Our favourite Parisian candles just got a sustainable, luxurious upgrade - they’re chic and confident

It’s no overstatement to say that Diptyque candles are universally coveted. They're instantly recognisable; iconic home staples; and stylish gifts (for anyone, including yourself). And yet, even by their standards, this latest launch is something special. With five entirely new scents inspired by an olfactive garden, plus elevated, refillable vessels, this collection marks a notable shift for the Parisian perfume house. And yes, it’s already the talk of our homes desk.

Diptyque has long held its place as perfumer royalty, consistently producing some of the best candles you can buy. The brand’s signature lies in its ability to balance timeless elegance with iconic style, and nature-inspired fragrance, from the rose-and-blackcurrant notes of Baies to the green softness of Figuier. But with this launch, they’ve pushed things further, both technically and creatively.

Alongside permanent additions to the collection, including coffee, rhubarb, black sesame, and nettle, there’s also a limited edition cherry blossom candle that has been the floral fragrance of the season. It’s a line-up that's fresher and more experimental than ever before. Naturally, we’ve been burning (and sniffing) our way through all five and I've bought my experience as a Master Perfumer to the table, so we can take a closer look at Diptyque's most desirable collection yet.

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The Five New Diptyque Candles Launched for 2026

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Whilst adding five new core candles to their candle collection, Diptyque has tweaked the design of the vessels and made the core candle range refillable.

The redesign was headed by Julie Richoz, a Franco-Swiss designer. Diptyque explains "she has subtly adjusted the vessel’s contours without compromising the integrity of the object. An oval-shaped ridge of glass now carves out the perimeter of the label in an interplay of graphic resonances."

They explain that “Diptyque has always envisaged a second life for the vessel that houses its scented candles as a vase, pencil pot, or trinket bowl...which reduces the candle’s carbon footprint by around 22%.” However, now, the core collection of candles will be refillable too. It's an exciting, sustainable move for the brand, but, without further ado, here's a quick look at the new Diptyque candle collection as well as their limited edition Cherry Blossom Candle too:

Diptyque Rhubarbe Candle £63 at diptyque paris Bright, vivid, and bittersweet An instant team favourite, this candle perfectly captures the fruity acidity of freshly cut rhubarb. Diptyque describes it as "evoking harmony through contrasts" as it combines the fresh vivacity of the outdoors with the vitality of your very own vegetable garden. Diptyque Paris Ortie Candle £62.50 at diptyque paris Verdant, fresh, and uplifting Unexpected but unrivalled in our line-up of "green" candles, this takes the humble nettle and brings it to its bountiful best. The green watery freshness is simultaneously gentle and refreshing. If you close your eyes, it smells like a day gardening. Diptyque Paris Café Candle £62.50 at diptyque paris Rich, aromatic, and creamy We honestly couldn't believe that this was a new addition to the Diptyque repertoire. Rich, rounded, and absolutely delicious, this captures the essence of an espresso beautifully and diffuses it through the room with irresistible warmth. Diptyque Paris Sesame Noir Candle £62.50 at diptyque paris Rich, roasted, and toasted This unusual scent is one that will keep your nose guessing and that's exactly why it's become an obsession for us. The rich, roasted notes of black sesame have a woody, savoury note that smells both luxurious and refined. Diptyque Paris Shiso Candle £62.50 at diptyque paris Complex, crisp, and refreshing Aromatic, fresh, and spicy, you might not be able to place the scent of this one. It's a complex scent, borrowing from green mint and sweet almond. It's best placed as a blend between fresh linen and opening the windows on a sunny day. Pure bliss. Diptyque Paris Fleur De Cerisier Candle £63 at diptyque paris Elegant, fruity and floral This is a slightly different member of the collection. It's a limited-edition candle that returns annually. This time, the cherry blossom notes are blended with rose and light woods to give a delicate, elegant fragrance that's perfect for spring.

Diptyque Rhubarbe Candle - Rhubarb

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Fragrance profile: sharp rhubarb, green freshness, juicy fruit, lightly tart finish

Best for: kitchens, a spring or summer refresh, uplifting daytime burning

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This was an instant team favourite. From the first smell, we all agreed it had bestseller potential: bright, sharp, and just sweet enough to keep things interesting. Tamara, our Head of Lifestyle, quickly claimed this one for herself.

Tamara has been more than impressed with the scent diffused out of Diptyque's Rhubarbe Candle, it struck exactly the right balance. “I chose this fragrance because it’s the perfect mix of sweet and refreshing. It very closely mimics the smell of fresh produce,” she explained. “It’s a signature scent without overpowering the room.”

And she’s right: it’s crisp, juicy, and slightly tart, with a naturalness that feels very true to life. She's also been admiring the new, redesign of the candle next to her older Diptyque one. “Let’s be honest,” she added, “most people want a Diptyque for the prestige… so making them feel more impactful, even when unlit, is a great move.” (She’s had one of her older candles for over a decade, purely for display.)

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“This is my old candle and you can really see the new luxe details,” she told me. “The old labels were just printed, whereas this new design is embossed and set into the raised glass. It feels so much more premium.”

You can find out even more about the Diptyque Rhubarbe Candle over on their site.

Diptyque Ortie Candle - Nettle

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Fragrance profile: green leaves, soft florals, fresh herbal notes, clean airiness

Best for: morning routines, post-clean resets, light fragrance lovers

This slightly left-field choice, is the one that captured my Master Perfumer's heart. I have a more left-field taste when it comes to candles, but that means that they always get compliments and comments for being distinctive, but also addictive, of course. That's why it's no surprise that I love nettle. It isn’t the most obvious candle note, but here, it works beautifully. There’s nothing prickly about it. Instead, it’s fresh, and green, like throwing open the windows on a sunny spring morning.

The scent is relatively light, which is perfect for this time of year. WHat's special is that the fragrance has a strong enough throw and distinctive presence to fill a room. I love the way that herbal mingles with floral, with a clean, outdoorsy edge that makes it ideal for daytime burning.

Whilst the whole homes team enjoyed the almost linen-freshness of the fragrance, it was Emily who, without looking at the label, identified it as nettle. She spends a lot of time in the garden, reinforcing that Diptyque's Ortie Candle is both true to its name, and the perfect indulgence for any green-fingered friends.

You can find out even more about the Diptyque Ortie Candle over on their site.

Diptyque Café Candle - Coffee

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Fragrance profile: rich espresso, roasted coffee beans, subtle sweetness (gourmand)

Best for: cosy evenings, open-plan spaces, coffee lovers, masking cooking or pet odours

Seeing a coffee candle in the line-up surprised me. It a fragrance Diptyque could (and perhaps should) have done years ago. But like all good things, it’s clearly been worth the wait. It’s effortlessly chic, conjuring images of Parisian cafés: all espresso, conversation, and croissants.

As a barista and self-confessed coffee snob, I'm always wary about coffee fragrances, because so many are artificial. Cold, the scent leans rich, almost too intense at first pass. But once lit, it transforms into a coffee aroma that you'll never forget. After just 15 minutes of burning mine, the room had a light, unmistakable aroma of freshly brewed espresso. It's warm, rounded, and an uncanny fragrance for coffee lovers.

The throw is impressive too, easily filling my high-ceilinged living room over the course of an evening. So, if you already can't start your day without a cappuccino, you won't want to start it without the scent of Diptyque's Café Candle.

You can find out even more about the Diptyque Café Candle over on their site.

Diptyque Sésame Noir Candle - Black Sesame

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Fragrance profile: toasted sesame, nutty warmth, soft smokiness, slightly savoury

Best for: sophisticated spaces, dinner parties, those who prefer less-sweet gourmands

You might not have predicted black sesame in a Diptyque line-up, but that’s part of the charm here. It’s understated, but confident. The scent of black sesame is perhaps less immediately familiar than coffee and rhubarb, but it's all the more intriguing for it. You'll find yourself compelled to keep smelling it for your senses to work out what the beautiful scent is.

I enjoyed the Diptyque Sésame Noir most in the evenings. There’s a subtle nuttiness at play, balanced with a gentle smokiness that keeps things sophisticated rather than sweet. It’s a candle that grows on you. The complex, slightly savoury, and undeniably elegant fragrance will have all your guests asking which candle you're burning. Trust me.

You can find out even more about the Diptyque Sesame Noir Candle over on their site.

Diptyque Shiso Candle

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Fragrance profile: minty freshness, green herbs, subtle sweetness, aromatic lift

Best for: post-clean calm, warm weather, fans of tomato leaf and herbal scents

Tested by Emily, this one came as a surprise hit. “I was so pleasantly surprised by the Shiso scent,” she said. “As with all Diptyque candles, the strength is impressive it fills my room very quickly once lit.”

Part of the mint family (and sometimes known as the beefsteak plant), shiso brings a green, slightly sweet freshness that feels distinctly summery. “It’s not something I’d usually go for,” Emily admitted, “but I can’t stop lighting it after I’ve cleaned. That fresh, sweet aroma is such a delight.”

It’s a scent that sneaks up on you. “I’d say it’s an acquired taste,” she added, “but once you love it, it becomes addictive and Shiso is definitely my new obsession.”

For anyone already leaning into herbal trends, tomato leaf, green stems, garden scents, this feels like a natural next step.

You can find out even more about the Diptyque Shiso Candle over on their site.

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This collection is a distinctly confident evolution for Diptyque, leaning into both craftsmanship and creativity. The brand sees it as an “invitation to prolong your connection with the candle gives rise… to a new ritual.” The new refillable vessels add a layer of longevity and luxury, but it’s the scents themselves that really stand out. They’re bolder, greener, and more experimental than we’ve seen before, without losing the brand’s signature polish.

As a master perfumer, what strikes me most is the balance. Even the more unusual notes, sesame, nettle, shiso, are handled with restraint and elegance. Nothing feels gimmicky. So, if you’re already a Diptyque devotee, these are exciting additions to your rotation. And if you’re new to the brand, there’s never been a better place to start, this is modern candle-making at its most thoughtful, and arguably, most interesting. And, if you're thinking of investing on one for someone special, we've got tips on how to present them in our candle gifting guide.