Demi Moore’s chic bob transformation is all the inspiration we need to give our strands a refresh for summer
Chop, chop, it's time to take a trip to the salon
As a beauty team, it's our job to spot the latest hair trends and the one cut that's been popular amongst salons and red carpets this past year is the bob.
Just one glance at the lineup of 2025 hair trends shows that the popular short face-shaping cut is still in full force. The all-encompassing haircut boasts plenty of iterations to choose from, whether that be in the form of tousled lived-in style or a 90's banged bob - many of which have been spotted on numerous A-list celebrities.
It's no surprise that we've previously tracked down Demi Moore's shampoo or the volumising hair texture spray she relies on to keep her signature XL lengths in tip-top condition, but the one thing we didn't expect to be reporting is Demi Moore's dramatic short hair transformation. Alas, here we are and we couldn't be more excited to be served some fresh hair inspiration.
Why we're loving Demi Moore's long bob for the summer months
Known for her enviably luscious long locks, we must admit we were slightly taken aback when we opened the Instagram app to see Demi Moore sporting a bouncy long bob - in a good way, of course.
Pictured smiling alongside her pet chihuahua while on set for season two of 'Landman' , the actress adorned a stunning hair transformation, which saw her jet black locks cut short and styled with a side-parting and soft loose curls.
While we're led to believe that there's a wig behind Moore's dramatic hair transformation (thanks to an array of users highlighting the actress' same short hairdo in season one of the show), a peep of her Parisian chic shoulder-grazing cut serves as the ultimate inspiration for our upcoming hairdresser appointment ahead of the summer months.
Recreate Demi Moore's chic long bob
While a wig is a great way to temporarily switch up your strands, for those already boasting a long bob hairstyle or those with a hair appointment in the diary, we've rounded up the styling essentials you'll need in your haircare arsenal to achieve Moore's look.
RRP: £42.55
Formulated with hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid and wild rose, this milky hair treatment spray works to protect your strands from the effects of heat damage, banishing unwanted frizz and unlocking a glossy high shine finish. Not to mention, the lightweight formula also helps to detangle, nourish and smooth the hair.
RRP: £49.99
Unlock Demi's flicked-out bouncy blowdry ends with this Revlon hot brush, which is designed to dry, detangle and boost volume of your hair. Its oval-shaped brush head not only lifts the roots but also effortlessly curls the end of your strands, while its clever tourmaline ionic technology also works to minimise frizz for a smooth and glossy finish.
RRP: £14.95
Lock your hairstyle in place with this salon-worthy hairspray from ghd, which not only boasts a lightweight formula but also offers firm yet flexible hold. Quickly drying down, without leaving any dreaded sticky residue behind, the formula works to smooth flyaways and protect the strands against humidity, for a sleek finish every time.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
