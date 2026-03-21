This Parisian candle is a spring essential for luxury homes - and it sells out every year

Diptyque Fleur de Cerisier Candle: £58 at diptyque paris Available in Diptyque's signature 190g glass jar, this is the ultimate candle for Spring. If you buy two and add the code CITY2026, you will a complimentary mini candle too. It's endless treats. Read more Read less ▼

Scent is the best way to mark a shift into Spring in your home - and, this year, it's all about the Diptyque Fleur de Cerisier Candle. Launched for a limited period every year, the Parisian candle is the very essence of the season: inspired by the ever ephemeral cherry blossom and endlessly beautiful, bright rosy notes, it's a fragrance aficionado's dream come true.

If you like life's luxuries and special candles, you'll have already come across Diptyque: their team of perfumers are the noses behind many of the best candles and perfumes of all time. After what feels like a long winter wait, Diptyque has finally launched their Fleur de Cerisier Candle: iconic for its evanescent appearance, annually, in perfect synchrony with the cherry blossoms.

Perhaps one of the most exciting parts about the launch is that the candle isn't the same each year. Diptyque tweaks the iconic cherry blossom fragrance each year, so you're always getting a unique, special experience. As a Master Perfumer, I'm always intrigued to see what will change and, this time, it's beautiful: a delicate rose, blended with cherry blossom, and elegant musk. It's a floral, with a hint of fruitiness and woodiness. This is one of the best Diptyque candles of all time, perfect for marking the beginning of spring.

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Diptyque Fleur de Cerisier Candle - everything you need to know

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Let's get straight into the scent: Diptyque Fleur de Cerisier Candle changes its formula a touch every year. I think this year will go down as one of the best: the beautiful balance of delicate, soft notes make it one of my favourite cherry blossom varieties yet. The scent opens with a gentle, almost airy cherry note, which is fresh rather than sweet.

As the wax warms and the fragrance settles, the fragrance unfolds into delicate rose and blossom. Beneath it all, there’s a soft, velvety musk that gives the fragrance depth and elegance. It’s beautifully balanced, never overpowering, and crucially, never powdery, making it perfect if you love florals but want something modern, clean, and refined. The throw is impressive yet graceful; it fills a room without overwhelming it, creating a light, bright atmosphere.

What makes the Diptyque Fleur de Cerisier Candle truly worth recommending for right now is its transience. Like cherry blossom season itself, it only appears briefly each year.

Alternatives to the Diptyque Fleur de Cerisier Candle

As with all Diptyque's candles, I'm predicting that this will sell out before the season is underway. There's also a chance that you'll miss the season of Diptyque Fleur de Cerisier Candle, as it is limited-edition. If you have just missed the mark and you want a light, modern fragrance for your home this spring, there are some options you can work with:

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A fruity pairing Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Scented Candle £28 at Jo Malone London One of my favourite fragrances, distilled into a candle, this carries all the warm, fruitiness of the Diptyque Fleur de Cerisier Candle in the pear, but with a white freesia floral and some woody notes. Pear is a little warmer than cherry, but it's a favourite of mine nonetheless. Pretty petals Neom It’s All Rosy Travel Candle £16.80 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Packed with a petal bright fragrance, this is a wonderful spring candle. You get a burst of orange from the first light and then, as the wax warms up, you'll enjoy some rose, geranium, and lavendar notes. Fresh and bright Jo Loves White Rose & Lemon Leaves Candle £46.75 at Cult Beauty Global A delicate blend of white rose oil, lemon peel, and rose absolute, this candle is bursting with fragrance. The refreshing opening note complements a light floral heart, which is anchored in sweet honey and patchouli.

In previous years, Diptyque has discussed the Fleur de Cerisier Candle as inspired by the Japanese tradition of "yozakiura". In this, you look at cherry blossom, in the evenings, by lantern light. It's a romantic practice that teaches you to be grounded, in the moment with the soft, illuminated light.

Whilst that's not the story of this year's scent, it doesn't change that this candle is an apt reminder, especially for people these days, who are balancing so much, to slow down and savour what’s in front of you. Not every luxury needs to be loud; sometimes, it’s as simple as lighting a candle at dusk and letting the day soften around you. Happy spring time.