The 'amazing' shampoo Sofia Vergara relies on to keep her strands in tip-top condition

Sporting glossy, bouncy tresses and a healthy glowing complexion, Sofia Vergara has served us years of beauty inspiration, not to mention endless hair envy.

As a team, we collectively boast years of testing some of the best haircare formulas on the market, from the best shampoos for fine hair or the best conditioners for curly hair, so we're always intrigued by which shampoo A-listers opt for to keep their strands looking perfectly preened.

Having launched her very own skincare brand Toty, in 2023, it's clear that Sofia Vergara is well-versed in the beauty landscape. But the actress has kept fairly tight-lipped on her haircare regimen. That was, until she gave us a peek into her favourite lineup of shampoos.

The shampoo Sofia Vergara uses to bring her hair back to life

In an interview with Glamour in 2023, Sofia was quizzed on her desert island beauty product that she couldn't live without, and subsequently gave a preview into the hair washing routine behind her enviably healthy-looking locks. "I love Shu Uemura shampoos, they have changed my hair."

With a profession gracing television screens across the world comes frequent hair styling, which in turn can cause damage, dryness and brittleness, she says: "Sometimes they curl your hair, straighten your hair, pull your hair, colour your hair." This is what led the actress to initially try Shu Uemura's quality formulas: "I’ve been using it for a year now and it’s really good."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Carlos Alvarez / Contributor)

If we didn't already know her love for the haircare brand's lineup of shampoos, Vergara didn't stop there. The actress also expressed her love in another interview with Harper's Bazaar. "Right now, I’ve been using Shu Uemura shampoos for the past two years. I think they’re amazing. Now I have all of their line," she noted.

Shop Shu Uemura shampoos

While Sofia has kept us in the dark as to the exact Shu Uemura shampoo that she reaches for the most often within her hair washing routine, we've done our research and rounded up the top best-selling formulas that the brand has to offer - from a volume-boosting shampoo to a colour-protecting option.

