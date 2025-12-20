Jump to category:
Back To Top

How to gift your candles like a luxury perfumer – with style, sophistication, and simplicity

Here's how to handle gifting a candle like a luxury brand

Laura Honey's avatar
By
published
in How-to
Candles from Diptyque, Jo Malone, Jo Loves down the middle of an orange section with wrapped diptyque candles on either side
(Image credit: Future/Diptyque/Jo Malone/Jo Loves)
Jump to category:

Candles are a classic and a classy gift. They package, sell, and serve themselves as a thoughtful way to treat someone special, but there's a real art in how you gift a candle.

As someone who has spent years in the luxury fragrance industry, I've become famous for gifting candles. You know the scene in Love Actually with the box and the ribbon and the rose petals (and lavender, and the cinnamon and the cellophane, and the sprig of holly)? That's the way I do my gifts, because a little extra thought can turn one of the best candles into one of the most memorable gifts you can give.

How to gift a candle like a luxury brand: the candle

Three best Christmas candles: Diptyque Sapin, ESPA home, and Plum &amp;amp; Ashby

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to candles, a carefully and considerately chosen fragrance, nice burn, and a beautiful vessel are the main things to look for.

If you have a friend who loves colour, opt for a vessel that adds some fun to their home. If you know the kind of perfume your friend loves, you can look for a fragrance that borrows or shares similar notes.

For more general advice, these three candles are the ones I find myself reaching for the most when I'm gifting to someone I don't know as well. They are true crowd pleasers:

You also don't have to go for just one candle, especially around this time of year. An alternative, such as a taper, a tealight set, or even a flameless candle could make the mark. These are some great alternative options:

How to gift a candle like a luxury brand: extras and accessories

best candle accessories

(Image credit: Future)

Adding an extra touch to your candle gifting can go a long way. After all, a lot of candle gifting is about self-care and the rituals that come with burning the candle.

A personal touch, such as a handwritten note, a USB lighter, some matches, or a little extra gift can go a long way. I love adding in a premium wick trimmer, candle snuffer, or a candle holder with mine, so that they can really enjoy the candle care process.

How to gift a candle like a luxury brand: wrapping

Diptyque candles wrapped on a colourful background that uses the tissue paper images

(Image credit: Diptyque)

If you want a candle gift to feel truly special, the wrapping matters almost as much as the scent. The most beautiful method I’ve learned comes from the luxury fragrance world, specifically from Diptyque, with refinements picked up from my time at Penhaligon’s, and a calligraphy-led finishing touch inspired by Maisie of Modern Calligraphy.

The result is elegant, unfussy and quietly theatrical: crisp tissue paper, sharp folds, and a considered seal rather than layers of ribbon.

Start by wrapping the candle box in tissue paper, folding with intention rather than excess. The key is structure: clean edges, neat triangles at the corners. Diptyque staggers two colours of tissue paper together to give the stripe effect finish on the box. You don't have to, and you can use a wrapping paper instead of tissue paper if you're prone to slipping.

Once wrapped, secure with a simple bow in fine ribbon, or elevate it further, in true Diptyque style, with a wax seal, pressed just enough to hold everything in place.

Maisie often finishes this style by placing the wrapped candle inside a presentation box and sealing it again, this time with a wax seal and a small sprig of rosemary or pine tree. "It’s a detail that feels thoughtful and old-world, more handwritten letter than shop-bought gift," she says "and it works beautifully for candles, which already trade in ritual and atmosphere."

Gifting candles like a luxury perfumer is ultimately about thoughtfulness, not price. Once you've found a candle that you know they'll love, wrapping it well, adding simple, small touches, and working on all the elements that make it more personal and memorable are the ones that will get you a reputation as a great gifter.

Laura Honey
Laura Honey
Homes Ecommerce Editor

Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and creating buying guides for the Homes section, so you'll usually see her testing everything from the best dehumidifiers to sizing up the latest Le Cruset pot. Previously, she was eCommerce editor at Homes & Gardens magazine, where she specialised in covering coffee and product content, looking for pieces tailored for timelessness. The secret to her heart is both simplicity and quality. She is also a qualified Master Perfumer and holds an English degree from Oxford University. Her first editorial job was as Fashion writer for The White Company.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top