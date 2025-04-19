Jennifer Aniston's stylist uses these two shampoos to maintain her iconic, glossy strands

Having spent over three decades in the spotlight, Jennifer Aniston is not only known for gracing our screens but also providing us with a moodboard of hair inspiration.

Whether we're talking about her iconic '90s Rachel cut or her recent sophisticated midi bob, people have been taking inspiration photos of the actress' creamy blonde tresses to their hairdressers for years - and rightfully so.

We've made it our mission to scout out the products behind her recognisably glossy and perfectly preened locks, from Jennifer Aniston's favourite hair oil to her go-to hairspray. But, one product we were still in the dark about was the best shampoo for fine hair to recreate those beautifully full-looking strands - that was, until now.

The two shampoos Jennifer Aniston's hairstylist uses to maintain the actress' strands

After launching her very own haircare brand, LolaVie, back in 2021, it's clear that Jennifer Aniston knows a thing or two about hair. Although the actress' bathroom cabinets may be stashed full of creations from her own brand, we're intrigued as to which shampoo her hairstylist relies on to give her locks the appearance many of us swoon after.

Right on cue, the hairstylist in question, Chris McMillan, has lifted the lid on the secret to her cleansed, healthy-looking hair - and as it turns out, it's not just one single product, but two.

Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo View at Look Fantastic RRP: £29 Shield your strands against the effects of humidity with this No Frizz Shampoo from Living Proof, which works to repel dirt and oil for a weightless and replenished feel. Not to mention, it also works to boost volume while smoothing strands in the process, revealing a healthy glossy shine. What's not to love? Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo View at Look Fantastic $25 at Sephora RRP: £27 Wave goodbye to all the impurities and product build-up stored amongst your tresses with this Drunk Elephant formula, which boasts a neutral pH to gently cleanse the hair and boost moisture. Working to preserve colour vibrancy, this formula is enriched with oils that strengthen and smooth the hair for a mirror-like finish.

Many of us have heard of the double cleanse hair washing trick, meaning you shampoo your strands twice to allow for a thorough clean, which is particularly great if you're someone who has an oil-prone scalp (like me). Well, this is the exact trick Jennifer's hairstylist relies on to keep the actress's hair cleaner for longer.

Depending on the needs of Aniston's hair on a day-to-day basis, you can typically find McMillan alternating between two different formulas: the Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo and Drunk Elephant's Cocomino Glossing Shampoo. The hairstylist applies his shampoo of choice, lathering it up on the scalp, before rinsing and repeating the process. This method encourages a deep clean of the scalp, which in turn helps banish product build-up, keeping greasiness at bay for longer.

(Image credit: Getty Images / MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor)

As for conditioner, McMillan takes an unusual approach by thoroughly coating the hair, root to tip, with a nourishing formula and a wide-tooth comb: “We don’t just condition the ends. A lot of people worry it’ll make the hair flat, but it doesn’t!” he says.

Comparing the method to applying a daily moisturiser on your face, the hairstylist explains: “Would you moisturise just your jawline or forehead? No! You’re going to moisturise your entire face." McMillan advises: "Conditioner is moisturiser for your hair! You should be doing the same thing to your hair as you do your skin.” Well, if it's good enough for Jennifer...