Fearne Cotton's vibrant cherry-print dress and chunky loafers is the unexpected pairing that works perfectly for spring

If you're looking for fresh spring-ready outfit inspiration, Fearne Cotton's playful look from This Morning is well worth noting. She wore a vibrant cherry-print maxi dress styled with classic black loafers - a combination which perfects the smart-casual outfit dress code.

Bold red tones have emerged as a key part of the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, appearing across everything from designer handbags to floral printed dresses. Fearne's printed dress perfectly taps into this season's love of rich, uplifting hues with its playful cherry print.

And luckily for you, we've found her exact dress by the brand Never Fully Dressed. With its flowing maxi silhouette and striking cherry print, it makes the perfect partner to Fearne's relaxed loafers, creating a look that works for a range of spring plans.

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We love the unique black lace detailing around the neckline on Fearne's Cherry Lyla Dress and the lace-trimmed sleeves too. It's also finished with a tie-fastening on the neck, and these black design details work seamlessly with her chunky black loafers.

Shop Fearne's Dress & Loafer Look

There's something so effortlessly cool about pairing a floaty dress with leather loafers; the contrast between the loose dress silhouette and the worn alongside structured footwear feels intentional and confident. Plus, styled with a simple blazer or your best trench coat, this feels like a spring go-to and a handy combination that you can rely on when searching 'what should I wear today?'.

Whilst we love Fearne's printed cherry dress, the high street is brimming with similar colourful dresses, especially with brands releasing their spring collections. Other brands, including M&S and Nobody's Child, are delivering cheerful printed designs with lots of florals being featured.