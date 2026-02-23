Glenn Close championed red carpet glamour at the BAFTAs with her fresh-faced complexion and chic pixie cut

Many of us long to achieve a healthy, radiant complexion and Glenn Close has served us the perfect fresh-faced inspiration at this year's BAFTAs. Thankfully, the actress' makeup artist has revealed the exact beauty buys behind it all.

Ditching the Old Hollywood glamour aesthetic of bold lipsticks and the best full coverage foundations, the lightweight makeup trend has been proving a popular choice on the red carpets in the recent years. Instead, we've seen a rise in A-listers opting for natural-looking mascaras and the best lightweight foundations when it comes to attending star-studded award ceremonies and premieres.

Following suit, Glenn Close further made case for the trend as she stepped at the 2026 BAFTAs sporting a natural, fresh-faced, glowing complexion. The actress took the look to the next level by marrying the pared-back skin with a chic pixie cut. Here's why we're taking notes for all our future special occasions...

Why we're loving Glenn Close's fresh-faced complexion at the BAFTAs

Glenn Close graced the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet on the evening of Monday, 22nd February, adorning a gorgeous embroidered monochrome two-piece set. Her stylish ensemble was complemented with a minimalist makeup look, which consisted of a flushed, radiant complexion and a neutral, soft-sheen rosy lipstick.

Fortunately, the actress' Makeup Artist, Charlotte Hayward, revealed exactly how she achieved the look: “Glenn has wonderful skin so I always want to focus on keeping that fresh. The new formulation of the iconic Armani Luminous Silk Foundation has added skin care benefits which is brilliant for that perfect skin finish."

Hayward further bolstered the complexion's healthy appearance with the application of the brand's Luminous Silk Cheek Tint and Luminous Silk Aqua Highlighter, which also aided Close's enviable lit-from-within glow.

However, after taking a pared back approach with the skin, Hayward upped the drama when it came to Close's eyes, she says: "I wanted definition and a little drama on the eyes and lash line but without shrinking or loosing the the eye, it is important to keep them open."

As for how the makeup artist achieved the defined eye look, she revealed: "I like to use the matte eye tints to shade and sculpt the eye then add a little of the shimmer tone and in this case I chose the 105 chestnut to create a pretty depth in the outer corners to open the eye”

This theme cohesively continued through to her chic pixie cut, which saw her silver locks styled for an effortlessly wispy effect, giving the look a timeless edge.

Take a peek into Glenn's BAFTAs makeup bag

Want a glimpse into an A-lister's BAFTAs makeup bag? Glenn's makeup artist, Charlotte Hayward has lifted the lid on the exact products she used to create the fresh-faced look – including a radiance-boosting liquid blush and a luminous, natural glow highlighter.