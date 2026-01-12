The easy and chic bob styling trick that was spotted everywhere on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet

The bob is one hairstyle that never seems to go out of fashion, and rightfully so. But, according to the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, there's now a new way to style your short tresses for a chic and modern appearance.

Contrary to popular belief, there are many different iterations of a bob, depending on your personal preferences, from effortless styles such as the cosy bob to dramatic cuts like the laser cut bob. But one thing's for certain, the short hairdo never seems to drop off the list of annual hair trends – take the 2026 hair trends for example.

So, it might not come as a surprise that the bob trend made the statement at this year's Golden Globes that its here to stay for the foreseeable. That said, the timeless cut took a fresh and contemporary twist with one easy styling trick – here's everything you need to know about the look.

The chic and easy bob trend that was everywhere at the Golden Globes

While there's nothing outwardly revolutionary about the bob, the latest iteration of the style, the tucked bob, undoubtedly stole the show at the 2026 Golden Globes. In fact, the hairstyle earned A-list approval as it was adorned by a plethora of well-known Hollywood names that took to Sunday night's red carpet.

Suitably tailored to different bob lengths, the look saw chin-grazing strands to shoulder-length tresses seamlessly styled with a tuck of the hair behind one ear. Most celebs paired the simple hairstyle with a subtle wave throughout their locks – almost acting as an ode to the Old Hollywood look that is often a popular choice on the red carpet. The look might sound minimal, but it's a fresh and modern take on a classic bob.

How to style your tucked bob

If you're already sporting a bob (or already have the knowledge of what to know before getting a bob), there's just a few more essentials you need to equip your hair styling arsenal with for glossy, salon-worthy strands – just like the A-listers.

Noughty Noughty Frizz Magic Flyaway Taming Wand £11.99 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £11.99 | $15.80 Bid farewell to frizz and flyaways thanks to this taming wand that smooths the appearance of stray hairs, while offering a natural lasting hold. Equipped with coconut oil, marula oil and pro-vitamin B5, its hydrating formula offers a non-greasy finish. This gem is the secret to red carpet-ready hair! Color Wow Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish £22.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £22.50 | $29.50 Suitable to be used on wet or dry hair, this high-gloss hair serum is a powerhouse product that aims to add a mirror-like shine to your strands. The lightweight formula boasts the conditioning benefits of a an oil, while also using a UV filter to prevent dullness and the fading of colour. Not to mention, it works to temporarily seal the cuticles to give your tresses a vibrant, glossy and soft finish – what can't this buy do? L'Oréal Paris L'Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray For Dull Hair With Vitamin E £5 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £5 | $6.80 Lock your hairstyle in place all day long with L'Oréal's iconic Elnett Hairspray, which offers up to 72 hours of strong hold – without any crunchy, stiff or sticky residue. Designed specifically for those with dull hair, this specific formula is enriched with vitamin E to deliver your strands with a glossy, high-shine finish.

6 celebrities adorning the bob trend on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet

If you're wondering who was pictured wearing the bob trend in question on this year's Golden Globes red carpet, or perhaps you're seeking some visual inspiration of the hairstyle, look no further than the following six household names...

1. Robin Wright

(Image credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk/2026GG / Contributor)

Robin Wright not only turned heads thanks to her glamorous black cut-out gown, but also with her side-part tucked bob. The cut, which barely grazed the actress' chin, was styled with a low maintenance tuck and flicked out ends.

2. Jessie Buckley

(Image credit: Getty Images / 2026GG / Contributor)

Hamnet actress, Jessie Buckley took to the red carpet with her short golden strands delicately tucked behind both ears. The truly elegant styling had a timeless feel to it and allowed her strapless gown to take centre stage.

3. Amy Poehler

(Image credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer/GA / Contributor)

Amy Poehler followed suit with a subtle tuck of her shoulder-length locks behind one ear. Poehler paired the look with a tousled beachy wave that added texture and dimension to the style.

4. Zoey Deutch

(Image credit: Getty Images / JC Olivera/2026GG / Contributor)

Speaking of wavy strands, Zoey Deutch opted for a barely-there wave, we we can imagine was most likely achieved with a large barrelled hair wand, before recreating the one-sided tuck with her brunette tresses.

5. Rhea Seehorn

(Image credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk/2026GG / Contributor)

Rhea Seehorn stunned in a structured gold strapless gown, but we couldn't stop staring at her hair. The actress and director was pictured sporting a laser-cut bob, side-swept fringe and a chic tuck behind one ear – a winning combination that oozed modern chic.

6. Hannah Einbinder

(Image credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk/2026GG / Contributor)

Hannah Einbinder evoked Old Hollywood glamour from head-to-toe. Her Great Gatsby-esque auburn bob adorned a dramatic side parting and mermaid wave that felt equal parts classic as it did fresh. Not to mention, we couldn't take our eyes off her hair's glossy, high-shine finish.