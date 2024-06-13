Jennifer Aniston’s midi bob is the perfect low-maintenance hairstyle for summer

If you’re looking for some fresh hair inspiration, Jennifer Aniston’s effortless and on-trend face-framing bob proves to be a winning option for short hair lovers this summer.

When talking about 2024 hair trends, it’s undeniable that bob hairstyles have risen through the ranks of popularity. Our short hair styling options have been copious, this season alone we’ve been treated to the likes of the French bob, the Hollywood bob, the cowgirl bob and the bell-bottom bob.

Showcasing a chic mid-length bob, complete with a side parting, Aniston’s latest hairstyle is providing all the inspiration to take to your next appointment with your hairdresser. Offering minimum effort but maximum effect, if you’re wondering how to achieve the look at home, it can be recreated in just a few quick and easy styling tips - here’s how…

Why Jennifer Aniston's bob is the perfect low-maintenance hairstyle for the summer

Posing alongside fellow actress Quinta Brunson, in an Instagram post on 6th June 2024, Aniston styled a black mini bodycon dress alongside a soft glowy makeup look, but it was her hairstyle of choice that had everyone talking.

The actress certainly isn’t a rookie when it comes to sporting a bob, first debuting the style in the mid 90s, but this modern-take on the cut gave us all the inspiration we needed to jump on this season’s hair trend.

Her winning combination of mousey blonde locks and creamy highlights were complemented by the midi style, which fell effortlessly halfway between her chin and shoulders - whilst the ends of her hair were curled inwards to perfectly frame her face. This volumising style proves to be a great choice if you’re wanting to make your short hair appear thicker and fuller.

In true Jennifer Aniston fashion, the actress further remained on-trend with a side parting that made a case for the elegant side-swept hair we’ve seen on recent red carpets.

How to recreate Jennifer Aniston's midi bob

Ouai Hair Gloss Visit Site RRP: £30 To achieve Jennifer's glossy shine, it's worth investing in a in-shower treatment like this one from OUAI. With ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and rice water, this hair gloss works to hydrate, repair damage and leave your locks with a healthy, salon-worthy shine. Bondiboost Air Burst Styler View at Look Fantastic RRP: £80 Whether you're wanting a sleek straight look or bouncy Hollywood curls, this multi-tasking straightener makes hair styling a breeze. Its vented cool air technology locks your style into place, whilst its 350 degree wand makes it perfect for achieving a quick and fuss-free look. Wella EIMI Mistify Me Strong Hairspray View at Amazon RRP: £15.99 This lightweight finishing spray will help lock your hairstyle in place all day, whilst protecting your tresses from humidity, heat damage and UV rays.

If you’re wanting to recreate this straightforward look, first use a styling brush to find your desired side parting, this will typically be located in line with the arch of your eyebrow. If your hair is in need of some added oomph, opt for a volume-boosting mousse - we’d recommend this L'Oréal Elnett Crème De Mousse - that you can apply to damp hair before styling.

Once dry, one of the best straighteners is an essential in order to mimic Aniston’s sleek effect and inward curled ends for a lifted appearance. Use your go-to styling products, whether that be an oil or hair gloss, to achieve that healthy shine, before completing the look with strong-hold hairspray to ensure the hairstyle doesn’t budge all day.