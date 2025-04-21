Demi Moore’s chic bob transformation is all the inspiration we need to give our strands a refresh for summer

Chop, chop, it's time to take a trip to the salon

As a beauty team, it's our job to spot the latest hair trends and the one cut that's been popular amongst salons and red carpets this past year is the bob.

Just one glance at the lineup of 2025 hair trends shows that the popular short face-shaping cut is still in full force. The all-encompassing haircut boasts plenty of iterations to choose from, whether that be in the form of tousled lived-in style or a 90's banged bob - many of which have been spotted on numerous A-list celebrities.

It's no surprise that we've previously tracked down Demi Moore's shampoo or the volumising hair texture spray she relies on to keep her signature XL lengths in tip-top condition, but the one thing we didn't expect to be reporting is Demi Moore's dramatic short hair transformation. Alas, here we are and we couldn't be more excited to be served some fresh hair inspiration.

Why we're loving Demi Moore's long bob for the summer months

Known for her enviably luscious long locks, we must admit we were slightly taken aback when we opened the Instagram app to see Demi Moore sporting a bouncy long bob - in a good way, of course.

Pictured smiling alongside her pet chihuahua while on set for season two of 'Landman' , the actress adorned a stunning hair transformation, which saw her jet black locks cut short and styled with a side-parting and soft loose curls.

While we're led to believe that there's a wig behind Moore's dramatic hair transformation (thanks to an array of users highlighting the actress' same short hairdo in season one of the show), a peep of her Parisian chic shoulder-grazing cut serves as the ultimate inspiration for our upcoming hairdresser appointment ahead of the summer months.

Recreate Demi Moore's chic long bob

While a wig is a great way to temporarily switch up your strands, for those already boasting a long bob hairstyle or those with a hair appointment in the diary, we've rounded up the styling essentials you'll need in your haircare arsenal to achieve Moore's look.

