We've discovered Amanda Holden's favourite shampoo for maintaining her caramel blonde strands

Calling all blondes! If your strands require some brightening TLC, but your next hair appointment is still a while away, Amanda Holden's affordable go-to purple shampoo might just be the answer.

When it comes to equipping your hair-washing arsenal with a formula designed for your hair type, there's more choice now than ever. From the best shampoos for fine and thinning hair to the best conditioners for curly hair, there are shampoos and conditioners aplenty on the market - many of which boast affordable price tags, too.

Blonde hair can be high-maintenance if you want to avoid the likes of colour fading and dryness, but thankfully, some of the best purple shampoos allow you to maintain salon-worthy golden locks from the comfort of your own home. In Amanda Holden's case, she's given a rare insight into her haircare collection, including her go-to formula for beating brassy tones and brightening her blonde tresses - plus, it helps to thoroughly cleanse and repair damaged strands, too.

Amanda Holden's go-to £10 shampoo for blonde strands

While you may expect celebrities' beauty bags to make home to an array of luxury, high-end brands, with hefty price tags to match, Amanda Holden revealed the surprising shampoo that has earned a place in her hair washing regime - and it's all thanks to its blonde-brightening formula.

Amanda's go-to shampoo Charles Worthington Colourplex Ultra Violet Shampoo View at Boots RRP: £9.99 Boasting a true purple hue thanks to its salon-strength violet pigments, this shampoo is designed with blondes in mind. Working to erase the yellow, brassy tones of your strands, this formula leaves your hair looking brighter and healthier. Not to mention, it also cleans your tresses of dirt and impurities while repairing the damage caused by colouring and reducing breakage.

In a recent interview, Amanda gave a rare insight into her beauty routine, detailing her go-to products from the best lightweight foundation to her signature scent (Revolution's Superdewy Tinted Moisturiser and Byredo's La Tulipe, in case you were intrigued). But it was a peek into her haircare routine that caught our attention.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jeff Spicer / Contributor)

When quizzed on the shampoo that she keeps stashed away in her bathroom cabinet, Amanda revealed: "To keep my hair nice and blonde and prevent brassiness, I love Charles Worthington ColourPlex Ultra Violet Shampoo." As it turns out, Holden isn't the only fan of this formula, as it has amassed over 200 reviews from shoppers on the brand's site, earning an impressive average star rating of 4.6 out of 5.

To add to all the hair talk, the media personality also divulged in the must-have product she relies on for defining her naturally curly hair. "Because I have naturally curly hair, I sometimes like to use a texturising spray, such as Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, to create definition – if I’m going to have it curly, I like it not to be fuzzy," she noted.