Statement knits are big news right now and Fearne Cotton's pink paisley number is one of the best of the season
The star looked incredible in a brightly coloured cardigan
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If somebody asked me to describe Fearne Cotton’s wardrobe, the three words that would instantly spring to mind would be fun, eclectic and individual. Rather than sticking to a signature look, the presenter likes to mix things up with her outfits, putting her own spin on the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, and over the last few months, we’ve seen her wear everything from bold stripes and boho dresses to grungy band t-shirts and retro suits.
A recent look that showed off her expert styling skills was a gorgeous knit and statement jean ensemble, which she shared via her Instagram. In a bright pink cardigan by Never Fully Dressed, it featured an oversized paisley pattern, and rather than toning it down with blue denim, Fearne buddied up her cardi with some metallic pink trousers and a pair of zebra print shoes for even more oomph.
The ensemble was bold, but her tonal separates worked really well together, and the whole outfit felt wonderfully cheerful and uplifting. Statement knitwear is really big news right now, and Fearne’s show-stopping piece is a great way to wear the aesthetic. You can find the very same knit as well as some similar buys below.
A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton)
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Exact Match
An oversized paisley design adds some real wow-factor to this cardigan, and the contrast red cuffs and trim add the perfect contrast. Wear with matching tones like Fearne or soften it with your best barrel leg jeans.
More bold knits
Fearne's cardigan is one of those hero items that can be used to pull an otherwise simple outfit together with minimal effort. Try layering a patterned knit like hers over a striped t-shirt and denim combination, or to inject some pattern into a plain midi dress or basic button-down.
Bright tones and playful prints will take your attire from tired to trend-ticking and all while keeping you cosy. For the most contemporary feel, lean into the fashion colour trends of 2026.
For maximum impact, team your bold knit with equally loud bottoms, like Fearne, or add a relaxed feel with denim.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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