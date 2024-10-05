We know which cult shampoo is behind Demi Moore's amazingly shiny, sleek hair

With hydrating and shine-enhancing formulas, Demi Moore's favourite shampoo and conditioner are undoubtedly a must-have addition to any haircare arsenal - especially for those with thirsty and damaged locks.

Amongst the abundance of 2024 hair trends, this season's healthy hair trend is one we can get behind - think repaired strands with a luxe radiance about them. Whether you're looking to invest in the best hair treatment, a high-shine hair gloss or a hydrating shampoo and conditioner, there are a variety of ways you can kickstart your healthy hair journey.

And when it comes to healthy hair inspiration, one Hollywood name springs to mind and that's Demi Moore. Providing serious hair envy, the actress boasts a head of long and sleek locks with a reflective shine. So, naturally, we made it our mission to uncover Moore's haircare regime and, after scouring the web, we discovered the exact shampoo and conditioner she uses to achieve her healthy and hydrated locks...

The shampoo and conditioner Demi Moore swears by

In an interview with InStyle, Demi Moore offered a rare insight into her haircare arsenal as she revealed the staple products that make up her hair-washing regime. So, what's the secret? The actress said: “I'm a die-hard Kevin Murphy Hydrate-Me Wash and Hydrate-Me Rinse person.”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor)

The shampoo and conditioner duo in question has hydration and repair at their core. Boasting a moisturising cocktail of ingredients including kakadu plum, evening primrose oil, shea butter and vitamin C, Hydrate Me haircare aims to restore healthiness and mirror-like shine to dry, damaged and dull locks, while minimising split ends.

Kevin.Murphy Hydrate-Me Wash View at Cult Beauty US$33.79 at Walmart RRP: £29 For those with coloured, dry or damaged hair in need of some TLC, this hydrating shampoo acts as a drink for thirsty locks. Its moisturising formula features shea butter and evening primrose for a boost of hydration to help minimise the appearance of split ends, whilst Kakadu plum and vitamin C work to prevent moisture loss and give the hair a glossy finish. Hello healthy hair! Kevin.Murphy Hydrate Me Rinse View at Harrods US$47.49 at Walmart RRP: £30 Complete your ultra-hydrating hair-washing regime with this smoothing conditioner that's designed to repair and restore your locks. Equipped with Kakadu plum and evening primrose oil, this conditioner offers a hit of moisture, plus maintaining high elastin and collagen levels. Perfect for dull and dry hair, this rinse is set to leave your strands with a nourished, high-shine finish.

It's not just Demi Moore who's a fan of these products, as both the shampoo and conditioner also boast a plethora of highly-rated 5-star reviews on Kevin Murphy's website.

How to use Kevin Murphy Hydrate Me haircare

While most shampoos and conditioners follow the same application method, Kevin Murphy recommends massaging the shampoo into your hair before rinsing and then repeating the process. After double cleansing, run the conditioner through your lengths and ends, leave it on for up to two minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

For those wanting to unlock extra shine, we recommend following with a nourishing hair oil such as the Kerastase Elixir Ultime, or the Color Wow Dream Coat Spray for those who struggle with humidity frizziness.