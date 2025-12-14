Gifting perfume? Three experts reveal how to pick the right scent for your loved ones

Gifting perfume is no mean feat - it’s one of the most popular gifts, but also the trickiest to buy. Unless you’ve been explicitly told which fragrance someone would like for Christmas, picking one out for someone you love feels quite daunting.

Would they prefer a more long-lasting perfume, or one of the more reliable best perfumes for women? Should you stick to the most popular Jo Malone perfumes, or branch out to something new or more trend-led?

“Perfume is one of the most intimate gifts you can give, which is why it can feel daunting,” explains Karla Woolley, Head of Buying at The Perfume Shop. “A scent isn’t just a smell; it’s tied to someone’s mood and memories. That’s a big responsibility!”

It is, but thankfully, there are a few little ways to make the process easier. We spoke to three scent experts to help you decipher the woody notes from the trees, helping you find the best scented gifts for everyone on your list.

How to pick the right fragrance when you're gifting perfume

1. Look (and listen) for clues

It’s the secret behind finding any great gift - listening. “If they have a signature scent, gifting them a larger bottle or even a limited-edition twist shows you’ve paid attention to what they love,” explains Woolley. “Even small clues can help - spotting the bottle on their dressing table, asking what they wore on a night out, or even noticing the type of candles they like can give away whether they prefer floral, woody or gourmand notes.”

Miss Dior Essence - Christmas Limited Edition Check Amazon RRP: £170 Miss Dior is one of the UK's bestselling perfumes, and this limited edition, beautifully packaged version of the scent is sure to please fans of the original.

2. Notice their preferred notes

You don’t have to do a Derren Brown or buy the exact perfume they already wear. Gifting perfume in the same scent family is a great way of expanding their scent horizons without straying too far from their preferences. “Even the scent of their best scented candle or the flowers they buy can be telling,” according to Stacy-Jayne Archer from Miller Harris. “A fondness for rose, jasmine, or amber might lead you toward a scent that feels like a natural extension of their world,” she says.

Molton Brown Bluebell & Wild Strawberry Eau De Parfum $174.75 at Amazon RRP: £140 If they like floral scents, they'll love this formula, which smells like you're taking a big inhale of a fresh bouquet of blooms. It won Best Floral Fragrance in the woman&home Beauty Awards for a reason.

3. Think about their personality

“If they have an on-the-go lifestyle and love to keep busy, gifting perfume with a zingy burst of citrus would be ideal,” recommends Laura Saunders, National Training Manager at fragrance agency KGA. “If they’re more of a homebody who loves cosy nights in, something warm, comforting and enveloping could be ideal,” adds Woolley.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. What about their mood?

Gifting perfume is about more than just lovely scents and pretty bottles - mood-boosting perfumes can be pretty powerful. “Ask yourself how you’d like the fragrance to make them feel,” suggests Archer. “Calm, curious, luminous, or bold? Fragrance is emotion made tangible, and gifting by feeling always lands with more meaning,” she says.

Charlotte Tilbury Star Confidence Fragrance $25 at FWRD $25 at REVOLVE $25 at Charlotte Tilbury US $75 at Amazon RRP: £80 Charlotte Tilbury has created a collection of fragrances designed to influence your mood. Our pick of the bunch is Star Confidence, which helps you feel bold and brave, thanks to a blend of blackcurrant, patchouli, and jasmine notes.

5. Give them a chance to experiment

Are they naturally curious, or love being the first to discover a cool, underground brand? “Mini bottles or discovery sets are brilliant if you’re introducing someone to something new,” says Woolley. “They get the fun of exploring without the pressure of committing. Discovery sets are also a clever way to introduce someone to fragrance families they might not normally try.”

Floral Street Fragrance Discovery Wardrobe Check Amazon RRP: £30 Our beauty team are huge fans of this slightly lesser-known perfume brand. Each scent smells totally unique without being too out-there. This gift offers the opportunity to smell 12 of their best scents. If you're feeling generous, you could gift it with an IOU to buy a full-size bottle once they've narrowed down their favourite.

6. Pick a fail-safe

Still not 100% on which perfume to gift? According to the pros, some scents will please pretty much anyone. “Some perfume notes simply have universal charm,” explains Archer. “Soft musks bring a clean, comforting sense of skin on skin. Amber or subtle woods offer warmth and sophistication, quietly grounding a fragrance in something timeless. These are the notes that rarely miss and are endlessly wearable.”