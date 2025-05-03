Bye-bye orange tones! Trinny relies on this blue shampoo to keep her brunette locks bright and vibrant

You might have heard of purple shampoo for blonde hair, but its blue counterpart is a must for brunettes

Image of Trinny Woodall smiling with curly highlighted brunette long bob and wearing an iridescent halterneck gown, on a mauve background
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Benett / Contributor)
Calling all brunettes who like to keep things cool - you can wave goodbye to warm hues by investing in a blue shampoo.

You've most likely heard of the best purple shampoos for banishing brassy yellow tones in blonde strands, but have you met its blue counterpart, designed for brunette locks? These indigo-hued formulas are designed to banish orange or red tones within brunette hair, unveiling a cooler and neutral appearance, which can make darker strands appear more vibrant.

For those wondering which of the best blue shampoos for brown hair is worth incorporating into your hair washing routine, you'll be pleased to know that Trinny has the perfect recommendation.

Trinny’s favourite shampoo and conditioner duo for eliminating orange tones

Since launching in the 1960s, Redken has made its mark in the beauty world thanks to its scientific approach to professional haircare, particularly specialising in quality shampoos and conditioners.

So, it comes as no surprise that Trinny posted a video to her Facebook revealing her love for the brand's Colour Extend Brownlights range to keep her strands bright and vibrant. In fact, Trinny isn't the only celebrity fan of Redken, as the brand is also behind Michelle Monaghan's shampoo of choice.

Redken Color Extend Brownlights ShampooTrinny's blue shampoo
Redken
Colour Extend Brownlights Shampoo

RRP: £29.99

Designed with brunettes in mind, whether that be colour-treated or natural, this shampoo boasts blue pigments that work to cancel warm orange tones. Revitalising colour vibrancy to mimic the freshness of a recent trip to the salon, the formula maintains a cool tone and effectively cleanses the hair of dirt and impurities, too.

Redken Color Extend Brownlights Blue ConditionerTrinny's blue conditioner
Redken
Colour Extend Brownlights, Blue Conditioner

RRP: £20

Double down on counteracting brassy reddish tones with the brand’s coordinating Brownlights Conditioner. With continuous use, this gentle blue-hued formula works to moisturise and balance the warmth of the hair for a brighter, more glossy appearance.

The video saw the beauty entrepreneur give a detailed rundown of her haircare routine, including her "saviour" blue toning shampoo and conditioner duo for combating warm tones. “This has saved me from my hair going too orange,” she explains, referencing the two bottles of Redken's Colour Extend Brownlight Shampoo and Conditioner sitting on the side of her bath.

Giving context to her hair colour, Woodall says: "I'm very dark blonde with a darker root, I pick up red really easily in my hair. So, if you have that kind of hair that’s porous and picks up red, go for these babies."

Posted by TrinnyWoodall on 

In terms of application, much like other colour-enhancing shampoos on the market, this blue tinted formula can stain (as Trinny also notes), so it’s advisable to wear a glove as you’re applying the product.

Lather it up, much like your typical shampoo routine, being sure to gently massage the formula into the hair before thoroughly rinsing it from your strands.

