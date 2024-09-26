Announcing our 2024 woman&home beauty awards winners!

In the market for some new beauty products? Before you add anything to your basket, check out our list of the 100 best beauty buys, carefully curated by our panel of industry insiders.

With hot new ingredients, ever-evolving trends and new products launching daily, it can feel a little overwhelming to take a punt on a brand-new product. Will it suit your skin? Does it smell nice? Will it actually tame your mane? That’s where we come in. We’ve narrowed down the top 100 beauty buys in 2024 to help you look and feel your best.

Whether you're looking for the best skincare products to slot into your regime, the best perfume for women or want to invest in a high-tech beauty tool, there’s something to suit every skin type, hair texture and budget from our winning list.

2024 woman&home beauty awards winners

Haircare

Fragrance

Best candle Maison Louis Marie No.4 Bois de Balincourt Candle £36 at Maison Louis Marie RRP: £36 Earthy and comforting, this candle feels like walking in a forest. Flooding your home with relaxing aromas, it's like a breath of fresh air. Acting Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar calls it an “absolutely gorgeous, sharp, woody scent. It has a strong sillage that fills the room without being overwhelming. It burns evenly without too much debris or any black smoke, too.” Best designer scent Dolce & Gabbana Devotion Eau de Parfum Check Amazon RRP: £95 Citrus, orange blossom and sweet vanilla create a delicious, long-lasting aroma that leaves you feeling invigorated. According to Katie Pettigrew, make-up artist and hairstylist, it was love at first sight. “The packaging is just as you would expect from D&G - just lovely. And I love the fact you can refill it!” Best rose scent Molton Brown Rose Dunes Eau de Parfum Check Amazon RRP: £140 This intensely musky perfume is layered with spicy saffron, velvety rose and opulent oudh to produce a unique yet indulgent scent in a beautiful weighty bottle. “I don’t normally do rose perfumes,” admits Stephanie Maylor, “but this has a masculine edge that really appeals. And I had a lot of compliments when wearing it - always a good sign!” Best diffuser Trish McEvoy Wild Blueberry & Vanilla Diffuser Check Amazon RRP: £60 A warm yet sweet medley of lush blueberries and vanilla with an impressive reach. The elegant glass bottle and striking black reeds make for a stylish way of freshening your rooms. “My room smells divine,” notes celebrity session hairstylist, Jennie Roberts. “The scent holds up really well and smells natural, not at all artificial.” Best home spray Malin+Goetz Tomato Room Spray Check Amazon RRP: £52 Truly unique, this odour-neutralising spray fills your space with a fresh, greenhouse-inspired blend of basil, tomato and mint that smells truly uplifting. “I loved this fresh, earthy scent,” says Annie Milroy. “The smell lingered but because it’s a subtle and lightweight scent, it never felt overpowering. I’ve been spraying it all over my house!” Best high-street scent Discover White Coconut Eau de Toilette Check Amazon RRP: £6 We love the M&S perfume range - especially this delightful tropical scent, which smells like a holiday in a bottle. “This is definitely my kind of fragrance,” raves Stephanie Maylor. “It’s a grown-up, elegant coconut scent. I’m blown away by this for the price. Beautiful glass bottle, generous 100ml size, and great projection. I could still smell it hours later. A fantastic high street fragrance.” Best scent innovation Argentum Become Eau de Parfum £148 at Argentum RRP: £148 This alcohol-free mist has an unusual milky texture that melts into skin and allows the scent - a blend of citrus and wood notes - to linger all day. Celebrity make-up artist and beauty expert, Joy Adenuga received a lot of compliments when wearing this. “It lasted really well, and I could still smell it on my clothes the very next day.“ Best floral scent Ted Baker Elodie Eau de Toilette Check Amazon RRP: £25 Combining magnolia and rose with warming notes of pink pepper and amber, this is a comforting and inviting eau de toilette at an affordable price. “This is a stylish-looking perfume that looks expensive,” says make-up artist, Caroline Barnes. “If you love the warmth of patchouli and magnolia you’ll be in for a treat!”

Special recognition

Skincare

Make-up & Complexion

Sun & Tan