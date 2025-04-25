The 'amazing' shampoo Sofia Vergara relies on to keep her strands in tip-top condition

Wave goodbye to damage and quickly fading colour, this lineup of shampoos is A-list approved

Sofia Vergara looking at the camera with caramel brunette curled long hair, wearing an embellished black strapless gown, on a beige background
Sporting glossy, bouncy tresses and a healthy glowing complexion, Sofia Vergara has served us years of beauty inspiration, not to mention endless hair envy.

As a team, we collectively boast years of testing some of the best haircare formulas on the market, from the best shampoos for fine hair or the best conditioners for curly hair, so we're always intrigued by which shampoo A-listers opt for to keep their strands looking perfectly preened.

Having launched her very own skincare brand Toty, in 2023, it's clear that Sofia Vergara is well-versed in the beauty landscape. But the actress has kept fairly tight-lipped on her haircare regimen. That was, until she gave us a peek into her favourite lineup of shampoos.

The shampoo Sofia Vergara uses to bring her hair back to life

In an interview with Glamour in 2023, Sofia was quizzed on her desert island beauty product that she couldn't live without, and subsequently gave a preview into the hair washing routine behind her enviably healthy-looking locks. "I love Shu Uemura shampoos, they have changed my hair."

With a profession gracing television screens across the world comes frequent hair styling, which in turn can cause damage, dryness and brittleness, she says: "Sometimes they curl your hair, straighten your hair, pull your hair, colour your hair." This is what led the actress to initially try Shu Uemura's quality formulas: "I’ve been using it for a year now and it’s really good."

Sofia Vergara smiling with caramel brunette straight long hair to one side and wearing a strapless black V-neck gown

(Image credit: Getty Images / Carlos Alvarez / Contributor)

If we didn't already know her love for the haircare brand's lineup of shampoos, Vergara didn't stop there. The actress also expressed her love in another interview with Harper's Bazaar. "Right now, I’ve been using Shu Uemura shampoos for the past two years. I think they’re amazing. Now I have all of their line," she noted.

Shop Shu Uemura shampoos

While Sofia has kept us in the dark as to the exact Shu Uemura shampoo that she reaches for the most often within her hair washing routine, we've done our research and rounded up the top best-selling formulas that the brand has to offer - from a volume-boosting shampoo to a colour-protecting option.

Shu Uemura Art of Hair Muroto Volume ShampooVolume-boosting shampoo
Shu Uemura
Art of Hair Muroto Volume Shampoo

RRP: £38.25

Looking to give your strands some oomph? The Art of Hair Muroto Volume Shampoo is not only designed to cleanse the scalp of dirt and impurities, but also works to add weightless body and bounce to those with fine, flat hair. Its lightweight formula is packed with deep-sea water, an ingredient sourced beneath the seas of Japan that, in its pure form, is rich in minerals.

Shu Uemura Art of Hair Ultimate Reset Shampoo 300mlReparative shampoo
Shu Uemura
Art of Hair Ultimate Reset Shampoo

RRP: £38.25

For those in need of some reparative TLC, look no further than the Art of Hair Ultimate Reset Shampoo. This luxe formula thoroughly cleanses the hair, without stripping it of its natural oils nor leaving behind a greasy residue, making it an ideal option for those with coloured or heat-damaged strands. Its fusion of rice extract, vitamins B and E, plus many minerals, help to hydrate and rejuvenate the hair, while crafting a shield to help protect tresses from dryness.

Shu Uemura Color Lustre Colour Protecting Shampoo For Coloured HairColour-protecting shampoo
Shu Uemura
Colour Lustre Colour Protecting Shampoo

RRP: £39.10

Encourage the longevity of your vibrant strands with the Colour Lustre Colour Protecting Shampoo, which boasts a lightweight formula that works to protect your colour for up to 12 washes. Infused with sake kasu extract and niacinamide, this shampoo cleans the hair of dirt and product build-up, while minimising the risk of colour fading and boosting shine.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.

