says: “Rattan is one of my forever favourites – steeped in tradition, yet endlessly versatile. It brings a sense of natural ease to any setting.”

Dark materials

(Image credit: Feather & Black)

“Rattan is an everlasting favourite with our customers,” explains Sarah Morgan from Feather & Black, maker of luxury beds, mattresses, and furniture. “Natural and sustainable, this enduring material suits both classic and contemporary interiors and brings an element of the natural world into the modern home.

"It is easy to care for, long-lasting and can be worked into so many pieces, from rattan chairs for conservatories to headboards for bedrooms." We love the contemporary darker stain on this piece.

Practically perfect

(Image credit: Laura James)

“For gardens, rattan is a staple garden furniture material we see year after year because it truly is one of the best for withstanding the weather,” explains Chloe Barrow, interior expert at furniture company Laura James.

“It’s sturdy enough not to tear in strong winds, water-resistant for rainy days and doesn’t tend to fade when consistently exposed to sun.”

Strong is beautiful

(Image credit: French Bedroom)

“Rattan grows as a vine with up to 600 species,” explains Georgia Metcalfe, founder and creative director of French Bedroom. “Mature vines can stretch to hundreds of feet, growing a few centimetres in a day, far surpassing that of hardwood trees. It’s these long, continuous fibres that are used to create furniture.

"But rattan is more than just a vine – it's also a symphony of strength and suppleness, possessing an innate flexibility that allows for intricate woven designs. In addition, rattan’s tensile strength rivals that of steel, meaning that well-crafted rattan furniture will last for decades.”

Up, up and away!

(Image credit: Ben Simpson Furniture)

Hot air balloon rattan mobiles like this one by Ben Simpson Furniture are perfect for a playroom – where they can be hung to give soft toys a sky-high ride – or to add a touch of whimsy to any space.

And relax...

(Image credit: DFS)

John Rastall, head of home at sofa specialist DFS, says: “Rattan’s warmth and organic appeal make it a perfect companion to other natural elements such as dried flowers, raw wood and earthy tones.

"Incorporating rattan into bed frames adds a subtle touch of bohemian character, offering visual interest without overpowering the space.

"When paired with coordinating side tables and understated, nature-inspired accents, it helps create a harmonious, tranquil atmosphere that’s conducive to quality sleep.”

Flower Power

(Image credit: Pooky)

When you use rattan sparingly, you can afford to go big, such as in this large flower pendant light from Pooky.

When a rattan light or lampshade is switched on, light flickers through the gaps, making this a winning combination of form and function. Hang above the table to get guests around it talking at your next soirée.

Mood booster

(Image credit: Sofology)

“These days, appealing social spaces are more ‘mood-boosting sanctuary’ than ‘total switch-off zone’ with considered seating arrangements, restful colour schemes, inviting textures and natural elements such as rattan, wool and bouclé each playing their part,” says buying manager at Sofology, Gisela Lancaster.

The rattan lamp base in this photo certainly lifts the look of the room.

Bright idea

(Image credit: Industville)

Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of lighting brand Industville, says: “Rattan offers versatility that's suitable for bohemian, coastal, Scandi or modern styles and will exude a calming atmosphere that's perfect for those rooms we relax in, such as living rooms and bedrooms.

"Lighting crafted from rattan will amplify this organic feel, effortlessly bringing a sense of calm and cosiness to your décor. The beauty of these handmade designs is that they will allow light and shadows to create patterns within the space, bringing a natural light effect that mimics that of the sun.”

Raising the bar

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

Nicole Shaw, senior head of buying of homeware at Urban Outfitters, says: “It’s interesting to see how 1970s-inspired rattan pieces are starting to move out of the bedroom and into the dining room, from bar cabinets to lighting.”

She suggests using soft textiles such as cushions on dining furniture to complement the woven styles and adding plants to bring more natural colour to your surroundings.

Let there be light

(Image credit: Uber Interiors)

This large statement piece by Eichholtz via Uber Interiors is meticulously hand-woven and features an openwork pattern that adds texture and depth. The natural rattan finish of the lamp is complemented by a matching shade. It makes a statement by itself on a side table or as a pair at either end of a console.

Mix and match

(Image credit: Kelling Designs)

Emma Deterding, founder and creative director of Kelling Designs, says, “The beauty of rattan lies in its woven nature, bringing eye-catching detail and a tactile edge that contrasts beautifully with surfaces like glass or metal.

"We like to bring accents of rattan into design schemes through chairs, pendant lights, side tables or even on built-ins to introduce organic and textural charm without overwhelming the space.”

All in the detail

(Image credit: Laura Ashley)

“Woven rattan is a popular option for seating and detailing for furniture that’s often reminiscent of rustic country house pieces and always effortlessly chic,” says Helen Ashmore, head of design at Laura Ashley.

“When used outside, it conjures up the feeling of a far-flung destination and pairs perfectly with layered textiles for added comfort and style.”

Vintage charm

(Image credit: Swoon)

Sam Greig, head of design at furniture and accessory makers Swoon, is a big fan of rattan. “Rattan is an elegant addition to any room, bringing warmth and texture, while oozing 1970s class.

"Combining woven wood against rich, brown timber creates an interesting contrast to a space,” says Sam.

Think outside of the box

(Image credit: Not A Boring Box)

Remember, you don’t have to go all-out with big pieces of rattan furniture to make a splash, as this small rattan basket from storage specialist Not A Boring Box demonstrates.

Simply fill a rattan tray with trinkets or toiletries and display on a shelf or surface to bring a touch of style to any space.

Tradition with a twist

(Image credit: KES Lighting)

This pendant light from KES Lighting certainly puts a contemporary spin on classic rattan. It’s constructed from naturally-stained black rattan that brings the traditional beauty of the material into your home with a modern twist.

The black-painted metalwork and matt black add minimalist sophistication above a dining table or kitchen island.

Colour match

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

“Nowadays, it's all about adding comfort to the home with warm yet serene tones,” reveals Helen Shaw, director of marketing at Benjamin Moore, the US paint brand.

“This grounded honey gold with hushed green undertones pairs beautifully with tactile materials, from wicker to rattan, while acting as a relaxed foil to abstract pattern, painterly finishes and other rich hues.” Inspired? We certainly are.

Room service

(Image credit: BHS)

Julian Page, head of design at BHS, says: “Rattan's versatility makes it ideal for a range of rooms, from relaxed bedrooms to styled kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms.

"In kitchens, rattan works beautifully in pendant lighting or bar stools, softening sleek surfaces and adding organic contrast. In bedrooms, a rattan headboard or accent chair brings a laid-back, airy feel. While in bathrooms, woven baskets or mirror frames introduce warmth against cooler tiles.”

From city to coast

(Image credit: Barker and Stonehouse)

Lena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at furniture and accessories company Barker and Stonehouse, says, “Rattan effortlessly bridges the gap between contemporary and vintage styles, making it a flexible choice for a wide range of interiors, from coastal cottages to modern urban homes.”

Host with the most

(Image credit: The White Company)

This White Company tray with distinctive white-washed finish can be used practically for hosting – laden with drinks and nibbles – or simply for decorative purposes, accessorised with candles, vases and foliage.

Rattan relations

(Image credit: Cobblers Cove)

Cobbler’s Cove, the gorgeous hotel on the lush Caribbean island country of Barbados, teamed up with Soane, which specialises in British-made designs, to honour the connection between both.

The results are a comfortable, colourful and oh-so-chic boutique stay, but the jewels in the crown are undeniably the rattan pieces – from coffee tables to pendant lights and scalloped chairs.

Timeless trope

(Image credit: Søstrene Grene)

“Whether placed in a calm, neutral setting or among brighter colours and patterns, rattan brings a sense of balance and ease," explains Kristina Kirkegaard, head of design at Danish brand Søstrene Grene.

"We’re always drawn to pieces that feel natural and considered, and rattan captures that perfectly. It adds character in a way that quietly elevates a room without ever overpowering it."

Think pink

(Image credit: Casamilano)

With a soft, organic look, why not use rattan with a complementary scheme, such as in this contemporary open-plan dining space? Rattan chairs from Casamilano via Artemest have been teamed with a gently veined white marble table and blush-pink walls to create an interior that feels natural and soothing.