Fearne Cotton's vibrant cherry-print dress and chunky loafers is the unexpected pairing that works perfectly for spring
Plus, we've found her exact maxi dress, so you can shop it today
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If you're looking for fresh spring-ready outfit inspiration, Fearne Cotton's playful look from This Morning is well worth noting. She wore a vibrant cherry-print maxi dress styled with classic black loafers - a combination which perfects the smart-casual outfit dress code.
Bold red tones have emerged as a key part of the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, appearing across everything from designer handbags to floral printed dresses. Fearne's printed dress perfectly taps into this season's love of rich, uplifting hues with its playful cherry print.
And luckily for you, we've found her exact dress by the brand Never Fully Dressed. With its flowing maxi silhouette and striking cherry print, it makes the perfect partner to Fearne's relaxed loafers, creating a look that works for a range of spring plans.Article continues below
We love the unique black lace detailing around the neckline on Fearne's Cherry Lyla Dress and the lace-trimmed sleeves too. It's also finished with a tie-fastening on the neck, and these black design details work seamlessly with her chunky black loafers.
Shop Fearne's Dress & Loafer Look
exact match
Add some vibrancy to your current dress collection with this effortlessly cool cherry printed dress. It features sweet lace detailing and a keyhole neckline, adding to its vintage appeal.
If you want to embrace vivid reds this season, shop this sweet floral midi-dress. Not only can you style it for everyday with loafers or ballet flats, but it also doubles as one of the best wedding guest dresses, paired with slingback heels.
The round toe and chunky sole on these loafers make them feel extremely on-trend, and if you're wondering what socks to wear with loafers, take notes on how Whistles has styled them on the model – visible socks are in fashion.
There's something so effortlessly cool about pairing a floaty dress with leather loafers; the contrast between the loose dress silhouette and the worn alongside structured footwear feels intentional and confident. Plus, styled with a simple blazer or your best trench coat, this feels like a spring go-to and a handy combination that you can rely on when searching 'what should I wear today?'.
Whilst we love Fearne's printed cherry dress, the high street is brimming with similar colourful dresses, especially with brands releasing their spring collections. Other brands, including M&S and Nobody's Child, are delivering cheerful printed designs with lots of florals being featured.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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