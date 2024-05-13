How to style the cowgirl bob - the breakout style that's dominating current hair trends

It’s undeniable that cowgirl-inspired fashion and beauty trends have been all the rage for the past year. From copper-hued hair to cowboy boots, its influence on many of the looks du jour is clear – and now the cowgirl bob looks set to have its moment in the sun next.

Frequently seen with a tousled silhouette, this trending take on ever-popular bob hairstyles marries the classic shorter length with a shaggy vibe and, often, a full fringe. It’s undone, it’s laid back and everybody wants in on the look for SS24. To confirm what makes a bob “cowgirl” and who this haircut suits best, we asked leading hairdresser and trend forecaster Tom Smith to break down this trending style to help you decide if it’s right for you.

The cowgirl bob: what you need to know

What is the cowgirl bob?

Megan Fox recently unveiled a new choppy bob complete with a fringe that her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, has nicknamed the “cowgirl bob”.

Smith refers to this trend as the “Bell-Bottom Bob”, a nod to the classic jeans shape and because the silhouette also resembles a bell, particularly when it’s styled smooth with flicked-out ends.

“It has all the life and movement of a longer layered haircut but shrunken into a bob shape,” he explains. “Face framing all around the perimeter of the face, it looks great when styled with a wave.”

Who does the cowgirl bob suit?

Most bobs can be customised to suit any face shape, should you want to soften a more angular jawline or have it cut extra blunt to offset a rounder shape. “[This bob is] a great option for those who like the idea of a mid-length bob haircut but who want the softness and movement of longer hair,” Smith confirms.

“It works great on straight, wavy and slightly curly hair,” he continues, noting that it’s worth keeping in mind that, if you want to style your hair naturally, “Very curly or textured hair [may] find the shape looks a little on the squarer side.” Your hairdresser will be able to chat through adapting the style to suit your face shape, hair texture and the amount of time you can commit to daily styling before you go for the chop, however.

How to style the cowgirl bob

This will depend on how you’d like it to look in line with your hair’s natural texture and thickness. If you want to wear it with a smooth, rounded finish or with an undone wave, naturally curly and coily hair will require more styling to achieve this, for example.

"Texture sprays and styling powders, such as Evo Haze, give lightweight lift and movement to the style," says Smith. "Using a large curling iron to twist random sections, or a straightening iron used to bend the hair in the desired direction, can be combined with a heat protector spray for long lasting results."

Smith recommends prepping straight and/or finer and flatter hair types with a volumising product, before drying. For thicker and curlier types, he advises smoothing out with a round brush and a product that'll help reduce and prevent frizz. You can then add an undone wave using a wand or tong afterwards. Below are some of our favourite products – as well as some of Smith's recommendations – to do so.

Cowgirl bob styles we love

1. The bouncy red carpet bob

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

We love The Bear star Ayo Edebiri's shiny, bouncy bob, which makes for the perfect glamour-infused red carpet look.

2. The bell-bottom bob

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A key red carpet look, Emma Stone's longer bob sits just above her shoulders and is styled in that sleek, flicked, "bell-bottom" silhouette.

3. The loosely curled bob

(Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM via Getty Images)

With a classic centre parting, Naomi Watt's loosely curled bob gives it graduated volume that creates a fuller-looking style.

4. The slightly flicked bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another great example of a red carpet-ready cowgirl bob, Mindy Kaling's hair features that slightly flipped side part that gives a Hollywood feel. (Side note: the Hollywood bob is actually another major SS24 hair trend.)

5. The side-parted bob with layered ends

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Super smooth and featuring a vintage-esque, S-shaped wave, Gabrielle Union's bob features slightly choppy, layered ends.

6. The flat-waved bob

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images)

Styled with minimal volume at the roots and flat waves whose volume increases towards the ends, supermodel Gigi Hadid's blunt bob is a great example of a lived-in, cowgirl-esque style.