Gifting perfume? Three experts reveal how to pick the right scent for your loved ones

These clever tips will help you pinpoint the perfect fragrance for every person on your list

Gifting perfume is no mean feat - it’s one of the most popular gifts, but also the trickiest to buy. Unless you’ve been explicitly told which fragrance someone would like for Christmas, picking one out for someone you love feels quite daunting.

Would they prefer a more long-lasting perfume, or one of the more reliable best perfumes for women? Should you stick to the most popular Jo Malone perfumes, or branch out to something new or more trend-led?

“Perfume is one of the most intimate gifts you can give, which is why it can feel daunting,” explains Karla Woolley, Head of Buying at The Perfume Shop. “A scent isn’t just a smell; it’s tied to someone’s mood and memories. That’s a big responsibility!”

How to pick the right fragrance when you're gifting perfume

1. Look (and listen) for clues

It’s the secret behind finding any great gift - listening. “If they have a signature scent, gifting them a larger bottle or even a limited-edition twist shows you’ve paid attention to what they love,” explains Woolley. “Even small clues can help - spotting the bottle on their dressing table, asking what they wore on a night out, or even noticing the type of candles they like can give away whether they prefer floral, woody or gourmand notes.”

2. Notice their preferred notes

You don’t have to do a Derren Brown or buy the exact perfume they already wear. Gifting perfume in the same scent family is a great way of expanding their scent horizons without straying too far from their preferences. “Even the scent of their best scented candle or the flowers they buy can be telling,” according to Stacy-Jayne Archer from Miller Harris. “A fondness for rose, jasmine, or amber might lead you toward a scent that feels like a natural extension of their world,” she says.

3. Think about their personality

“If they have an on-the-go lifestyle and love to keep busy, gifting perfume with a zingy burst of citrus would be ideal,” recommends Laura Saunders, National Training Manager at fragrance agency KGA. “If they’re more of a homebody who loves cosy nights in, something warm, comforting and enveloping could be ideal,” adds Woolley.

4. What about their mood?

Gifting perfume is about more than just lovely scents and pretty bottles - mood-boosting perfumes can be pretty powerful. “Ask yourself how you’d like the fragrance to make them feel,” suggests Archer. “Calm, curious, luminous, or bold? Fragrance is emotion made tangible, and gifting by feeling always lands with more meaning,” she says.

5. Give them a chance to experiment

Are they naturally curious, or love being the first to discover a cool, underground brand? “Mini bottles or discovery sets are brilliant if you’re introducing someone to something new,” says Woolley. “They get the fun of exploring without the pressure of committing. Discovery sets are also a clever way to introduce someone to fragrance families they might not normally try.”

6. Pick a fail-safe

Still not 100% on which perfume to gift? According to the pros, some scents will please pretty much anyone. “Some perfume notes simply have universal charm,” explains Archer. “Soft musks bring a clean, comforting sense of skin on skin. Amber or subtle woods offer warmth and sophistication, quietly grounding a fragrance in something timeless. These are the notes that rarely miss and are endlessly wearable.”

Rhiannon Derbyshire
Rhiannon Derbyshire
Senior Beauty Editor

Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Woman & Home.

She started interning for glossy magazines in 2011 while working alongside her Fashion Journalism degree. There, she was lured to the beauty desk, seduced by red lipsticks, posh shampoos, and every skincare product imaginable. 10+ years into her career, she now writes about all things skincare, haircare and makeup for six national titles and interviews celebrities, experts and brand founders. She oversees and judges products for the Woman & Home skin, hair and beauty awards, testing hundreds of products yearly.

With 3A curls, Rhiannon specialises in writing about curly hair routines and has a penchant for red lipsticks and minimalist skincare routines - with a bit of LED therapy thrown in.

