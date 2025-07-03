Gillian Anderson wears a striking black cowl-neck dress at the Jacquemus Paris fashion show – reminding us that an LBD never fails to impress

On Sunday, Gillian Anderson was spotted at the Château de Versailles attending the Jacquemus fashion show in Paris, wearing a striking jet-black maxi dress with a dramatic cowl-neck and full skirt that gently folded in on itself, styled with maroon heels and white-framed sunglasses.

A black maxi dress will serve you well through seasons of wear, and Gillian Anderson's elevated take on this everyday staple is a reminder that a simple black dress can be just as impactful – and if not more striking – than bold, vibrant colorways. A practical and easy addition to a summer capsule closet, an LBD, which in this case is a long black dress can work from AM to PM.

Designed by one of the best French clothing brands – Jacquemus – Gillian's dress features a sleeveless design, a face-framing high cowl-neck, and a long length skirt that falls into gentle pleats. Although this exact dress is not available for purchase, we've been eyeing up the best designer lookalikes that capture a similar look and feel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To finish, she wears soft maroon slingback heels and thick-framed white sunglasses. The Paris fashion show saw the appearance of plenty of A-listers, including Camila Alves and Emma Roberts, on the front row.

Black Maxi Dresses & Accessories

A black maxi dress works across all seasons, and can be styled for a myriad of occasions too. In the summer months, opt for gold statement jewelry and brightly colored accessories such as a crimson red clutch or slingback heels. However, if you prefer more refined options or you're attending an evening event, you simply can't go wrong with adding a touch of sparkle to your attire in the form of a glittery shoulder bag.