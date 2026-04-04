Statement knits are big news right now and Fearne Cotton's pink paisley number is one of the best of the season

If somebody asked me to describe Fearne Cotton’s wardrobe, the three words that would instantly spring to mind would be fun, eclectic and individual. Rather than sticking to a signature look, the presenter likes to mix things up with her outfits, putting her own spin on the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, and over the last few months, we’ve seen her wear everything from bold stripes and boho dresses to grungy band t-shirts and retro suits.

A recent look that showed off her expert styling skills was a gorgeous knit and statement jean ensemble, which she shared via her Instagram. In a bright pink cardigan by Never Fully Dressed, it featured an oversized paisley pattern, and rather than toning it down with blue denim, Fearne buddied up her cardi with some metallic pink trousers and a pair of zebra print shoes for even more oomph.

The ensemble was bold, but her tonal separates worked really well together, and the whole outfit felt wonderfully cheerful and uplifting. Statement knitwear is really big news right now, and Fearne’s show-stopping piece is a great way to wear the aesthetic. You can find the very same knit as well as some similar buys below.

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) A photo posted by on

Shop the Look

Exact Match Never Fully Dressed Pink Paisley Oslo Cardigan £99 at Never Fully Dressed An oversized paisley design adds some real wow-factor to this cardigan, and the contrast red cuffs and trim add the perfect contrast. Wear with matching tones like Fearne or soften it with your best barrel leg jeans. Edikted Luna Faux Leather Flare leg Pants £61.13 at Nordstrom Metallic trousers are a bold choice, but they can easily be dressed down when teamed with a crisp white shirt or a simple grey sweatshirt, making them much more wearable than you think. Friends Like These Animal Print Mid Stiletto Heel £36 at Next Fearne used her zebra striped shoes to add a fashion-forward footnote to her outfit and this very similar pair will do the job nicely. Use them to pep up old jeans or your favourite LBD.

More bold knits

Boden Abi Jacquard Cardigan £139 at Boden This heart-covered design still feels fun but the soft neutral base makes it a little more wearable for anybody nervous about shouty shades. Next Check Supersoft Tie Front Knitted Cardigan £40 at Next As well as feeling super soft and snuggly to wear, this one will look pretty thanks to the timeless checks and the delicate tie front detailing. Miss Selfridge Argyle Floral Cardigan in Pink £30 (was £39.99) at ASOS Colourful blooms are always a winner at this time of year and this longer line cardigan will add some petal power to your daytime looks in the easiest way.

Fearne's cardigan is one of those hero items that can be used to pull an otherwise simple outfit together with minimal effort. Try layering a patterned knit like hers over a striped t-shirt and denim combination, or to inject some pattern into a plain midi dress or basic button-down.

Bright tones and playful prints will take your attire from tired to trend-ticking and all while keeping you cosy. For the most contemporary feel, lean into the fashion colour trends of 2026.

For maximum impact, team your bold knit with equally loud bottoms, like Fearne, or add a relaxed feel with denim.