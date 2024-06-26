Meet our expert judging panel for the woman&home Clever Skincare Awards

The woman&home Clever Skincare Awards are back, and we've enlisted an incredible lineup of judges to help curate the ultimate list of skincare superheroes.

Finding the right skincare can be overwhelming – there’s seemingly a product for everything. If you don't know where to start, our esteemed judges are here to help. Together with the woman&home beauty team, the panel of facialists, surgeons, dermatologists and aestheticians have created a list of the very best skincare products to suit every skin type and budget.

After weeks of rigorous testing, we finally awarded 70 products as woman&home Clever Skincare Awards winners. These awards wouldn't be possible without the time, insight and diligence of our 24 judges, so let us tell you a little more about their impressive credentials.

Meet our judges for the 2024 Clever Skincare Awards

Alice Hart-Davis Social Links Navigation Founder of The Tweakments Guide Alice Hart-Davis is an award-winning beauty journalist and author. She has reported on non-surgical cosmetic procedures - ‘tweakments’ - and skincare for 25 years and has tried countless procedures and products in order to review them.

Chelseé Lewis Social Links Navigation Facialist and beauty expert With over 25 years' experience in the beauty industry, and named as one of Tatler’s best London facialists, Chelseé Lewis is the go-to skin connoisseur offering the very finest in facials and skin therapies. She has blessed the skin of beauty editors, A-list celebrities and royalty.

Dr. Elizabeth Hawkes Social Links Navigation Consultant oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Hawkes is an award-winning Consultant Oculoplastic Surgeon, Ophthalmologist and Aesthetic Doctor based in London. She specialises in cosmetic eyelid surgery, including upper and lower eyelid blepharoplasty.

Dr. Justine Hextall Social Links Navigation Consultant dermatologist Dr. Justine Hextall is a highly experienced leading consultant dermatologist. Specialising in skin-affecting conditions such as acne, skin cancer, rosacea and eczema, Dr. Hextall also possesses a specialist medical interest in anti-ageing treatments and paediatric dermatology.

Dr. Lauren Hamilton Social Links Navigation Cosmetic doctor Dr. Hamilton is a GMC registered doctor with a wealth of experience in the field of surgery and aesthetics. She also works as a Non-Surgical Trainer for Derma Medical, an international aesthetic training company, and for an established Harley Street clinic.

Dr. Stefanie Williams Social Links Navigation Specialist dermatologist Dr. Stefanie Williams is a dermatologist and medical director of EUDELO Dermatology & Skin Wellbeing, an award winning skin clinic with two locations in London. She is also the founder of Delo Rx, an anti-ageing skincare line for breakout-prone skin.

Dr. Elif Benar Social Links Navigation Dermatologist Dr. Elif Benar is a medical doctor and celebrity dermatologist with over ten years' experience in medical aesthetics. Dr. Benar is the founder of the 2 point jawline technique™ - a method used by celebrities to create a more youthful facial structure.

Fiona Brackenbury Social Links Navigation Skincare expert and facialist With a career spanning 30 years in the Skincare and Spa industry, Fiona Brackenbury is a true expert in her field. She has launched numerous products and services into the UK – working alongside sales and marketing teams to facilitate successful sell-in and sell-out to global audiences.

Diane Ackers Social Links Navigation Beauty expert for Doctor's Formula Skincare Skincare Expert & Brand Ambassador Diane Ackers has over 30 years' experience in the skincare industry. She is a brand ambassador for Doctor's Formula Skincare, and a regular TV shopping channel presenter for Global Luxury Beauty at TJC, Ideal World and QVC UK to name a few.

Grace Day Social Links Navigation Aesthetician and beauty editor Grace Day is a skin coach, aesthetician and beauty editor with more than 10 years' experience in the industry. She provides a virtual skincare consultation service and offers facials as resident aesthetician at Doll Parts salon in Manchester.

Michaella Bolder Social Links Navigation Facialist and skincare expert Michaella is an industry leading facialist, known for her signature massage technique ‘The Bolder Method’. Michaella is also a tanning veteran and the go-to bronzing expert for awards ceremonies. Michaella's signature style is sought after by celebrities, including Dame Helen Mirren and Olivia Munn.

Nathalie Eleni Social Links Navigation Make-up artist and skincare specialist Nathalie is a celebrity make-up artist, skincare specialist and the Beauty Director of Country & Townhouse magazine. With over two decades' experience as a hands-on therapist and make-up artist, Nathalie has worked with clients including Natalie Portman, Joanne Froggatt and Jennifer Lopez.

Nicola Russell Social Links Navigation Master facialist Nicola Russell is an award-winning facialist and international consultant, with over 20 years' experience in the industry. Nicola is also the founder and creator of The Skin Geek, a range of skincare products and at-home gadgets.

Pamela Marshall Social Links Navigation Clinical aesthetician Pamela Marshall is an expert clinical aesthetician with 20 years' experience, respected for her no-nonsense approach to skin. She is also the co-founder and Managing Director of top London skin clinic, Mortar & Milk.

Shane Cooper Social Links Navigation Aesthetic practitioner Shane is one of the most recognised and trusted names in the beauty and aesthetics industry. He carries out treatments from his London clinic, using highly advanced medical tools and technology to deliver visible, lasting results without surgery.

Dr. Sophie Shotter Social Links Navigation Aesthetic doctor Dr. Sophie has built a strong reputation as an expert aesthetic doctor. She is fully trained in a broad portfolio of treatments, including Silhouette Soft, PDO Thread Lifting, CoolSculpting, Aqualyx, Thermavein, BHRT, Cellenis PRP, Mesotherapy, Cryotherapy, Venus Legacy and Venus Viva and Microsclerotherapy.

Kate Kerr Social Links Navigation Clinical facialist Kate Kerr is an award-winning clinical facialist with over two decades' experience specialising in skin treatment and skin rejuvenation. She has worked with the UK’s leading beauty editors, actors, athletes, celebrities and royalty. Kate’s scientific approach to treatment innovation and skincare has made her one of the most sought after facialists in the UK.

Sarah Cooper-White Social Links Navigation Beauty Director Group Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White has almost 20 years' experience as a beauty journalist. She has written for many well known national magazines, newspapers and brands including woman&home, Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Boots, Tesco, ELLE, InStyle, The Mirror, The Sun, Prima and Top Sante.

Rhiannon Derbyshire Social Links Navigation Senior Beauty Editor Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for woman&home and other publications. She started interning for magazines while working alongside her Fashion Journalism degree. Since then during her 10-year career, she's written about beauty, fashion, interiors, and health, but beauty remains her favourite topic.

Stephanie Maylor Social Links Navigation Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor is a Beauty Editor working across five national magazine titles, with more than 15 years' experience in the industry. She has written for many brands, including woman&home, Grazia, Now, More!, Fabulous, NW, Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Essentials, Best, Chat, and OK! online.

Jess Beech Social Links Navigation Beauty Editor Jess Beech is an experienced fashion and beauty editor, with more than eight years' experience in the publishing industry. She has written for woman&home, GoodtoKnow, Now, Woman, Woman’s Weekly, Woman’s Own and Chat, and has interviewed experts including Jo Malone and Trinny Woodall.

Annie Milroy Social Links Navigation Beauty Writer Annie Milroy is the Beauty Writer for woman&home and other publications. She spent three years studying Journalism and English Language at the University of Portsmouth and in 2017 started interning in the fashion and beauty cupboard of Heat and Closer magazines Seven years later she’s refined her career to just beauty.

Aleesha Badkar Social Links Navigation Digital Beauty Editor Aleesha is Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise in all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products – with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. She earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London in 2017 and has since worked with a number of brands including, Women's Health, Stylist and Goodto.

Naomi Jameson Social Links Navigation Digital Beauty Writer Naomi is a Beauty Writer for woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises in makeup and nail trends, sharing her expertise on the latest beauty buys and must-have manicure styles. As well as showcasing her beauty expertise, she also reviews products and shares personal shopping recommendations.