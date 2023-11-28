Blunt bobs are the ultimate chic hairstyle for the festive season - here's how to make one work for you

Fancy a big chop? The blunt bob could be the ultimate way of changing up your look, especially if you want something timeless - it's a true style classic that never dates.

You don't need us to tell you that bob hairstyles are having a huge moment. There are seemingly thousands of new bob trends to try springing up seemingly daily, from the box bob to the bubble bob. Fancy a European twist? Try the French bob or the Italian bob. While these are very fashion-focused fun trends, you might find yourself yearning for something a bit sleeker, a bit more of a classic bob - which is where the blunt cut comes in.

"Blunt bobs will always be popular," says celebrity hairdresser Adam Reed. "It's because the look is super versatile and can be adjusted to be dressed up or down. You can straighten and smooth to create a sharp, glossy look or add waves and volume to create a messy or tousled look."

Tempted? We spoke to Reed, plus two other hairdressers to get their take on the trending cut.

Adam Reed Social Links Navigation Award-winning hairdresser Adam Reed is an industry-leading hairdresser and winner of multiple awards. He is the UK Editorial Ambassador at L’Oréal Professionnel and the founder of the hair brand Arkive by Adam Reed.

Everything you need to know about the blunt bob

What is a blunt bob?

Whenever you're hitting the hairdresser chair, it's important to know exactly what you're asking for. Hairstylist and Creative Director at Percy & Reed Emma Vickery has a simple description that perfectly encapsulates the style. "The blunt bob is a haircut that is the same length around the whole head," she says.

"A blunt bob is a stylish graphic haircut with sharp precise lines and angles," says L’Oréal Professionnel's UK Editorial Artist Louis Byrne. "It's an extremely stylish and chic style. It’s very easy to style as the cut already gives you shape - you just need to decide on the texture of the finish, whether that’s sleek or textured."

Emma Vickery Social Links Navigation Creative Director at Percy & Reed. Emma Vickery is a hairstylist and Art Director of Percy & Reed. When she isn’t cutting and colouring in the salon, she can be found on editorial and brand photo shoots.

Louis Byrne Social Links Navigation Hairdresser Louis Byrne is an experienced hairdresser with celebrity clients including Paloma Faith and Geri Halliwell. He is also L’Oréal Professionnel's UK Editorial Artist.

Why is the blunt bob always on trend?

"Blunt bobs have always been a timeless staple because they're so low maintenance," explains Vickery. "The cut should sit in such a way that styling it should be very minimal."

According to Vickery, the straightforward cut has quite a few benefits. "It will help thinner hair look and feel much thicker, making it one of the best hairstyles for fine hair," she says. "It will depend on hair type and texture, but generally it’s a great way of losing a lot of length to aid healthy hair. Plus, because all of the hair is kept the same length, it's easier to style as the weight is kept at the bottom of the haircut so less likely to look frizzy or unkempt."

Who does the blunt bob suit?

All the experts we spoke to agreed that the blunt bob can suit pretty much anyone - it's all about how you wear it. "The blunt bob is quite versatile, it’s all about finding the right length for your features, " explains Byrne. "You can use this style to accentuate your unique characteristics like your eyes, mouth, nose. My top tip is to always ask your stylist to hold your hair to show how the bob might look on you with different lengths before cutting, this will help you find the sweet spot." That will also help you visualise yourself with a much shorter style before taking the plunge - experimenting with a faux bob is also a good idea.

As for the textures of hair, Byrne agrees with Vickery's point about it being a good way of helping fine hair look thicker. "The blunt bob works especially well for fine to medium hair densities. As we age hair can become thinner towards the ends, so a blunt bob is great for giving the appearance of thicker and fuller-looking hair," he says.

He warns that thick, coarse hair will need to take some care when trying out the blunt cut. "Often when the hair is dense and thick a blunt bob will appear wide and triangular," he warns. "In this instance, it might be best to ask your stylist to drop the length slightly."

How to style a blunt bob

All experts agreed that you can style the blunt bob in a variety of ways. You can keep things low-key with your natural undone texture, or you can style out a super sleek, blow-dried look to enhance the sharp ends.

Because there's such a focus on the ends of the blunt bob, Byrne advises using specialised styling products to treat them. "In between salon appointments, I recommend using a leave-in cream or a hair oil to keep ends hydrated and looking fresher for longer."

Adam Reed says it's all in the prep. "When styling blunt bobs it’s always important to have a good prep product - think of it as the foundations to your house, a good base keeps everything in place," he advised. If you're after a more undone look, he advised using products to enhance the texture and grip. "I also love a texture product for shorter looks - I scrunch them into the roots or through the hair to give a natural, lived-in feel."

Onto the slightly bad news. While the blunt cut is ideal if you want low-maintenance styling, it's not one for salon-dodgers. "If you want the cut to look sharp and super clean, you’ll need to have your hair cut every 6- 8 weeks," warns Vickery. "You will not be able to get away with going every 12 weeks."

Smoothing hair oil Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Original Hair Oil $39.99 at Gilt $46 at Amazon $46.99 at Gilt RRP: £45.80 This is a gold-standard hair oil. It's incredibly nourishing without feeling heavy or oily. It will work just as well on fine hair as it will on thicker, more textured types. It's just the thing to give your blunt bob a sleek, high-shine finish. Split-end sealer Hair by Sam McKnight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm $46 at VIOLET GREY Check Amazon RRP: £36 As Byrne said, with such a focus on the ends thanks to the sharp cut, you want them to look as clean as possible. This will (temporarily) seal split ends and give hair a sleek, clean finish. Texture booster L’Oréal Professionnel TECNI.ART Super Dust Hair Powder Visit Site RRP: £18 Reed swears by this product in particular for short hair, to give it instant grip and texture. He recommends scrunching it through the roots and lengths to add a cool, lived-in edge.

9 blunt bob hairstyles we love

1. Classic blunt bob

Viola Davis (Image credit: Getty Images)

Viola perfectly styles the classic blunt bob - she's opted for a sleek, straight finish. The cut is the same length all the way around, sitting just between her jawline and shoulders.

2. Short blunt bob

Kristen Bell (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen's blunt bob is on the shorter side - it's almost jaw-skimming. It's worked brilliantly to add fullness to her fine hair. The middle parting gives it a really clean, chic look.

3. Medium blunt bob

Rosamund Pike (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosamund signature blunt bob is a good middle-ground between short and long. We love how it's been styled curving inwards, for a '60s inspired look.

4. Blunt bob with side parting

Naomi Watts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi's side parted bob shows there are a multitude of ways to style out the trend. Side partings are a great way of switching up your look, or boosting volume a day or two after wash day.

5. Long blunt bob

Zoe Salnada (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe's cut borders on maxi bob territory - it's just about touching her shoulders. This length is a great place to start if you're new to the world of bobs - pick a longer version to begin with, then work your way higher as you build confidence.

6. Undone blunt bob

Olivia Wilde (Image credit: Getty Images)

The blunt bob doesn't always have to look super-sleek and straight, as Olivia shows here. We love that she's played with a cool, undone texture, for a more lived-in take on the trend.

7. Wavy blunt bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have some natural movement in your hair like Diane does, you can still style out the blunt bob. This is a slightly shorter style, which really works with Diane's wavy locks.

8. Curly blunt bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Curls can also style the blunt bob with ease. Natalie's worn her bob for years, in endless style iterations, but wearing the cut with her naturally curly texture shows that this is a cut that can really work on most hair types.

9. Half-up half-down blunt bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are loads of ways of styling the blunt bob, but we particularly love this modern half-up half-down hairstyle, worn expertly by ultimate cool-girl Sarah. It's an easy look to create yourself, and it's a great way of boosting volume up top.

We hope this blunt bob deep dive has inspired you to try the cut out for yourself. All experts agree that it's a look that almost anyone can pull off - it's all about collaborating with your hairdresser to find the perfect iteration for your hair type and face shape. We have to admit, we've tempted ourselves...