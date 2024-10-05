We know which cult shampoo is behind Demi Moore's amazingly shiny, sleek hair
Ever wondered how Demi Moore's hair stays so glossy and healthy-looking? Look no further...
With hydrating and shine-enhancing formulas, Demi Moore's favourite shampoo and conditioner are undoubtedly a must-have addition to any haircare arsenal - especially for those with thirsty and damaged locks.
Amongst the abundance of 2024 hair trends, this season's healthy hair trend is one we can get behind - think repaired strands with a luxe radiance about them. Whether you're looking to invest in the best hair treatment, a high-shine hair gloss or a hydrating shampoo and conditioner, there are a variety of ways you can kickstart your healthy hair journey.
And when it comes to healthy hair inspiration, one Hollywood name springs to mind and that's Demi Moore. Providing serious hair envy, the actress boasts a head of long and sleek locks with a reflective shine. So, naturally, we made it our mission to uncover Moore's haircare regime and, after scouring the web, we discovered the exact shampoo and conditioner she uses to achieve her healthy and hydrated locks...
The shampoo and conditioner Demi Moore swears by
In an interview with InStyle, Demi Moore offered a rare insight into her haircare arsenal as she revealed the staple products that make up her hair-washing regime. So, what's the secret? The actress said: “I'm a die-hard Kevin Murphy Hydrate-Me Wash and Hydrate-Me Rinse person.”
The shampoo and conditioner duo in question has hydration and repair at their core. Boasting a moisturising cocktail of ingredients including kakadu plum, evening primrose oil, shea butter and vitamin C, Hydrate Me haircare aims to restore healthiness and mirror-like shine to dry, damaged and dull locks, while minimising split ends.
RRP: £29
For those with coloured, dry or damaged hair in need of some TLC, this hydrating shampoo acts as a drink for thirsty locks. Its moisturising formula features shea butter and evening primrose for a boost of hydration to help minimise the appearance of split ends, whilst Kakadu plum and vitamin C work to prevent moisture loss and give the hair a glossy finish. Hello healthy hair!
RRP: £30
Complete your ultra-hydrating hair-washing regime with this smoothing conditioner that's designed to repair and restore your locks. Equipped with Kakadu plum and evening primrose oil, this conditioner offers a hit of moisture, plus maintaining high elastin and collagen levels. Perfect for dull and dry hair, this rinse is set to leave your strands with a nourished, high-shine finish.
It's not just Demi Moore who's a fan of these products, as both the shampoo and conditioner also boast a plethora of highly-rated 5-star reviews on Kevin Murphy's website.
How to use Kevin Murphy Hydrate Me haircare
While most shampoos and conditioners follow the same application method, Kevin Murphy recommends massaging the shampoo into your hair before rinsing and then repeating the process. After double cleansing, run the conditioner through your lengths and ends, leave it on for up to two minutes before rinsing thoroughly.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
For those wanting to unlock extra shine, we recommend following with a nourishing hair oil such as the Kerastase Elixir Ultime, or the Color Wow Dream Coat Spray for those who struggle with humidity frizziness.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
Is the original air fryer still one of the best? Instant 4-in-1 Air Fryer review
I tested the Instant 4-in-1 Air Fryer to find out whether it's one of the best air fryers on the market. Here's how it fared in our tests
By Laura Honey Published
-
Kate Middleton’s stunning rose-pink lip balm is on sale today - shoppers are raving about it's 'nurturing' formula and 'gorgeous' colour
Kate Middleton has long been a fan of Clarins' products and you can snap up her go-to lip balm from the brand for under £20
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The £6 secret Gwyneth Paltrow swears by for glowing, silky-smooth skin is unbelievably simple
It's a non-negotiable part of her everyday routine - and so affordable to incorporate into your own
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
We've got every detail on the new Dyson Airwrap i.d. styling tool
Dyson's original multi-styler has had a game-changing upgrade with bespoke Bluetooth technology. Meet the Airwrap i.d...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We found out which £20 serum Cameron Diaz uses for 'bright and healthy-looking' skin
Cameron has been vocal about her love for this surprisingly affordable retinol serum
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Victoria Beckham has rejected autumn nail trends in favour of this unusual shade
Victoria Beckham isn't swaying from her favourite chic hue - no matter the season...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The surprising budget serum Scarlett Johansson loves for a hydrated glow is less than £10
It's a non-negotiable winter staple - and it's only £9
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
6 aromatic, spicy perfumes to make you feel all warm and cosy this season
With earthy patchouli, rich cinnamon and fragrant cardamom, these spicy perfumes are complex in the best possible way
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Jennifer Aniston breaks down her 'self-care Sunday' routine – and swears by this hair mask and drying hack for glossy hair
Ever wondered how Jennifer Aniston's hair always looks so shiny? Try these two hair health habits and see for yourself...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This French pharmacy hero tackles my biggest makeup gripe - and my dark circles
Ranked among RoC Skincare's best-sellers, this brightening eye balm is like a glass of fresh orange juice for the skin...
By Naomi Jamieson Published