How to style the cowgirl bob - the breakout style that's dominating current hair trends
Everything to know about the cowgirl bob that's trending for SS24
It’s undeniable that cowgirl-inspired fashion and beauty trends have been all the rage for the past year. From copper-hued hair to cowboy boots, its influence on many of the looks du jour is clear – and now the cowgirl bob looks set to have its moment in the sun next.
Frequently seen with a tousled silhouette, this trending take on ever-popular bob hairstyles marries the classic shorter length with a shaggy vibe and, often, a full fringe. It’s undone, it’s laid back and everybody wants in on the look for SS24. To confirm what makes a bob “cowgirl” and who this haircut suits best, we asked leading hairdresser and trend forecaster Tom Smith to break down this trending style to help you decide if it’s right for you.
The cowgirl bob: what you need to know
What is the cowgirl bob?
Megan Fox recently unveiled a new choppy bob complete with a fringe that her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, has nicknamed the “cowgirl bob”.
Smith refers to this trend as the “Bell-Bottom Bob”, a nod to the classic jeans shape and because the silhouette also resembles a bell, particularly when it’s styled smooth with flicked-out ends.
“It has all the life and movement of a longer layered haircut but shrunken into a bob shape,” he explains. “Face framing all around the perimeter of the face, it looks great when styled with a wave.”
A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair)
A photo posted by on
Who does the cowgirl bob suit?
Most bobs can be customised to suit any face shape, should you want to soften a more angular jawline or have it cut extra blunt to offset a rounder shape. “[This bob is] a great option for those who like the idea of a mid-length bob haircut but who want the softness and movement of longer hair,” Smith confirms.
“It works great on straight, wavy and slightly curly hair,” he continues, noting that it’s worth keeping in mind that, if you want to style your hair naturally, “Very curly or textured hair [may] find the shape looks a little on the squarer side.” Your hairdresser will be able to chat through adapting the style to suit your face shape, hair texture and the amount of time you can commit to daily styling before you go for the chop, however.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
How to style the cowgirl bob
This will depend on how you’d like it to look in line with your hair’s natural texture and thickness. If you want to wear it with a smooth, rounded finish or with an undone wave, naturally curly and coily hair will require more styling to achieve this, for example.
"Texture sprays and styling powders, such as Evo Haze, give lightweight lift and movement to the style," says Smith. "Using a large curling iron to twist random sections, or a straightening iron used to bend the hair in the desired direction, can be combined with a heat protector spray for long lasting results."
Smith recommends prepping straight and/or finer and flatter hair types with a volumising product, before drying. For thicker and curlier types, he advises smoothing out with a round brush and a product that'll help reduce and prevent frizz. You can then add an undone wave using a wand or tong afterwards. Below are some of our favourite products – as well as some of Smith's recommendations – to do so.
If your hair has a tendency to fall flat or lacks natural volume, this is one of the go-to texturising sprays on the market.
A brilliant smoothing spray that is ideal for blow drying hair and that creates lasting results.
From a hairdresser-loved brand, ghd's Creative Curl Wand is great for adding movement, such as undone waves, to your look.
A lightweight and fluid oil that adds softness and shine, this one can be applied to damp or dry hair.
A go-to product to help retain your style (and one we rate as one of the best hair products for humidity) this spray creates lasting smoothness that lasts for three washes.
Cowgirl bob styles we love
1. The bouncy red carpet bob
We love The Bear star Ayo Edebiri's shiny, bouncy bob, which makes for the perfect glamour-infused red carpet look.
2. The bell-bottom bob
A key red carpet look, Emma Stone's longer bob sits just above her shoulders and is styled in that sleek, flicked, "bell-bottom" silhouette.
3. The loosely curled bob
With a classic centre parting, Naomi Watt's loosely curled bob gives it graduated volume that creates a fuller-looking style.
4. The slightly flicked bob
Another great example of a red carpet-ready cowgirl bob, Mindy Kaling's hair features that slightly flipped side part that gives a Hollywood feel. (Side note: the Hollywood bob is actually another major SS24 hair trend.)
5. The side-parted bob with layered ends
Super smooth and featuring a vintage-esque, S-shaped wave, Gabrielle Union's bob features slightly choppy, layered ends.
6. The flat-waved bob
Styled with minimal volume at the roots and flat waves whose volume increases towards the ends, supermodel Gigi Hadid's blunt bob is a great example of a lived-in, cowgirl-esque style.
Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for the likes of Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, OK!, Women's Health and more, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare tips to the latest product launches and the show-stopping beauty looks spotted backstage at London Fashion Week. During her career she's interviewed some seriously famous faces, from Little Mix to Drag Race royalty The Vivienne, as well as chatting to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists.
-
-
Who from MAFS Australia is still together? The successful couples from every season, including some unexpected pairings
These are the couples from Married at First Sight Australia that are still together now and you might remember some of these iconic pairings
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Emily Blunt's guide to white suit sophistication, without the bridal feel
Emily Blunt is teaching us to style a white power suit with black accessories
By Molly Smith Published