How to gift your candles like a luxury perfumer – with style, sophistication, and simplicity

Candles are a classic and a classy gift. They package, sell, and serve themselves as a thoughtful way to treat someone special, but there's a real art in how you gift a candle.

As someone who has spent years in the luxury fragrance industry, I've become famous for gifting candles. You know the scene in Love Actually with the box and the ribbon and the rose petals (and lavender, and the cinnamon and the cellophane, and the sprig of holly)? That's the way I do my gifts, because a little extra thought can turn one of the best candles into one of the most memorable gifts you can give.

I'm always being asked to break down exactly what goes into my gifting and, with the festive season in arm's reach, I thought now would be the perfect time to share my tips. Whether you're wrapping up a flameless candle or a more classic Christmas candle recommendation, this is the way to add a luxury perfumer's flair to this year's gift.

How to gift a candle like a luxury brand: the candle

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to candles, a carefully and considerately chosen fragrance, nice burn, and a beautiful vessel are the main things to look for.

If you have a friend who loves colour, opt for a vessel that adds some fun to their home. If you know the kind of perfume your friend loves, you can look for a fragrance that borrows or shares similar notes.

For more general advice, these three candles are the ones I find myself reaching for the most when I'm gifting to someone I don't know as well. They are true crowd pleasers:

For the classic friend The White Company Seychelles Medium Botanical Candle £35 at The White Company With its aromatic, soothing blend of bergamot, amber, and coconut vanilla, this iconic candle delivers a warm, lightly sweet fragrance that feels instantly calming and quietly luxurious. The large 834g mineral-wax candle burns for around 70 hours and comes in a stylish botanical vessel with shells set into the wax, leaving behind a beautiful bubble-shell holder once finished. For the flamboyant friend Rituals Cotton Blossom Candle £38.90 at Rituals Blending crisp cotton with soft florals like jasmine and tuberose, plus fresh mandarin and musk, this candle captures the light, airy scent of a perfectly clean home. Made from soy wax with a pure cotton wick, the 360g candle offers up to 60 hours of burn time and comes in a bold, high-shine vessel that makes a statement on a mantel or shelf. For the discerning friend Diptyque Fleur De Cerisier Candle £58 at Diptyque This fruity-floral candle blends delicate cherry blossom with soft musk to create an uplifting, poetic scent that perfectly captures the feeling of spring. Made from soy wax with a pure cotton wick, the 190g candle offers up to 60 hours of burn time and comes in Diptyque’s instantly recognisable, stylish vessel with refillable wax.

You also don't have to go for just one candle, especially around this time of year. An alternative, such as a taper, a tealight set, or even a flameless candle could make the mark. These are some great alternative options:

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Taper set Rowen & Wren Beeswax Candles, Mini, Set of Twenty-Four £18 at Rowen & Wren This set of mini taper candles from Rowen & Wren is made from natural beeswax, giving off a soft, warm glow with a subtle honeyed aroma as they burn. Designed to be both decorative and practical, they’re perfect for styling dinner tables, shelves, or mantelpieces when you want something understated but special. While smaller than standard tapers, the quality finish and natural wax make them a lovely, design-led choice for everyday or occasion use. Flameless set Lights4fun LED Battery Operated Pillar Candles View at Amazon UK This set of three flameless candles is our top pick for flameless candles, combining a realistic flickering glow with hand-poured real wax for an impressively authentic finish. With up to 600 hours of battery life and simple switch operation, they’re easy to use and suitable for styling both indoors and outdoors, including inside storm lanterns. Flameless candles make an especially good gift because they’re safe, long-lasting, and universally appealing, perfect for anyone who loves candlelight without the worry of an open flame. Gift set St-Germain Boutique UK St-Germain X Glassette Tablescape Edit £150 at shopuk.stgermainliqueur.com This limited-edition Tablescape Edit is a ready-made hosting set that brings Parisian polish to any gathering, combining elegant homeware with celebratory drinks. Curated by Glassette co-founder Laura Jackson, it includes candleholders and dinner candles, as well as embroidered linen napkins and, Champagne, and St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur. Beautifully presented and thoughtfully coordinated, it essentially packages itself, making it an impressively generous gift for hosts, dinner-party lovers, or anyone who enjoys entertaining in style.

How to gift a candle like a luxury brand: extras and accessories

(Image credit: Future)

Adding an extra touch to your candle gifting can go a long way. After all, a lot of candle gifting is about self-care and the rituals that come with burning the candle.

A personal touch, such as a handwritten note, a USB lighter, some matches, or a little extra gift can go a long way. I love adding in a premium wick trimmer, candle snuffer, or a candle holder with mine, so that they can really enjoy the candle care process.

Diptyque Premium Oval Candle Wick Trimmer £40 at Liberty UK Diptyque’s wick trimmer is a beautifully made finishing touch for any candle lover, designed to keep wicks neatly trimmed for a cleaner, more even burn. Elegant and weighty in the hand, it feels just as luxurious as the brand’s iconic candles themselves. Rowen & Wren Winkie Candle Snuffer £18 at Rowen & Wren This candle snuffer is a simple yet elegant accessory designed to extinguish candles cleanly, without smoke or splutter. Made to sit beautifully on a shelf or tray, it adds a considered, old-fashioned charm to your candle setup. DIPTYQUE La Droguerie Ceramic Scented Oval £40 at Selfridges An unexpected and subtle way to bring the fragrance of the candle through your home, this sits in drawers, wardrobes, or cupboards, gently scenting fabrics without overpowering them. It's made from ceramic and delicately perfumed: pretty and practical.

How to gift a candle like a luxury brand: wrapping

(Image credit: Diptyque)

If you want a candle gift to feel truly special, the wrapping matters almost as much as the scent. The most beautiful method I’ve learned comes from the luxury fragrance world, specifically from Diptyque, with refinements picked up from my time at Penhaligon’s, and a calligraphy-led finishing touch inspired by Maisie of Modern Calligraphy.

The result is elegant, unfussy and quietly theatrical: crisp tissue paper, sharp folds, and a considered seal rather than layers of ribbon.

Start by wrapping the candle box in tissue paper, folding with intention rather than excess. The key is structure: clean edges, neat triangles at the corners. Diptyque staggers two colours of tissue paper together to give the stripe effect finish on the box. You don't have to, and you can use a wrapping paper instead of tissue paper if you're prone to slipping.

Once wrapped, secure with a simple bow in fine ribbon, or elevate it further, in true Diptyque style, with a wax seal, pressed just enough to hold everything in place.

Maisie often finishes this style by placing the wrapped candle inside a presentation box and sealing it again, this time with a wax seal and a small sprig of rosemary or pine tree. "It’s a detail that feels thoughtful and old-world, more handwritten letter than shop-bought gift," she says "and it works beautifully for candles, which already trade in ritual and atmosphere."

Gifting candles like a luxury perfumer is ultimately about thoughtfulness, not price. Once you've found a candle that you know they'll love, wrapping it well, adding simple, small touches, and working on all the elements that make it more personal and memorable are the ones that will get you a reputation as a great gifter.