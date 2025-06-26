Announcing our 2025 woman&home skin awards winners!

Our skin reveals so much about us - it's a great barometer of our overall well-being. Skin that is glowing, bright and beaming is the Holy Grail, but with so many different types and concerns, how do we reach our skin goals? With the very best skincare, of course!

Great skin starts with a solid skincare routine, but there is no one-size-fits-all solution, and it can be hard to know exactly what will work best for your skin type, whether it’s dry, oily or a combination of both. And then there are individual skin concerns - are you looking to smooth out wrinkles, ditch dullness or reverse pigmentation? No wonder it all gets so confusing.

This is why we’ve enlisted the help of a panel of knowledgeable industry experts, who, alongside our exacting beauty team, have put hundreds of cleansers, creams and serums to the test to pick 65 award-worthy winners.

Whether you’re on the hunt for the best vitamin C serum, a reliable face moisturiser with SPF, or specific problem solvers, these expert-approved skin saviours will leave you confident in the knowledge you’re putting your best face forward.

Our 2025 woman&home skin awards winners

Cleansing & exfoliating

Best oil cleanser Ilody Rasa Dream Universal Oil Cleanser Check Amazon RRP: £48 More than just a cleanser, the silky oil formula transforms your evening routine into a pampering, spa-like ritual. It’s made using a blend of natural oils and ayurvedic plant extracts to hydrate while cleaning so skin feels soft, supple and sated. “This has such a gentle scent - it makes me take a big breath in and feel instantly calm,” enthuses celebrity facialist and skincare expert Michaela Bolder. “The oil has the perfect texture and leaves the skin feeling clean and fresh.” Best cream cleanser Skin + Me Cream Cleanser Sensitive Check Amazon RRP: £9 Red, sensitive and irritable complexions will love this cushioning cream formula. Skin + Me products are created by dermatologists, so you can trust the formulations. This cleanser helps lock in moisture, supports a healthy skin barrier and cleans without stripping skin. For aesthetician and beauty editor Grace Day, it is a great, gentle choice for sensitive skin. “The thick, luxurious texture removes every trace of makeup and leaves the skin conditioned, smooth, and hydrated,” she said. Best micellar cleanser Tolpa. dermo face Rosacal Micellar Liquid Check Amazon RRP: £8.99 Ideal for removing make-up, this is a brilliantly effective micellar water from a cult Polish brand, now available in Boots, with a fantastic price point. It helps to soothe irritation and reduce redness with each cleanse. Beauty director Sarah Cooper-White is a micellar water fan, so knows exactly what she wants from a winning formula. “I love a micellar water and this one was fab. It didn’t sting and removed all traces of makeup, including stubborn eye makeup.” Best balm cleanser Dr David Jack Afterglow Ceramide Cleansing Balm $74.89 at Harvey Nichols US Check Amazon RRP: £65 Cleansing balms are a treat for dry and mature skin types. This is a luxurious, deliciously scented formula that melts away make-up in minutes. Thanks to the rich formula, a little goes a long way. “This makes washing my face so joyous,” says beauty editor Jess Beech. “It smells like you’re having a fancy facial in the comfort of your bathroom, and each time I used it, my skin felt lovely and soft afterwards.” Best peel iS Clinical Clinical Active Peel System $92 at dermstore Check Amazon RRP: £92 for 15 treatments No glow? No problem! This clever two-step treatment is essentially a clinical peel in a sachet. Use the first step, a blend of powerful botanical exfoliants, wait three minutes, then sweep over the second to neutralise the exfoliation and hydrate skin. Expect smoother skin and improved texture. According to aesthetic doctor Dr Sophie Shotter, “This is a really great at-home peel that gives a visible pick-me-up to a dull complexion, whilst boosting skin health.” Best foaming cleanser Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Pore Purify’r Gel Cleanser $34 at Sephora $36.87 at Harvey Nichols US Check Amazon RRP: £32 If you struggle with a shiny T-zone and visible pores, this cleanser promises to keep surface oil at bay all day. The cherry scent isn’t just for show - real fruit extracts help brighten and deeply clean complexions to leave skin feeling soft and bright, not tight or dry. “Fenty Skin always delivers such impressive and innovative formulations,” raves Grace Day. “This cleanser feels potent enough for a really deep, refreshing cleanse - excess oil, blackheads, enlarged pores, and dullness don’t stand a chance.” Best exfoliator Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator $19 at Sephora $19 at dermstore $107 at Amazon RRP: £65 We’re not ones to gatekeep - this is a go-to skincare essential for those in the know. Sprinkle onto your hand, add water ,and the powder transforms into a creamy foam. The formula uses rice powder to gently buff without scratching skin, leaving it baby-soft and bright. According to GP Dr Lauren Hamilton, this is “a great, gentle exfoliant. It’s formulated with colloidal oatmeal and allantoin, which are soothing ingredients and a perfect combination.”

Eye & lip care

Best instant eye brightener Gatineau Miracle Eye Contour Cream Check Amazon RRP: £36 This product allows you to combine your eye cream and concealer in one. The formula works in both the short- and long-term - the colour-correcting pigments instantly brighten tired under-eyes, while ingredients including vitamin E and niacinamide continue to treat dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles. “It looks like a cream, but it transforms into a tint when applied, which evens the colouring around the eyes,” explains clinical aesthetician Pamela Marshall. “I love it and continue to use it.” ​​Best for dark circles - Savvy shopper RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Eye Balm Check Amazon RRP: £32.99 Our judges loved so much about this clever buy, including the instantly brightened finish and an ingredients list that includes peptides and Vitamin C. The quick-to-apply stick swung it for us - an easy and enjoyable way to improve dark circles. “A genius and potent way to simultaneously target dark circles and puffiness,” raves Grace Day. “I found it to be lightweight, soothing and most importantly, I could see the difference after using it.” ​​Best for dark circles - Luxe Tatcha The Brightening Eye Cream $64 at Sephora Check Amazon RRP: £64 You can rely on Tatcha for effective clinical ingredients and beautiful sensorial formulas. This cream has a light, whipped consistency, making it a treat to use. Powered by proven skin brighteners and Japanese botanicals, it reduces dark circles, de-puffs swollen eyes and firms skin. Facialist and skincare expert Nicola Russell rates this as “a smooth and creamy high-end eye cream that absorbs well. Make-up sits perfectly over the top of it, and I had no irritation at all.” Best for lines and wrinkles - Savvy Shopper Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum: Ginseng + Retinal $16.99 at CVS Health Check Amazon RRP: £15 This cult Korean skincare line combines traditional herbal ingredients with powerful actives. Retinoids are generally considered the gold standard of anti-ageing ingredients, and this formula uses a stabilised form of retinal to minimise any potential irritation, alongside ginseng root extract to treat loss of collagen and soften crow's feet and wrinkles. “I really liked this,” says Sarah Cooper-White. “I noticed it firming my eye area immediately on application, so the skin looked much smoother.” Best for lines and wrinkles - Luxe REOME Firming Eye Treatment $155 at Moda Operandi Check Amazon RRP: £115 This small but mighty tub makes a noticeable difference to the appearance of crow's feet, crepey skin and wrinkles, thanks to a blend of ceramides, antioxidants and collagen. Skin looks smoother, firmer and brighter. “I like the texture and how it sits on the skin and under make-up,” explains Dr Elizabeth Hawkes, consultant oculoplastic surgeon and aesthetic doctor. “It has a good formula of preventative ingredients, including antioxidants, all of which are great for the eyelids.” Best for puffiness The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream $11 at Amazon RRP: £10 If you’ve been burning the candle at both ends, you’ll be glad to know this affordable caffeine fix is clinically proven to improve puffiness, while cooling and soothing tired eyes. It’s an instant pick-me-up on those mornings after a restless night's sleep. “The rich, creamy formula hydrated my under eyes, and they definitely felt and looked less tired,” says beauty writer Annie Milroy. “This is a lovely everyday formula that nourishes and energises.” Best lip treatment Pixi Rose Ceramide Lip Patch View at Pixi RRP: £3 A specialised mask just for your lips, these hydrogel patches are a brilliant and fun way of prepping your pout before lipstick application - in just 10 minutes, lips look smoother and plumper. For Nicola Russell, they’ve been a boon. “I’ve been wearing lip stain every day, so my lips have been really dry. This patch left them feeling super-soft and hydrated. These are perfect for anyone who suffers from dry lips and needs a quick fix!” Best lip care Clarins Lip Comfort Oil $28 at Sephora $30 at Amazon $30 at Nordstrom RRP: £27 When summer leaves your lips dry and depleted, reach for this decadent oil for immediate comfort. The trio of plant oils nourishes chapped lips with a rich but non-sticky formula, while adding a pretty but subtle veil of colour. “It’s clear to see why it’s a hero product,” says senior beauty editor Rhiannon Derbyshire. “I love that it’s glossy but not too shiny, without a hint of stickiness, and the shade range is gorgeous.”

Masks

Best hydrating mask Sand & Sky Tasmanian Spring Water Intense Hydrating Mask Check Amazon RRP: £28.95 If your skin feels dry and parched, this thirst-quenching mask provides an incredible hit of hydration, thanks to super-hydrators including spring water, hyaluronic acid and squalane. After just 10 minutes, skin looks smoother, fresher and healthier. “I was blown away by how soft and nourished my skin was,” raves digital beauty writer Naomi Jamieson. “It really does feel like a cool glass of water for quenched and struggling skin.” Best overnight mask ReVive Skincare Rescue Balm Overnight Mask $215 at Revolve Check Amazon RRP: £175 They don’t call it beauty sleep for nothing. This nighttime mask makes the most of your skin’s rest and recovery time with a barrier-strengthening formula made up of peptides, adaptogens and superfood extracts, which locks in moisture and makes skin more resilient. “The most luxurious texture and the most effective fix for my dry, dull, and dehydrated complexion,” says Grace Day. “It left my skin bouncy, plush, and noticeably brighter after each use.”

Moisturisers & oil

Serum

Best peptide serum - Savvy Shopper L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Tri-Peptides Age Correcting Serum Check Amazon RRP: £31.99 Two forms of peptides power this impressive serum, which is also blended with multi-weight hyaluronic acid to improve hydration, and antioxidant Vitamin C to create a triple-threat treatment that boosts elasticity, reduces expression lines and dials up radiance. Justine Hextall notes, “skin looked more hydrated after use, with an improvement in fine lines. I found this worked best at night - skin looked smooth and bright in the morning.” Best peptide serum - Luxe Allies of Skin Multi Peptides & GF Advanced Lifting Serum Check Amazon RRP: £176 The 9% peptide complex is accompanied by antioxidants and growth factors, making this an all-encompassing solution for lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. Skin is left feeling tighter, lifted and re-plumped. “I really liked the texture,” admits Justine Hextall, consultant dermatologist - “hydrating but not greasy. I have definitely noticed my skin has fewer fine lines, especially around my eyes, where my dark circles now seem less obvious.” Best retinoid serum Kate Somerville Mega-A Skin Transforming Serum $79 at Amazon $79 at Macy's RRP: £72 This manages to achieve what most retinoid serums can’t - an impressive, noticeable reduction in wrinkles and an immediate improvement to brightness and clarity, all without irritation. “It provides noticeable results," said Journalist and founder of The Tweakments Guide Alice Hart-Davis. "It’s lightweight, it sinks in beautifully, and the bright yellow colour indicates a very decent dose of vitamin A. There’s hyaluronic acid in here along with the retinal, so it’s much easier on the skin than other retinol formulas.” Best niacinamide serum Fade Out Advanced Brightening Concentrated Serum View at FadeOut RRP: £13 Target dark spots, sun damage and patchy skin tone with this impressively effective formula at an even more impressive price. Thanks to the well-formulated blend of niacinamide and zinc, hyperpigmentation marks look improved and skin tone more uniform within a matter of weeks. “With hydrating, antioxidant-rich actives, this is a well-rounded niacinamide-based serum that delivers visible brightness while supporting overall skin health,” says Fiona Brackenbury, skin expert and facialist. Best vitamin C serum - Savvy Shopper Garnier Vitamin C Brightening Serum Check Amazon RRP: £13.99 Count on Garnier for well-formulated, sustainably sourced and packaged skincare at an affordable price. This serum brightens dull skin while helping to protect from damage caused by pollution, without breaking the bank. The silky texture sinks in well, and it doesn’t pill when layered with other skincare. ‘This is a well-formulated vitamin C serum,” according to Consultant Dermatologist Dr Derrick Philips. “It’s a brilliant, affordable option that delivers results. I observed improvements in skin texture and tone over time.” Best vitamin C serum - Luxe SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic $128 at Amazon $182 at dermstore $182 at Bluemercury RRP: £165 The gold standard Vitamin C serum, lauded by dermatologists worldwide. With an impressive 15% concentration of the antioxidant, this visibly improves skin without irritation or pilling, thanks to the Vitamin E blended into the formula and lightweight, water-like texture. “This the Vitamin C serum that every other brand wishes they had created,” says Fiona McKim. “I’ve used it for years and recommend it all the time. The ingredients are excellent, with Vitamin C working in tandem with other antioxidants, all formulated in the right percentages to be completely stable.” Best hyaluronic acid serum Dior Capture Le Sérum Check Amazon RRP: £131 A luxurious formula that yields real results by using two forms of hyaluronic acid and an oxygenated delivery system, which helps supply oxygen deep into cells. The serum triples collagen production so skin appears smoother and younger-looking in as little as seven days. “A divine scent with a smooth, light, creamy texture," is how Diane Ackers, skincare consultant, brand ambassador and TV host, describes it. "Skin felt replenished and taut, and looked smoother and firmer.”

Body care

Best Body Lotion - Savvy Shopper E45 Daily Hydrating Lotion Spray Check Amazon RRP: £6.99 A fast fix for dry skin, just spritz on this fast-absorbing moisturiser and with a quick rub in, your skin is immediately soft and soothed. It’s perfect if you hate having to wait around for your body cream to sink in - it dries almost immediately. “This spray is a game changer!” raves Dermatologist Elif Benar. “It absorbs instantly without leaving any residue, and leaves skin feeling soft, soothed, and deeply hydrated. It’s perfect for daily use, especially on sensitive or dry skin.” Best Body Lotion - luxe Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Serum Body Cream $66.83 at Harvey Nichols US $76 at Revolve Check Amazon RRP: £58 Skincare meets bodycare in this sophisticated formula that combines potent oils, plus squalane and shea butter to instantly hydrate and smooth your skin. “The potency of the ingredients in this body lotion is so impressive,” according to Grace Day. “It has all of the traditional ingredients of a facial serum, so it’s far more than just a body moisturiser, and you can really tell the difference. My skin felt incredibly hydrated after only one use, and the incredible fragrance lasted all day.” Best Body Butter - savvy shopper Q+A Skin Collagen Body Butter Check Amazon RRP: £10 The brand has recently expanded its much-loved skincare range to treat the body, and we’ve been so impressed with it. This feels like an indulgent treat but comes in at a great price. The blend of shea butter and squalane leaves skin feeling smooth and plump. “The big tub offers great value, while the beautifully nourishing, non-greasy formula absorbs to leave skin looking and feeling hydrated,” says Skincare Specialist Nathalie Eleni. “It also smells lovely without being overpowering or artificial. Best Body Butter - luxe Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench Body Butter $38 at Amazon $48 at Amazon $48 at Sephora RRP: £48 Barrier repair at its finest, this rich cream melts onto the skin to leave even the driest, flakiest limbs velvet smooth. The scent has been formulated to boost the mood - it feels like an indulgent treat. “This is a desert island must-have for me - I’ve used up multiple pots!” says Sarah Cooper-White. “I love the rich, buttery texture that leaves skin cashmere soft, while the uplifting scent cheers me up on the dullest of days.” Best Body Oil AVEENO Skin Relief Body Oil Spray Check Amazon RRP: £9.49 A lightweight body oil that's easy to apply all over, thanks to the spray applicator. It sinks quickly into the skin and leaves you feeling hydrated all day long, without a hint of greasiness. “This is a fabulous body oil that’s rich in lipids and fatty acids, which work deep into the skin to leave it looking soft, supple and nourished,” says beauty expert Chelsee Lewis. “It’s also really well-priced with a lovely aroma too - what’s not to love!” Best Body Scrub Tropic Skincare Body Smooth Refreshing Polish View at Tropic RRP: £28 This scrub uses a gorgeous blend of magnesium salts, coconut coir and botanical oils to leave skin smooth, soft and hydrated - no wonder it’s one of the brand’s bestselling buys. It managed to provide a satisfying slough without scratching or stinging skin. “This is one of my favourite products,” says Aleesha Badkar. “It has a lovely citronella scent that smells like a holiday, really soft grains that exfoliate smoothly without scratching, and it leaves skin really nourished and soft.” Best shower gel Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Foaming Shower Gel $19.81 at Amazon $29 at Amazon RRP: £10.90 Turn your shower into a zen spa with this foaming wash that smells zesty, warm and uplifting, and the scent really lingers on your skin all day. A little goes a long way - the foam expands rapidly and glides onto skin, and the inclusion of rice milk extracts leaves skin silky soft. “This shower gel delivers a luxurious and refreshing experience,” according to Elif Benar. “The texture, scent, and results are all outstanding - an absolute daily treat!” Best shimmering body oil NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Or Roll-On $35 at Anthropologie (US) Check Amazon RRP: £26 The same iconic Nuxe oil but in a new, easy-to-apply roll-on bottle. The hydrating, non-greasy formula contained golden particles to leave skin gleaming. “The Nuxe dry oil is a must-have with the incredible signature scent,” according to Chelsee Lewis. “This has the benefits of the original dry oil but is even easier to use - my skin always feels so nourished after I use it. I’d take this on holiday to use in the evening as after sun care to give a tan that extra glow.”

Problem Solvers

Best acne patches Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Invisible $6.99 at Ulta Beauty $18 at Revolve $18 at Anthropologie (US) RRP: £9.99 Made from medical-grade hydrocolloid, these pimple patches are some of the best in the business. They blend seamlessly with your skin to treat spots by absorbing gunk and impurities and preventing the spread of bacteria. The brand has a variety of sizes and shapes available to treat every type of blemish. "If you suffer from the odd pimple or breakout, these are a lifesaver to have on hand to treat the problem without picking or squeezing," says Sarah Cooper-White. Best acne treatment La Roche-Posay Effaclar A.Z. Gel-Cream Moisturiser Check Amazon RRP: £33 This really feels like an acne treatment for grown-ups. It uses a potent blend of azelaic acid, salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid to help tackle breakouts while also addressing fine lines and wrinkles. Dr Stefanie Williams was especially impressed by the formulation. “This is a nice lightweight moisturiser with azelaic acid, plus salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid. It’s good to see a whopping 10% azelaic acid without relying on super-high concentrations of glycols, which can be so drying.” Best for sensitive skin Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier Check Amazon RRP: £14.95 If you struggle with regular spots or even full-blown acne, try this soothing, calming spray. It helps balance redness and inflammation, fight off bacteria and prevent breakouts. It’s also pH balanced, so it can be used to treat blemishes all over the body. “This is an innovative hypochlorus spray formulation that reliably reduces bacteria and other micro-organisms on the skin, while being gentle to the skin,” explains Dr Stephanie Williams. “In contrast to alcohol based skin disinfectants, Clinisoothe is non-irritating and suitable even for sensitive skin.” Best for Redness Bioderma Sensibio AR+ Cream Check Amazon RRP: £20.50 This cream is specially formulated with soothing ingredients to target redness-prone and sensitive skin and rosacea. The light, fresh texture is immediately calming, and skin feels soothed in seconds. “As a rosacea sufferer, texture is everything,” explains Diane Ackers. “This has a beautiful texture, and soothes redness straight away. It’s light, sinking into the skin in seconds, and there’s no residue left, even with multiple serums layered beneath it. This was a brilliant budget-friendly everyday anti-redness cream.” Best for hyperpigmentation Charlotte Tilbury Dark Spot Correcting Radiance Recovery Serum $90 at Nordstrom $90 at Revolve $90 at Charlotte Tilbury US RRP: £70 From post-blemish marks, to sun spots and hyperpigmentation, this potent serum is formulated to tackle uneven skintone and dark spots thanks to a powerful blend of microalgae, vitamin C and tranexamic acid. “This serum has a beautiful, lightweight texture and feels luxurious on the skin,” says Elif Benar. “I noticed a visible improvement in tone and brightness after consistent use. It absorbs well and layers nicely with other products. I’d really recommend it.”

Suncare & tanning

Best SPF Spray Riemann P20 Original SPF50 Check Amazon RRP: £29.99 This lightweight water spray defies its incredible protective powers - up to 10 hours of protection, high water resistance and more than twice the EU’s required level of UVA protection. A truly trustworthy accompaniment to your next sunny holiday or heatwave. “In the ultimate test, I took this on a family holiday to Greece,” explains Sarah Cooper-White. “It was brilliant. I loved the lightweight formula, but the fact that no one burnt at all, even my son, who turns into a fish on holiday, is testament to its potency.” Best SPF Cream for Body Shiseido Expert Sun Protector Lotion SPF50+ Check Amazon RRP: £39 A sophisticated SPF formula that intensifies its protection when it comes into contact with heat or water, which gives you great peace of mind when you’re sitting at the beach or pool. The formula itself is gorgeous too - the lightweight cream glides on and doesn’t feel tacky or sticky on the skin. “This is a good quality SPF that leaves a lovely glow on the skin,” says Rhiannon Derbyshire. “It soaks in well, doesn’t leave greasy residue, but still feels nourishing. I’ll be taking this on holiday!” Best SPF for Face - Savvy Shopper Garnier Vitamin C Daily UV Fluid SPF50+ Glow Check Amazon RRP: £13 Judges loved the triple whammy of benefits in this formula. Not only does it include a high level of SPF, but it also contains vitamin C to protect from pollution and brighten, while mineral pigments provide instant radiance. "This has such a lovely finish and can easily be applied with a good layer to give optimal protection," according to Justine Hextall. "I like the addition of a stable form of vitamin C, ascorbyl glucaside, to increase protection against UV and pollution." Best SPF for Face - Luxe Emma Lewisham Sunceutical SPF 50 Mineral Face Crème Check Amazon RRP: £46 A luxurious SPF that fuses sophisticated skincare ingredients with mineral UVA and UVB protection. Peptides help smooth wrinkles, while zinc oxide shields your skin. We particularly liked the airless pump tub, which is unusual to see in suncare. “I loved this,” said Nicola Russell. “It feels light on the skin, has a very subtle tint and gives a beautiful glow with no white cast whatsoever. It’s great for all skin types, and it leaves no greasy coating. I loved the packaging too.” Best Tanning Drops Caudalie Self-Tan Sun Drops Check Amazon RRP: £19 Tanning your face doesn’t have to be scary with these affordable, foolproof drops. Mix in two to six drops into your favourite serum or moisturiser and it’ll develop into a natural-looking golden glow after just a few hours. Some tans can be drying, but thanks to the hydrating formula blended with the brand’s signature ingredient, grape water, this leaves skin looking radiant and quenched. “I liked the nourishing formula that left me looking healthy and glowing,” says Dr Shophie Shotter. “I’d definitely buy this again!”

Toner & essence

Best toner Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Refining Dream Toner $42 at Sephora Check Amazon RRP: £36 This is a toner with an impressive list of benefits. It uses natural ingredients, including lotus flowers and algae, to gently exfoliate the skin, leaving it looking clearer, brighter, and smoother, with pores looking more refined. It doesn’t sting, and it also smells lovely and fresh. “This felt so good on my combination skin,” says Fiona McKim. “It provided just the right amount of tingle and gave those instant bang-for-your-buck skin-smoothing benefits that I like to see with AHA products.” Best Mist Curél Deep Moisture Spray $15 at Amazon RRP: £19 This spritz is so clever. Ideal on those days when your skin feels parched, this will come to the rescue in seconds. The fine mist instantly quenches skin, soothing while providing an intensive hit of hydration. It’s especially beneficial in the summer months - keep it in the fridge for an extra cooling sensation. “Ceramides in a spray form that instantly hydrate both face and body,” explains Nathalie Eleni, skincare specialist and make-up artist. “It’s so light yet keeps skin soft, with a lovely satin sheen.” Best Essence The Ordinary Multi-Active Delivery Essence $12.21 at Harvey Nichols US Check Amazon RRP: £10.60 This ultra-hydrating formula helps strengthen the skin barrier and allows other products to penetrate the skin more deeply. “I use something very similar to this, which is five times the price, and I'm really impressed with this one,” reveals Nicola Russell. “It's a super absorbing weightless hydrator and can be used for any skin type. For oily skin, this would be perfect instead of moisturiser, and for drier skin, it’s great to layer alongside it for an extra layer of hydration. I love an essence, and this is a brilliant one at such a great price.”

Supplements

Best Supplement Absolute Collagen Crystal Clarity™️ Collagen Powder View at Absolute Collagen RRP: £27.99 for a two-week subscription If a liquid formula is not for you, try these powder sachets that have the same potent ingredients and great results, but can be mixed into your favourite hot or cold drink. “This collagen powder fits effortlessly into daily life,” says Kate Kerr, clinical facialist. “I pop it into my morning tea every day, and it mixes perfectly, and it works just as well in smoothies. There are many collagen supplements on the market, but what I really appreciate with this product is the data behind it: it’s backed by a large-scale study with impressive results.” Best Supplement for Menopause Kollo Health Premium Liquid Meno Support View at Kollo RRP: £35.99 for 14 days supply These sachets are packed with nutrients to help you feel more balanced and energised, including Lion’s Mane, Magnesium and Ashwagandha. They’re formulated to improve the worst symptoms, including hot flushes, mood swings and brain fog, while also improving hydration, skin elasticity and radiance. They taste great too! “I’m not on HRT yet, and since I’ve been taking these, night sweats, insomnia, and anxiety levels have all improved,” says Sarah Cooper-White. “I just feel so much more balanced.”

Special recognition