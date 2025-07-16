Love Amal Clooney's glowing complexion? This lightweight and hydrating foundation is behind it
A hydrating and glowy stick foundation? We'll take three, please
We’re sure you’ll agree with us when we say that Amal Clooney is always glowing when she steps out for a public appearance. From the Met Gala to award season red carpets, from a beauty perspective her hair and makeup are regularly on point – and there’s a particular base product of hers that’s got our attention recently.
We’ll forever be in favour of the best foundation but, sometimes, there are occasions when one wants to wear a more lightweight base, be it for a no makeup makeup look or just to perk up the skin a little without applying a full face.
Just last month, Amal wore one such glowy base to the 2025 Tony Awards, and it has our seal of approval, too. Here’s what you need to know…
The lightweight base behind Amal Clooney's glowing complexion
Taking to Instagram on June 9, Charlotte Tilbury was the expert MUA behind Amal’s glowy makeup for the awards, while hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos was behind what he called her “Rita Hayworth glam” style – a big and bouncy blow dry that just oozed red carpet glamour.
Charlotte confirmed that she prepped the star’s skin with her Magic Cream and serum – but the real secret to Amal's out-of-this-world glow lay in the Unreal Skin Hydrating Foundation Stick in shade 5.
Described as creating a “ring light” effect in a stick, texture and effect-wise it’s a little like the iconic Hollywood Flawless Filter mixed with the density of a this twist-up foundation format. Think lightweight and pearlescent, skimming over any texture to blur it rather than completely mask any of your skin’s uniqueness. It's very light and glowy but buildable.
Amal's glowy lightweight base
RRP: $46/£36 | Number of shades: 20 | Finish: Glowy
With a texture that glides across the skin, the Unreal Skin Foundation skin's flexible lightweight coverage comes in 20 different shades, spanning a broad range. As well as the glowy and blurring pigments, it'a also formulated with hydrating hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, daikon radish seed oil and collageneer™, which work together to hydrate the skin and support its barrier. In other words, it's comfortable to wear and looks good, too.
It makes sense that Amal is a fan of Charlotte Tilbury’s brand – she is one of the makeup artist’s "muses" and there’s even a Hot Lips 2 Lipstick shade named after her, Amazing Amal, a bold berry hue.
Want to emulate Amal's entire look here? Fortunately, Madame Tilbury shared an entire breakdown of all of the products she used for the star's red carpet glam makeup look, a few of which we've listed below. We'll take one of everything, please...
RRP: $58/£45
A gorgeous matte cream bronzer that blends like a dream, the generous size and that a little stretches quite far means that the investment will last you ages. Plus, the big compact mirror is seriously handy.
Locks down makeup
RRP: $58/£49
Hands down one of the best setting sprays of all time, this lightweight mist locks down your base and other makeup for longer wear – ideal during warm weather or a full-day or night event. Pro tip: spray it between layers of makeup to really supercharge its staying power.
Voluminous lash enhancer
RRP: $29/£28
With a curved, fluffy brush, this mascara is all about adding volume to lashes – think longer and more noticeable – promising up to 28 hours of lasting volume and curl.
