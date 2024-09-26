Announcing our 2024 woman&home beauty awards winners!
After testing thousands of products, we reveal the 100 woman&home beauty awards winners hand-picked by our beauty team and expert judges
In the market for some new beauty products? Before you add anything to your basket, check out our list of the 100 best beauty buys, carefully curated by our panel of industry insiders.
With hot new ingredients, ever-evolving trends and new products launching daily, it can feel a little overwhelming to take a punt on a brand-new product. Will it suit your skin? Does it smell nice? Will it actually tame your mane? That’s where we come in. We’ve narrowed down the top 100 beauty buys in 2024 to help you look and feel your best.
Whether you're looking for the best skincare products to slot into your regime, the best perfume for women or want to invest in a high-tech beauty tool, there’s something to suit every skin type, hair texture and budget from our winning list.
2024 woman&home beauty awards winners
Haircare
Best hairspray
RRP: £15.49
This holy grail hairspray has cracked an almost-impossible feat - it delivers amazing hold but leaves hair feeling soft, not crispy or crunchy. It's also hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive scalps.
“I loved this hairspray,” raves make-up artist and hairstylist, Jo Clayton. “It held the hair in a really natural way, giving hold without rigidity. I would definitely buy this again.”
Best hair oil
RRP: £58
This iconic leave-in oil has recently been reformulated and is now better than ever, gorgeously scented and refillable so it’s better for the environment and your bank balance. Add to wet hair as a leave-in treatment, or use as a finishing product on dry, styled hair to smooth down flyaways and add shine.
Digital beauty writer, Sennen Prickett calls it, “a salon-worthy experience at home!”
Best heat protection
RRP: £43
For strong, beautiful hair, a good heat defence product is essential. This one shields from heat damage while giving a super-shiny finish.
“Most of the time, I’m applying heat to my already styled hair,” admits Beauty Editor, Stephanie Maylor, “so to have a dry protection spray is going to be a game-changer for my hair health. It smells amazing, too.”
Best dry shampoo
RRP: £1.49
If you’re in between wash days, this dry shampoo will refresh and revitalise flat, lank roots. It absorbs excess oil and imparts a lovely scent, all for less than the price of your morning latte.
Make-up artist James Butterfield says: “It’s as good as other brands on the market at a very reasonable price. I was very happy with the results.”
Best curl styler
RRP: £18
With a lovely texture and great smell, this gel defines and tames curls, coils and waves, leaving them springy and shapely until your next wash day.
“This works really well as a curl gel,” raves Rhiannon Derbyshire, Senior Beauty Editor. “It provides brilliant definition and a frizz-free finish that lasts through bad weather, including rain and humidity.”
Best hair treatment
RRP: £90
Expensive, yes, but a little goes a long way with this intensive pre-shampoo treatment, which leaves hair stronger, shinier and more resilient.
“This is packed with nourishing butters and protein to add moisture and strength,” explains Beauty Director, Sarah Cooper-White. “My hair felt really soft after using this and my ends weren’t quite so crispy. Suitable for finer hair as well as thick, damaged hair like mine.”
Best hair prepper
RRP: £19.05
A pro favourite, this styling spray provides better bounce and body to your blow-dry, while helping the style last longer.
“This has a nice spritz action and smells incredible - just like being in the hairdressers,” raves Stephanie Maylor. “Waves and curls are quick to drop in my thick hair but this really helped improve longevity, without making hair feel dry or crunchy.”
Best blow-dry brush
RRP: £379
Take your hair from wet to styled in just one step. The result is soft, shiny hair with volume and bounce, great if you struggle to create blowouts using a brush and hairdryer.
Sarah Cooper-White calls it, “Super easy and intuitive - just flick the on switch and you’re good to go. My hair was really smooth and shiny. The brush made it easy to add volume so hair looked fuller too.”
Best multi styler: Savvy shopper
RRP: £120
Makes styling a breeze, thanks to the lightweight drier and fuss-free attachments. We found it very well-priced for a multi-styler that dries, straightens and styles in one.
“Drying with this super lightweight styler was a dream,” raves Annie Milroy, Beauty Writer. “It was quick and easy and left my hair looking frizz-free and smooth. If you normally dry and then use straighteners, it’s going to save you time too.”
Best multi styler: Luxury
RRP: £299.99
A versatile multitasker that works as a standalone dryer, and comes with attachments that smooth, boost volume, diffuse curls and create waves.
“Since getting my hands on the Shark FlexStyle, I’ve retired all my other hair tools,” shares Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson. “It’s easy to use and very user-friendly. I especially favour the hot brush attachment, which I’ve found to be gentler on my bleached hair than other brands.”
Best scalp and hair brush
RRP: £70
It's a brilliant standalone brush, but the scalp massage setting really impressed us. It aids circulation, for a healthy scalp and less hair loss.
“I love Manta brushes,” says Sarah Cooper-White. “I don’t suffer from hair thinning but I can imagine if you do, the massage setting is an added extra that can only help the problem. It’s expensive but worth it!”
Best hairdryer
RRP: £399.99
The iconic supersonic has had an upgrade - this version adapts the temperature as it dries to protect hair and scalp. An investment, but one worth making if you can afford it.
“This is a really inclusive hairdryer with attachments for different hair types,” says Sarah Cooper-White. “I have straight hair and used the vent attachment to blow-dry my hair straight. My daughter has wavy hair so used the diffuser and her waves looked incredible.”
Fragrance
Best candle
RRP: £36
Earthy and comforting, this candle feels like walking in a forest. Flooding your home with relaxing aromas, it's like a breath of fresh air.
Acting Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar calls it an “absolutely gorgeous, sharp, woody scent. It has a strong sillage that fills the room without being overwhelming. It burns evenly without too much debris or any black smoke, too.”
Best designer scent
RRP: £95
Citrus, orange blossom and sweet vanilla create a delicious, long-lasting aroma that leaves you feeling invigorated.
According to Katie Pettigrew, make-up artist and hairstylist, it was love at first sight. “The packaging is just as you would expect from D&G - just lovely. And I love the fact you can refill it!”
Best rose scent
RRP: £140
This intensely musky perfume is layered with spicy saffron, velvety rose and opulent oudh to produce a unique yet indulgent scent in a beautiful weighty bottle.
“I don’t normally do rose perfumes,” admits Stephanie Maylor, “but this has a masculine edge that really appeals. And I had a lot of compliments when wearing it - always a good sign!”
Best diffuser
RRP: £60
A warm yet sweet medley of lush blueberries and vanilla with an impressive reach. The elegant glass bottle and striking black reeds make for a stylish way of freshening your rooms.
“My room smells divine,” notes celebrity session hairstylist, Jennie Roberts. “The scent holds up really well and smells natural, not at all artificial.”
Best home spray
RRP: £52
Truly unique, this odour-neutralising spray fills your space with a fresh, greenhouse-inspired blend of basil, tomato and mint that smells truly uplifting.
“I loved this fresh, earthy scent,” says Annie Milroy. “The smell lingered but because it’s a subtle and lightweight scent, it never felt overpowering. I’ve been spraying it all over my house!”
Best high-street scent
RRP: £6
We love the M&S perfume range - especially this delightful tropical scent, which smells like a holiday in a bottle.
“This is definitely my kind of fragrance,” raves Stephanie Maylor. “It’s a grown-up, elegant coconut scent. I’m blown away by this for the price. Beautiful glass bottle, generous 100ml size, and great projection. I could still smell it hours later. A fantastic high street fragrance.”
Best scent innovation
RRP: £148
This alcohol-free mist has an unusual milky texture that melts into skin and allows the scent - a blend of citrus and wood notes - to linger all day.
Celebrity make-up artist and beauty expert, Joy Adenuga received a lot of compliments when wearing this. “It lasted really well, and I could still smell it on my clothes the very next day.“
Best floral scent
RRP: £25
Combining magnolia and rose with warming notes of pink pepper and amber, this is a comforting and inviting eau de toilette at an affordable price.
“This is a stylish-looking perfume that looks expensive,” says make-up artist, Caroline Barnes. “If you love the warmth of patchouli and magnolia you’ll be in for a treat!”
Special recognition
Best new launch for 2024: Body
RRP: From £5
A lovely, affordable range with kind-to-skin textures that leaves your body soft and feeling great.
“I am obsessed,” raves skincare expert, Fiona Brackenbury. “If you only try one thing, use the melon shower gel - it will immediately transport your mind and leave you feeling energised and fresh.” Of the formula, she adds, “It’s gentle, non-irritating, non-drying, and excellent value for money.”
Best new launch for 2024: Tool
RRP: £40
This dermaplaning razor and accompanying skincare effectively remove fine facial hair and dead skin cells, creating a smooth, glowing surface, allowing your make-up to sit nicely and skincare to penetrate more efficiently.
“Amazing, simple and effective,” says Sam Chapman, award-winning beauty expert and make-up artist. “The best dermaplaning tool I’ve tried. It gets every hair! I would definitely recommend this.”
Best new launch for 2024: Self-tan
RRP: From £16
The guru of sunless tan, James Read has created this range of five high-quality self-tanning products, which make achieving a natural glow simply effortless. Enriched with kind-to-skin ingredients, this is a luxurious tanning collection.
Facialist and skincare expert, Michaella Bolder is always impressed with James Read tanning products. “They smell gorgeous and give a natural, dewy tan result.”
Best new launch for 2024: Wellness
RRP: £3.95
Say goodbye to stress and tension and hello to a relaxing night's sleep with these soothing masks that help you switch off.
“A clever concept for a bedtime pamper,” recommends Nicola Russell, facialist and skincare expert. “These definitely contribute to better sleep quality. The gentle warmth promotes a sense of well-being and relaxes the eye muscles. A great ritual for those that work long hours on digital devices.”
Best new launch for 2024: Haircare
RRP: £28
For soft, silky hair that's much more manageable, look no further than this leave-in bond-building treatment. It repairs broken and brittle hair to leave it stronger, smoother and more elastic.
According to Jennie Roberts, celebrity session hairstylist and afro hair educator, “This made my hair feel strong and silky, with a lovely scent.”
Best beauty innovation: Tool for body
RRP: £999
Say goodbye to shaving - this at-home laser is so quick and easy to use for smooth, hair-free skin on any area of the body.
According to Stephanie Maylor, “The laser is so easy to use, and there’s no pain, even across my bikini line. The app helps ‘map’ your journey. It times you so you know you’ve spent long enough on each area and gives you reminders of when a session is due.”
Best beauty innovation: Skincare
RRP: £32
Double cleansing has never been easier with this two-step system - use one cleanser more than the other and you can buy the refills separately. Genius.
“This is a great execution of a one-pot cleansing duo, with separate pumps enabling a measured dose,” explains Jennifer Hirsch, aka The Beauty Botanist. “The cartridges are available individually making it environmentally friendly, waste-conscious and keeping your bathroom shelf clutter-free.”
Best beauty innovation: Tool for face
RRP: £350.90
A medical-grade LED face mask, which helps to visibly improve fine lines, wrinkles, redness and pigmentation.
Aleesha Badkar says, “This feels comfortable to wear and stays on evenly, thanks to the upper and lower straps, unlike some other models. It’s easy and quick to use and my skin looked brighter and smoother afterwards.”
Best vegan brand: Hair
As well as being brilliant for your coils and curls, each product is formulated from sustainable ingredients that have been independently audited by the Vegan Society.
Session stylist and creative director of Hare & Bone, Sam Burnett particularly likes the Goji Berry Shampoo. “It has an amazing feel to it and leaves the hair clean yet moisturised after.”
Best vegan brand: Skin make-up
Created in 2014, this brand tests all its products on people, not animals, and the entire range is certified by PETA as cruelty-free and vegan.
“The products have a lovely fresh smell,” notes Jo Clayton. “I used the Wake Up Radiant Hydrating Skin & Make-up Mist, which was lovely to use to refresh my face during the afternoon slump.”
Best sustainable brand
This brand puts sustainability at the heart of its process. Ingredients are grown on a regenerative organic farm and they're constantly striving to improve packaging.
“Firstly, the scent of this range is heavenly,” says Naomi Jamieson. “I actually received multiple compliments on the smell of my skin after applying the moisturiser. I have quite dry skin and found the formula instantly hydrating, and left my skin gleaming.”
Best sustainable product
RRP: £17
Made with two-tier bristles, this glides through hair for faster detangling and less hair breakage. It’s made from sustainable castor beans so it can be fully recycled.
“The Tangle Teezer is easy to use and has a good grip,” explains Rhiannon Derbyshire. “I find it teases out knots really well.”
Best beauty classic: Tool
RRP: £23
Everyone should have a pair of these slanted tweezers in their kit; renowned for their precision, they help remove brow hairs quickly and easily.
“These are the best!” raves make-up artist Caroline Barnes. “They keep their shape for ages and don’t bend, allowing you to consistently catch even the finest of hairs.”
Best beauty classic: Lashes
RRP: £129
A lash improver powered by peptides and botanicals to strengthen and condition, backed by robust research.
Aesthetic doctor, Dr. Sophie Shotter calls it a “classic.” The reason it’s stood the test of time? “I think in the space of lash enhancement at present, there are so many products that can cause real problems for people. Revitalash really focuses on lash health, and the benefits that can come from that.”
Best beauty classic: Moisturiser
RRP: £32
Whether it's dry, mature or sensitive, this cream melts in to leave skin feeling nourished and cared for.
“The formula is so nurturing for dry, mature or even sensitive skin,” says Stephanie Maylor. “The rose aroma is so calming, and the cream itself has a beautiful texture that melts into the skin and sits nicely under makeup.”
Best beauty classic: Serum
RRP: £65
A truly iconic product, this potent peptide serum supports your skin’s overnight repair process to help rejuvenate the skin as you sleep.
“Three points,” begins Nicola Russell, “This serum is super-hydrating, really lightweight, and brightens tired, dull skin in no time. A little goes a long way so one bottle should last a while.”
Skincare
Best cream cleanser
RRP: £22
Infused with jojoba, macadamia oils, and green tea extracts, this is the ideal morning cleanser, or you can use it to remove makeup at night.
Global make-up artist, Ruby Hammer MBE calls it, “refreshing and revitalising. The cleanser is very effective at removing foundation and SPF and leaves you with a moisturised finish. A very good product!”
Best cleanser for sensitive skin
RRP: £38
Soft and gentle, this cult classic cleans skin deeply, without any irritation or tightness.
Dr Leah Totton, medical and cosmetic doctor, really enjoyed using this product. “This was my favourite product I tested. I find the ease of use, texture, scent and feel of the product on the skin excellent. It is nourishing on the skin and has a luxury feel for an accessible price point.”
Best exfoliator
RRP: £25
A peel, but not as you know it. This whipped foam provides a gentle exfoliation, melting away dead cells, and leaves skin looking smooth and refined, with no sting.
“A very effective foam exfoliator,” says Dr Catherine Fairris, aesthetic dermatologist. "It's ideal for acne-prone or oily skin types. It leaves skin feeling clean and reduces skin sebum.”
Best supplement
RRP: £35.99 (14-day supply)
A daily, tropical-flavoured dose of liquid collagen, plus vitamins B and C, this nourishes the skin over time.
“10,000mg hydrolysed marine collagen is proven to be the most efficacious form of ingestible collagen,” explains Stephanie Maylor. “I definitely noticed an improvement in my achy, creaky joints, and my hair growth was crazy.”
Best gel cleanser
RRP: £45
A lightweight and refreshing gel formula that foams nicely, and leaves skin feeling clean, fresh and nourished.
Nicola Russell calls it, “A fantastic cleanser that I would repurchase. It melted away my make-up and was great to massage into the skin. It felt very pampering and my skin was bright and fresh afterwards!”
Best sheet mask: Savvy shopper
RRP: £3.29 each
Give your skin an intensive hit of hydrating hyaluronic acid with this affordable treatment.
“An easy-to-use sheet mask that instantly transforms the hydration levels of the skin,” states Charlotte Connoley, leading facialist. “I used it after being in the sun and my skin felt incredibly nourished, hydrated and comfortable after use.”
Best sheet mask: Luxury
RRP: £80 for 5
For radiant-looking skin, this serum-infused sheet mask will make a noticeable difference to your complexion.
“The masks were really good quality, with the perfect level of saturation - wet enough without dripping,” says Aleesha Badkar. “The ear hooks kept the mask in place so I could multitask. Most importantly, my skin looked amazing - so bright, radiant and healthy.”
Best problem solver: Blemishes
RRP: £9 for 22
One of the best spot patches on the market, they are truly undetectable when worn.
“Unlike other spot patches, these aren’t shiny, so they don’t stand out on your face,” explains Rhiannon Derbyshire. “I forgot I was wearing them, only realising the next morning when I was washing my face. They definitely helped with treat a spot, and are probably the best pimple patches I’ve tried.”
Best cleansing balm
RRP: £39
Melts away make-up, pollution and grime in a silky balm that feels like a luxurious, spa-like treatment in your bathroom.
“Gorgeous,” raves Charlotte Connoley. “It’s a joy to use, with a beautiful texture and really does melt away all traces of make-up and SPF from the skin. It left my face feeling incredibly supple and hydrated. You can even use it as a hydrating mask after a day in the sun.”
Best bespoke treatment
RRP: £29.99 a month
A prescribed serum made especially for mature skin, targeting your skin priorities, be it wrinkles, dullness or pigmentation.
“I adore products that are tailored for your skin's needs and this is a brilliant company,” says Caroline Barnes. “The formula feels so luxurious, I have enjoyed every application. It’s affordable and you can cancel anytime. If you find yourself in a skincare rut, this will offer some great solutions.”
Best hydrating serum
RRP: £18
Quench parched skin in seconds with this silky serum, made using hyaluronic acid, peptides, niacinamide and squalane.
“For the money, this is a great entry-level serum that I would be confident in recommending,” says Jennifer Hirsch. “The hydration focus will deliver benefits for all sorts of skin types, and the lack of fragrance makes it suitable for skin sensitivities.”
Best plumping moisturiser
RRP: £67
This luxurious cream makes moisturising feel like a real treat, leaving skin looking fresh, radiant and beaming with health.
Makeup artist and hairstylist, Jo Clayton is a fan. “I absolutely love this product. Its hydrating properties last the whole day. It smells great, the packaging is modern and my dryness-prone skin laps it up!”
Best peptide serum
RRP: £34.95
A powerful formula that repairs years’ worth of damage, leaving skin healthier, more resilient and firmer. It’s a beauty team favourite.
“This formula is the result of years of research,” explains Sarah Cooper-White. “It makes skin look fresher, brighter and more even. It's also a great price for a formula with so much science behind it.”
Best problem solver for wrinkles
RRP: From £45
A regular award-winner, this easy-to-use retinal allows you to increase the dosage for optimum results without irritation.
“You can't go wrong with this retinol,” says Nicola Russell. “It's an excellent introduction to retinol - even the most sensitive of skins can use this. It’s lightweight, absorbs well and I love that you can work your way up the strengths.”
Best new launch for 2024: Skincare
RRP: £39.99
The benefits of five products wrapped up into one silky serum, it smoothes wrinkles, hydrates, firms and evens out skin texture, supercharged with ingredients like vitamin C and collagen peptide.
Facialist Michaella Bolder was really impressed with the formula. “It’s clearly results-driven, powered by key ingredients that improve skin quality. It feels really silky on the skin, too.”
Best gel moisturiser
RRP: £11.59
If you find a lot of moisturisers a bit rich or heavy, try this lightweight, refreshing gel, formulated with soothing ingredients that comfort irritable skin.
“This product is amazing for those that have very sensitive skin,” says Bryony Blake, makeup artist and content creator. “It’s really lightweight and very cooling so perfect for people that suffer from flare-ups or have very reactive skin.”
Best repairing moisturiser
RRP: £62
Rescues dry, unhappy skin, leaving it feeling calm, content and comfortable,
“Bora Barrier is everything the skin barrier needs and more,” raves Fiona Brackenbury. “This is a true skin saviour for the most sensitive skin, but also thirsty skin where the barrier has just started to lose hydration. A gorgeous blend of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to replenish and restore the skin. It’s so good and brilliantly effective.”
Best vitamin C serum
RRP: £29
This brightening, skin-smoothing serum glides on with no irritation, grittiness or chemical smell - a rare thing for a vitamin C serum.
“I have loved using this serum,” says Caroline Barnes. “It’s lightweight, absorbs easily and doesn’t sting or irritate. It’s a great price, too. I gave it to a friend with sensitive skin and she also enjoyed the feel and had no reaction.”
Best face oil
RRP: £110
A decadent face oil that does more than just pamper - it leaves skin looking brighter, feeling smooth and nourished.
“This product is formulated with a powerhouse of oils that left my skin feeling and looking hydrated, plumped, glowing, with fine lines smoothed out” raves Charlotte Connoley. “The fact it's sustainable and cruelty-free is a bonus.”
Best pigmentation serum
RRP: £48
New ingredient Melasyl traps melanin to stop dark spots forming while improving the appearance of existing pigmentation.
“La Roche-Posay continues to innovate with a meticulous eye for detail and a dedication to the science of skin that clearly drives every aspect of development,” says Jennifer Hirsch. “This brand is my go-to for skins facing all sorts of challenges.”
Best for sensitivity
RRP: £10
A true skin saviour, this cream comes to the aid of red, itchy and irritated skin across all areas of the face and body.
Dr Sophie Shotter calls this, “A really great product for helping compromised skin to recover, at a great price point. Suitable for use on wounds, scrapes, nappy rash, acne scars and a whole host more, it’s something that we should probably all have in our cupboard.”
Make-up & Complexion
Best make-up tool
RRP: £12.50
If you’re keen to give up face wipes to improve your green footprint, try this eco alternative - no cleanser needed. Just wet the cloth and swipe to remove makeup.
“Easy to use, brilliant to travel with and great for when you are feeling lazy with your skincare,” says Ruby Hammer MBE. “You can use it on its own effectively or with skincare to aid removal."
Best primer
RRP: £52
A lightweight primer that hydrates, blurs, improves make-up application and protects your skin. It’s infused with skincare-inspired ingredients to improve skin quality, too.
Celebrity make-up artist and beauty expert, Joy Adenuga loves the fact it is formulated without silicones. “It applies well and transforms the texture of my skin so foundation goes on really well. I’m a fan!”
Best foundation
RRP: £39
This serum-infused foundation boasts buildable coverage with a flattering luminous finish that makes skin look airbrushed.
“I can’t fault this product,” raves Sennen Prickett. “It provides a radiant medium coverage, however you can build it up to cover blemishes. My complexion looked plump, healthy and glowing all day long, without settling into fine lines or creasing after a full day's wear.”
Best make-up multitasker
RRP: £28
With a tubing mascara one end and a clear brow gel the other, this is a smart multitasker for lengthening lashes and taming brows.
Alice Hart-Davis, beauty journalist and founder of The Tweakments Guide, loves a tubing mascara. “They just stay in place. I particularly love a tubing mascara with a formula stuffed with add-ins like peptides and hyaluronic acid to help lash condition. And a clear brow gel on the other end is the icing on the cake.”
Best for brows
RRP: £36
If you have sparse brows, you'll love this 2-in-1 gel with mini fibres that help your existing brows to look fuller.
“I struggle to find products that work for my thick, dark eyebrows but this one does the job,” says Sennen Prickett. “Its small spoolie makes for a precise application, plus not too much product is distributed onto the brow all at once - which makes the brows look more natural.”
Best make-up innovation
RRP: £39.50
Infused with nourishing ingredients like vegan collagen and hyaluronic acid, this skincare/make-up hybrid is a dream to wear, improving your natural skin as it covers.
"This is perfect for dry and mature skin types who need a bit of extra hydration from their base,” says Stephanie Maylor. “It’s exactly what my dry, weathered skin needs. I love the extra security blanket of SPF30 within the formula too.”
Best mascara: Savvy shopper
RRP: £12.99
The conical wand delivers clump-free, smudge-proof, volumised and defined results in one sweep. It fans out lashes so eyes look bigger.
"This is a brilliant mascara,” says make-up artist Caroline Barnes. “I could not believe how effective the conical wand was at pulling the outer corner lashes outwards. It’s a fantastic design.”
Best mascara: Luxury
RRP: £29
Create fuller, more lifted and defined lashes with this curved mascara wand, which promises dramatic eyes every time.
“The wand allows you to get right down to the root and glide through every lash leaving a really defined beautiful lash look,” explains James Butterfield. “It’s easy to build up the look with multiple applications and doesn't clump. A fantastic formula!”
Best lip oil
RRP: £29
So much more than just lip oil, this has a personalised adaptive pigment to enhance your natural lip colour while plumping with hydration.
“I love this lip oil,” raves Nic Chapman. “It’s the nicest one I have tried. It is so lightweight and comfortable to wear. I love the packaging, the applicator, the texture - it is really lovely.”
Best highlighter
RRP: £18
Get gleaming skin by adding this hydrating stick to your temples, cheekbones and even across your décolletage.
Caroline Barnes calls it, “a great highlighter, which fuses beautifully with the skin and has lots of tones to suit varying undertones. The packaging is fun to apply too, but you do need to blend out with a finger or sponge afterwards.”
Best blusher
RRP: £26
Perk up with a sweep of this pigmented powder with a gorgeous pearlescent finish.
“This blush looks beautiful on the skin, offering a pop of colour and a radiant sheen,” says Naomi Jamieson. “The formula feels very lightweight and gives almost a blurring effect to the skin. I was blown away by the long-lasting, pink-pearlescent glow it gave my cheeks.”
Best tinted moisturiser
RRP: £23
This tinted serum is everything you could want for your everyday base. It's lightweight and hydrating, with a bonus of SPF protection.
“This is the perfect base for dry skin - light, silky and skin-quenching,” says Stephanie Maylor. “It gives a lovely sheer veil of cover that helps to even out my complexion and the finish is so glowy and fresh. There’s a great shade range, too.”
Best for eyes
RRP: £29.50
With a creamy formula, this shadow liner stick blends out beautifully. It's the perfect addition to a smoky eye.
“You can use it to line, to smudge, and as a base so it’s very versatile,” explains Ruby Hammer MBE. “It has a gorgeous texture that stays put. I used it at home and on holiday and it really lasts.“
Best CC cream
RRP: £62
The judges loved the combination of skin-loving ingredients and lightweight luminous finish.
“This is the perfect base for someone that needs coverage but doesn’t want to wear too much product,” explains Bryony Blake. “Not only does it have amazing ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, that help brighten and smooth the skin, but it also has a gorgeous smell and wears really well.”
Best matte lipstick
RRP: £25
Packed with nourishing shea butter, this highly pigmented matte colour won't dry out lips, and leaves a chic, cashmere finish.
“This is really silky, and applies well with good coverage,” says Rhiannon Derbyshire. “The finish is lovely - almost velvety - and lasts well. It's a great everyday option.”
Best bronzer
RRP: £28
Use this buttery bronzing stick to define cheekbones, down the sides of your nose and along the jawline. It has a cooling feel with a natural satin finish.
Rhiannon Derbyshire is a big fan. “I love a bronzing stick, and this is an excellent one. It’s so silky, glides on easily, blends in really well and doesn’t look orange.”
Sun & Tan
Best after sun
RRP: £12.99
This fast-absorbing after-sun gel cools and soothes sensitive, sunburnt skin in just 60 seconds. Keep it in the fridge for maximum relief, this is a must-have for hot weather and holidays.
“A brilliant formula for skin that’s seen too much sun,” says Sarah Cooper-White. “It immediately cools and calms on application and it won’t leave skin feeling tacky or stingy, so is suitable for sensitive skin too.”
Best treatment SPF for face
RRP: £42
An SPF that protects and treats your skin at the same time. Packed with skin-loving vitamins, the invisible formula leaves no chalky white cast and sits beautifully under makeup products.
Charlotte Connoley raves, “A clear SPF! This glides onto the skin so smoothly with zero tackiness, stickiness or greasiness. It dries quite matte so feels like a primer before applying makeup. A total game-changer, I have recommended to clients and friends!”
Best self-tan for the face
RRP: £39
Cheat a radiant, glowing complexion with these instant tanning drops, which get to work immediately and with no wait time. Ideal for speedy makeup and last-minute plans.
“I can’t get enough of this,” reveals Annie Milroy. “It truly gives that natural bronzed look and keeps my skin looking so healthy and radiant! Unlike other fake tans, there’s not a trace of orange tones or that biscuity fake tan smell.”