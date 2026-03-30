Gillian Anderson and Fearne Cotton offer two different approaches to event dressing this spring - which one would you go for?
The two stars have very different personal styles, but they’re both just as chic - tell us which one you'd wear
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Attending the Feel The Frequency launch party in London last week, Fearne Cotton and Gillian Anderson dressed to the nines and left us with two new outfits to consider for spring occasionwear.
In Zara’s linen blend safari shirt with drawstrings and the matching linen blend barrel trousers from Zara, Fearne brought her usual, bold and colourful style to the event in the mustard yellow co-ord. A pair of zebra-print kitten heels and layered necklaces, which she wore tucked underneath her shirt’s collar, added extra personality to the standout two-piece, and of course, her linen look was breathable too.
Gillian opted for a much more subtle and timeless look that’s in keeping with her love for classic, streamlined silhouettes. In a black, A-line maxi dress and a pair of simple, strappy black heels, her choice of outfit was quieter than Fearne’s; however, both were elegant takes on spring occasionwear.Article continues below
Shop Fearne Cotton's Look
EXACT MATCH
Fearne's Zara top transforms casual linen fabric into a dressed-up, event-worthy staple. Not only is the mustard-yellow hue so striking, but the neat collar and drawstring waist create a figure-loving, elevated shape that feels tailored yet relaxed.
EXACT MATCH
We've loved barrel leg jeans over the winter months and, as the weather warms up, taking that shape into lighter styles like Fearne's linen trousers is a great way to update the look. Plus, an elasticated waist makes this pair super comfy.
Shop Gillian Anderson's Look
A midaxi skirt makes this long, event-ready dress ideal with heels. The flattering length elongates your silhouette, and the drop waist skirt taps into contemporary styling. Like Gillian's look, it has a pleated skirt and a more fitted bodice for a balanced look.
Both outfits make for great examples of how you can adapt your own style signature for event dressing this season.
If you’re looking for smart casual outfit ideas or even inspiration for what to wear to a wedding this season, these are two outfit types that work for special occasions, but have very different aesthetics, proving that there is no one rule for everyone.
We know Fearne’s spring capsule wardrobe is one that’s full of colour, bold patterns and playful fabrics, and her mustard yellow co-ord lets her personality shine through, without compromising on polish.
Gillian’s dress is more classic, and her LBD could be dressed and reworked for different occasions easily, making it a great baselayer for adding colour and print, or keeping it all black for a quiet luxury finish. Don't forget to tell us which one you'd go for.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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