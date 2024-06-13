Jennifer Aniston’s midi bob is the perfect low-maintenance hairstyle for summer
Understated yet stylish, the actress’ latest iteration of the bob proves that the hairstyle isn’t going anywhere anytime soon…
If you’re looking for some fresh hair inspiration, Jennifer Aniston’s effortless and on-trend face-framing bob proves to be a winning option for short hair lovers this summer.
When talking about 2024 hair trends, it’s undeniable that bob hairstyles have risen through the ranks of popularity. Our short hair styling options have been copious, this season alone we’ve been treated to the likes of the French bob, the Hollywood bob, the cowgirl bob and the bell-bottom bob.
Showcasing a chic mid-length bob, complete with a side parting, Aniston’s latest hairstyle is providing all the inspiration to take to your next appointment with your hairdresser. Offering minimum effort but maximum effect, if you’re wondering how to achieve the look at home, it can be recreated in just a few quick and easy styling tips - here’s how…
Why Jennifer Aniston's bob is the perfect low-maintenance hairstyle for the summer
Posing alongside fellow actress Quinta Brunson, in an Instagram post on 6th June 2024, Aniston styled a black mini bodycon dress alongside a soft glowy makeup look, but it was her hairstyle of choice that had everyone talking.
The actress certainly isn’t a rookie when it comes to sporting a bob, first debuting the style in the mid 90s, but this modern-take on the cut gave us all the inspiration we needed to jump on this season’s hair trend.
A post shared by Quinta Brunson (@quintab)
A photo posted by on
Her winning combination of mousey blonde locks and creamy highlights were complemented by the midi style, which fell effortlessly halfway between her chin and shoulders - whilst the ends of her hair were curled inwards to perfectly frame her face. This volumising style proves to be a great choice if you’re wanting to make your short hair appear thicker and fuller.
In true Jennifer Aniston fashion, the actress further remained on-trend with a side parting that made a case for the elegant side-swept hair we’ve seen on recent red carpets.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
How to recreate Jennifer Aniston's midi bob
RRP: £30
To achieve Jennifer's glossy shine, it's worth investing in a in-shower treatment like this one from OUAI. With ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and rice water, this hair gloss works to hydrate, repair damage and leave your locks with a healthy, salon-worthy shine.
RRP: £80
Whether you're wanting a sleek straight look or bouncy Hollywood curls, this multi-tasking straightener makes hair styling a breeze. Its vented cool air technology locks your style into place, whilst its 350 degree wand makes it perfect for achieving a quick and fuss-free look.
If you’re wanting to recreate this straightforward look, first use a styling brush to find your desired side parting, this will typically be located in line with the arch of your eyebrow. If your hair is in need of some added oomph, opt for a volume-boosting mousse - we’d recommend this L'Oréal Elnett Crème De Mousse - that you can apply to damp hair before styling.
Once dry, one of the best straighteners is an essential in order to mimic Aniston’s sleek effect and inward curled ends for a lifted appearance. Use your go-to styling products, whether that be an oil or hair gloss, to achieve that healthy shine, before completing the look with strong-hold hairspray to ensure the hairstyle doesn’t budge all day.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
Helen Skelton's chunky Dune sandals have got us ready to dash to the checkout and buy a pair in both colours
Helen's latest look featured the most gorgeous chunky block heel sandals
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Katie Holmes just wore the most exquisite navy summer dress – and it's available on the high street
The actress glowed in a knitted dress from one of our high-street favourite – ME+EM
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Mirren just styled her bob in the most chic and sophisticated way - here’s how to do it
Offering a sleek and elegant take on a classic bob, this slick back curled hairstyle not only looks flattering but is also easy to recreate...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's glam up-do is the perfect easy go-to for summer occasions
If you’re looking for an effortlessly chic hairstyle this summer, Jennifer Lopez’s tousled up-do is all the inspiration we need
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's choppy layers and ultra delicate money pieces have got us taking notes ahead of our summer salon trips
Jen's gorgeously highlighted hair with plenty of volume looked incredible in her latest selfie
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
6 of the chicest winter bob trends we'll be seeing everywhere this season, according to the experts
These winter bob trends are all the inspiration you need for your next hair refresh
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The 7 best sea salt sprays for effortlessly beachy hair
The best sea salt spray is your fast-track to textured hair so we've tested all the top products on the market to bring you the very best options at every budget
By Jess Beech Published
-
How to protect your hair from chlorine so you can swim without worrying about damage
Experts share their top hair care tips for how to protect your hair from chlorine before, during and after a swim
By Annie Milroy Published