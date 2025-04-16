Cate Blanchett's glamourously textured bob reminds us of vintage Italian summers
Offering volume and effortless texture, Cate Blanchett's bob could be the hairstyle of this summer season...
Though a bob is considered a classic hairstyle, some iterations feel more timeless than others, with Cate Blanchett's bob being one such sophisticated example.
Combining effortless texture, which is a key theme among the 2025 hair trends, with the rounded shape of a mushroom bob, Blanchett's new 'do is truly all the inspiration you'll need for a chic look. Like many of this season's popular trends, from piece-y ghost waves to wispy fringes, there's a laid-back feel to this cut's styling - the sort that would be perfectly complemented with a pair of chic, black sunglasses and a backdrop of sailboats bobbing in a sparkling marina.
In other words, Blanchett has debuted the perfect Italian bob for the season ahead, which, like the French bob, radiates luxury - and naturally, we're about to delve into exactly how to recreate it.
Why Cate Blanchett's 'Italian' bob is the perfect summer 'do
Stepping out for the 2025 Olivier Awards on April 6th, Cate Blanchett looked the picture of sophistication in a red turtleneck and denim-look Louis Vuitton dress, black cat-eye sunglasses and perfectly tousled bob.
The 'do in question - which was styled for the event by hair colourist and stylist, Nicola Clarke - boasted volume and a very elegant side-parting, while the ends had been curled inwards and tousled, to create that chic, bell-like shape. Blanchett's strands were also styled to frame her face, with a side-swept parting adding to that effortless feel.
This voluminous bob feels glamorous but, at the same time, effortless. It's laid back but elevated, making it the perfect holiday or summertime haircut as it's low-maintenance and designed to appear a little windswept - like you've been riding around Italy in a vintage, open-topped car perhaps...
How to achieve Cate Blanchett's Italian bob
While we don't know the exact products used, the hairstylist behind the look, Nicola Clarke, did share the brand - Hair By Sam McKnight - and we have a few formulas in mind that would work perfectly for this style of bob.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
RRP: £26
To achieve Blanchett's voluminous look, a root spray can work wonders for adding lift and texture. This one from Hair By Sam McKnight is lightweight and adds volume to your blow-dried hair.
RRP: £28
The Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl mist is described as giving that undone, barely-there texture - along with a lovely botanical scent.
RRP: £139
Ranked among the best ghd straighteners, this tool is great for simply smoothing your strands or adding soft waves, curls and bends to the ends of your hair.
As for replicating Blanchett's bob, you will, of course, need to have a short or collarbone bob to really achieve this bouncy look - and wear it in a side-part. We then recommend either investing in of the best hot brushes (for more of a classic blowout look) or one of the best straighteners, to flick the ends of your strands inwards, towards your neck. Then, brush through the bends to soften them and scrunch with a texturising spray.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
-
-
FatFace is a must-visit destination for holiday essentials - and the denim will have you heading to the checkout too
Go for the holiday shop, stay for the denim
By Caroline Parr
-
Kate Middleton's go-to bag for special occasions is a wedding season essential you'll reach for time and time again
The Princess of Wales always reaches for the same elegant style of bag for formal events and it works beautifully for weddings.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Lip contouring is the 'soft', subtle way to cheat a fuller pout, say makeup pros
Think about how you use your favourite bronzer, then apply the same principle to your lips - easy!
By Naomi Jamieson
-
Sienna Miller's 'piece-y' waves are perfect for quick and effortless impact this spring
This laid-back hairstyle is - quite literally - making waves this season
By Naomi Jamieson
-
Retro short and square French tip nails are making a very chic return this spring
Clean and angular, short square French tips are a go-to this season for a practical but stylish manicure...
By Naomi Jamieson
-
Michelle Monaghan's White Lotus makeup looked flawless, and her MUA has revealed why
That finale left us with so many questions - and they're mostly about Michelle Monaghan's fresh complexion...
By Naomi Jamieson
-
We want to keep these chic Granado perfumes under lock and key - but here are our 9 favourite blends to try before they get popular
From salty accords to modern twists on tuberose, there's a Granado perfume for every preference - but these 9 blends have our heart...
By Naomi Jamieson
-
The eye cream Reese Witherspoon uses to banish 'concealer creasing' and puffiness was already a bargain - now it's on sale
The inexpensive eye cream Reese Witherspoon uses to reduce puffiness, dark circles and creases in her concealer is even more affordable than usual today.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
-
For chic and glossy strands, these are the French hair products our team swear by
We'd love to do as the French women do and keep mum on our go-to haircare buys, but they're simply too good not to share...
By Naomi Jamieson
-
Everyone's reaching for cherry blossom-infused beauty this spring - here are 9 buys we love
From delicate, floral fragrances to cherry blossom-powered skincare, the beauty world is besotted with the pink flower this spring...
By Naomi Jamieson