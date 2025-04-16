Cate Blanchett's glamourously textured bob reminds us of vintage Italian summers

Though a bob is considered a classic hairstyle, some iterations feel more timeless than others, with Cate Blanchett's bob being one such sophisticated example.

Combining effortless texture, which is a key theme among the 2025 hair trends, with the rounded shape of a mushroom bob, Blanchett's new 'do is truly all the inspiration you'll need for a chic look. Like many of this season's popular trends, from piece-y ghost waves to wispy fringes, there's a laid-back feel to this cut's styling - the sort that would be perfectly complemented with a pair of chic, black sunglasses and a backdrop of sailboats bobbing in a sparkling marina.

In other words, Blanchett has debuted the perfect Italian bob for the season ahead, which, like the French bob, radiates luxury - and naturally, we're about to delve into exactly how to recreate it.

Why Cate Blanchett's 'Italian' bob is the perfect summer 'do

Stepping out for the 2025 Olivier Awards on April 6th, Cate Blanchett looked the picture of sophistication in a red turtleneck and denim-look Louis Vuitton dress, black cat-eye sunglasses and perfectly tousled bob.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kate Green/ Stringer)

The 'do in question - which was styled for the event by hair colourist and stylist, Nicola Clarke - boasted volume and a very elegant side-parting, while the ends had been curled inwards and tousled, to create that chic, bell-like shape. Blanchett's strands were also styled to frame her face, with a side-swept parting adding to that effortless feel.

This voluminous bob feels glamorous but, at the same time, effortless. It's laid back but elevated, making it the perfect holiday or summertime haircut as it's low-maintenance and designed to appear a little windswept - like you've been riding around Italy in a vintage, open-topped car perhaps...

How to achieve Cate Blanchett's Italian bob

While we don't know the exact products used, the hairstylist behind the look, Nicola Clarke, did share the brand - Hair By Sam McKnight - and we have a few formulas in mind that would work perfectly for this style of bob.

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Superlift Root Boost Volumising Spray View at Sephora RRP: £26 To achieve Blanchett's voluminous look, a root spray can work wonders for adding lift and texture. This one from Hair By Sam McKnight is lightweight and adds volume to your blow-dried hair. Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist View at Cult Beauty RRP: £28 The Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl mist is described as giving that undone, barely-there texture - along with a lovely botanical scent. ghd Original Hair Straightener View at Look Fantastic RRP: £139 Ranked among the best ghd straighteners, this tool is great for simply smoothing your strands or adding soft waves, curls and bends to the ends of your hair.

As for replicating Blanchett's bob, you will, of course, need to have a short or collarbone bob to really achieve this bouncy look - and wear it in a side-part. We then recommend either investing in of the best hot brushes (for more of a classic blowout look) or one of the best straighteners, to flick the ends of your strands inwards, towards your neck. Then, brush through the bends to soften them and scrunch with a texturising spray.