This 'cosy' bob blends French influences with a soft, touchable texture - and it's a hit for autumn

While sharp and structured cuts have had their moment, an altogether softer style is emerging for autumn 2025. So soft, in fact, we're dubbing it the cosy bob.

So far this year, the hair trends have offered quite an array of inspiration, from tailored fringes and rich, hyper-natural hair colours to soft ghost waves. That said, there has been a common theme through the seasons thus far: the bob. Of course, we already know it to be a timeless short hairstyle, but 2025 has welcomed many a modern and chic take. The Riviera bob, for instance, as well as the return of asymmetrical cuts and retro, 90s-inspired blunt bobs. This autumn, though, these sharper shapes appear to be on their way out, replaced by something far cosier.

Think soft, fluffy texture and 'lived-in' style, the sort of hair look that would peek out over the top of a thick scarf, or instantly elevate a trench coat. And thanks to the likes of Helen Mirren, we have quite the supply of visual inspiration to nail this autumnal trend - along with expert advice on requesting and styling it.

What is the 'cosy' bob and why is it a chic pick for autumn 2025?

To us, this term doesn't necessarily refer to just one cut per se, but a genre of bouncy, softly-cut bobs - the likes of which we've been seeing more and more, both on and off the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L) Theo Wargo/FilmMagic | (M) Raymond Hall/GC Images | (R) HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

Helen Mirren, for instance, has been sporting her silvery strands in a very fluffy, naturally-textured bob cut this month. Pamela Anderson has also been styling her bob (which rests just above her shoulders) in a way that one could definitely describe as cosy. Halle Berry is another star who has been embracing her curls and wearing them with a soft 'lived-in' finish.

Detailing the trend further, Matt Taylor, Senior Stylist at Hadley Yates Salon says: "There’s been a real shift away from overly sharp, structured cuts and into something that feels more relaxed, versatile and wearable. A 'cosy' bob - think Helen Mirren’s chic softness or Pamela Anderson’s effortless waves - has that slightly lived-in quality that makes it less about perfection and more about personality. It works in everyday life, it adapts easily between casual and dressed-up looks, and it feels modern without being high-maintenance."

Andreas Wild, John Frieda's UK Creative Stylist Ambassador, also notes that the look is an "extremely young and flattering take on the bob. The strategic length and shape make the hair appear so much fuller, giving it a luxurious density that's incredibly youthful. It also subtly lifts and frames the face, almost giving the illusion of a gentle facelift. It's sophisticated and fresh!"

How to request a cosy bob

If you're keen to request this cosy sort of bob, Taylor says to, "ask your stylist for face-framing pieces and some light layering through the ends. That’s what prevents the haircut from feeling heavy or blocky and gives it that subtle, swishable flow. Keeping the length just grazing the shoulders adds extra versatility - it’s long enough to tuck behind the ear or clip up, but short enough to feel fresh and modern."

"Emphasise that you want the cut to be soft and flowing, not rigid," advises Wild, "Ask for those soft layers or a razor cut to create that beautiful movement."

If you have a specific cosy look in mind, Pamela Anderson's banged bob, for instance, "you might say, 'I love Pamela's micro fringe – it gives it such an edgy, almost 'out there' vibe, similar to a classic French bob, but I want to keep it soft to maintain that youthful, fresh appeal,'" says Wild.

How to style your cosy bob

ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong View at Look Fantastic RRP: £159 To create loose, bouncy texture and a 'cosy' shape, this large-barrelled curler (which is ranked amongst the best curling irons) is a must-have. Hershesons Almost Everything Cream Check Amazon RRP: £14 To add texture, shine, and volume to your bob, as well as smoothing frizz and hydrating your strands as you go, we recommend Hershesons Almost Everything Cream. As the name suggests, it's quite the multi-tasking styling product. Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist View at Cult Beauty RRP: £28 For quick and lasting texture, as well as a gorgeous botanical scent, add Hair by Sam McKnight's Cool Girl mist to your styling kit.

"To achieve that truly lived-in, soft feel, it all starts with the cut itself - it must be cut softly," notes Wild, "I often recommend using a razor or incorporating very light layers. This isn't about harsh lines; it's about creating movement and texture from within. When the hair is cut with this gentle approach, it falls naturally, it breathes, and it has that beautiful, effortless bounce. It's about enhancing the hair's natural flow, not fighting against it."

As for styling it post-cut, Taylor recommends a round brush blow-dry or a large curling iron, "to create bends rather than curls. That little bit of movement breaks up the bluntness and gives the hair swing.

"Texture sprays or light creams also help to stop it looking too set or rigid. The goal is ease - something that looks polished but not overdone."

Celebrity cosy bob inspiration to follow

Now we're clued in on the cut and styling, all that's missing is the perfect reference photo to show your hairdresser. So, here are five celebrity takes on the cosy bob from this season so far...

1. Helen Mirren's cosy micro bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Eamonn M. McCormack / Stringer)

Helen Mirren's softly tousled hair is the 'do that immediately springs to mind when we think of a cosy bob. Its shape frames her face beautifully, and the feathered ends make the entire cut look so soft.

2. Pamela Anderson's softly curled bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kristina Bumphrey/Variety)

This sort of old-Hollywood styling is really making a comeback this year, and as Anderson proves, these loosely curled and glamorous ends work so well, even with a short trim. The shape looks both polished and effortless, ideal for an occasion.

3. Halle Berry's curly cosy bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Stefanie Keenan)

For those with curly and coily hair types, Halle Berry's bouncy bob is the perfect inspiration. The shape is soft, with her curls adding volume and drawing the eye to her face.

4. Cate Blanchett's feathered cosy bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

We love the soft bends that Cate Blanchett has running through her strands. They add an effortlessness to the look and prove that bobs aren't as high-maintenance or difficult to style as they may seem.

5. Keira Knightley's 'undone' cosy bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Swan Gallet/WWD)

Like Blanchett, Keira Knightley's bob feels quite cosy thanks to those soft, natural-looking ghost-like waves running through her lengths. The texture is tousled and breezy, while the cut hugs her face - and will look so chic brushing against the collar of a fuzzy jumper.