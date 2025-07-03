Gillian Anderson wears a striking black cowl-neck dress at the Jacquemus Paris fashion show – reminding us that an LBD never fails to impress
We've found some shoppable alternatives for this standout dress
On Sunday, Gillian Anderson was spotted at the Château de Versailles attending the Jacquemus fashion show in Paris, wearing a striking jet-black maxi dress with a dramatic cowl-neck and full skirt that gently folded in on itself, styled with maroon heels and white-framed sunglasses.
A black maxi dress will serve you well through seasons of wear, and Gillian Anderson's elevated take on this everyday staple is a reminder that a simple black dress can be just as impactful – and if not more striking – than bold, vibrant colorways. A practical and easy addition to a summer capsule closet, an LBD, which in this case is a long black dress can work from AM to PM.
Designed by one of the best French clothing brands – Jacquemus – Gillian's dress features a sleeveless design, a face-framing high cowl-neck, and a long length skirt that falls into gentle pleats. Although this exact dress is not available for purchase, we've been eyeing up the best designer lookalikes that capture a similar look and feel.
To finish, she wears soft maroon slingback heels and thick-framed white sunglasses. The Paris fashion show saw the appearance of plenty of A-listers, including Camila Alves and Emma Roberts, on the front row.
Black Maxi Dresses & Accessories
Kitten heels have emerged as one of the core shoe trends of 2025, and this easy-to-wear pair is an investment that won't let you down. Plus, there are a total of seventeen colorways to choose from.
A black maxi dress works across all seasons, and can be styled for a myriad of occasions too. In the summer months, opt for gold statement jewelry and brightly colored accessories such as a crimson red clutch or slingback heels. However, if you prefer more refined options or you're attending an evening event, you simply can't go wrong with adding a touch of sparkle to your attire in the form of a glittery shoulder bag.
