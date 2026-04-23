These sleek £40 Next loafers go with straight, wide and skinny jeans for an effortlessly polished finish

There's a notable shift happening in fashion. The polished, pared-back style of the 90s, is once again at the fore, in part due to the Carolyn Bessette Kennedy influence after American Love Story's release, and loafers and jeans is the duo that captures this minimalism to perfection, and I've found the perfect loafers that work seamlessly with every denim shape to channel this aesthetic.

Next's £40 Leather Ruched Saddle Loafers have a sleek, versatile design that makes them ideal for styling with a range of spring outfit ideas, including my favourite jean shapes. From wearing alongside straight-leg styles as part of a jeans and a blazer outfit, to complementing wide-leg jeans with a colourful knit and leather belt.

Next's leather loafers feature elevated detailing that's hard to come by on affordable high street styles, such as the gathered mock toes, which evoke Saint Laurent's iconic Le Loafer, that cost almost a thousand pounds. Plus, they are made from supple leather, too, so you don't have to compromise on quality either.

Shop the loafers

Next Black Forever Comfort® Leather Ruched Saddle Loafers £40 at Next UK Not only are these versatile loafers a stylish choice, but they are made with comfort in mind as they feature a padded insole for maximum comfort. Their low-profile silhouette makes them feel a refined choice that will immediately elevate your favourite jeans. They are made from soft leather for a comfortable finish.

If you're wondering how to style loafers with jeans, there are three styles that I see this pair working with seamlessly. The key is to get the proportions right; straight or skinny leg jeans look the best with more volume added on the top. Try these loafers with straight-leg jeans with a relaxed t-shirt and a sharp blazer for an everyday outfit that also translates into the evening.

If you favour wider leg denim, opt for a more fitted top-half, such as a knitted t-shirt tucked in. This way, you are balancing your proportions perfectly and adding a waist belt provides even more definition. Whereas with skinny jeans, you want to focus on balancing your silhouette with a more relaxed blouse or shirt.

How to style loafers with straight-leg jeans

M&S High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans £36 at M&S These straight-leg jeans are the kind of staple that you can style with almost any footwear, but they will be especially polished with sleek loafers. They are made from a soft cotton fabric and have a relaxed straight-leg fit for a flattering finish. Cotton Traders Oat Soft Lined Double Breasted Check Blazer £55 at Cotton Traders Embrace the fail-safe jeans-and-blazer formula with this checked double-breasted design. Layer over a simple white t-shirt, and tucked into mid-wash straight-leg jeans - add loafers, and you're good to go. COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £29 at COS COS is the place to shop for elevated basics, and this clean-cut t-shirt will immediately freshen up your existing t-shirt collection. The ultimate foundation for every spring outfit idea, you'll get plenty of wear out of this style.

How to style loafers with wide-leg jeans

Mint Velvet Pink Cotton Blend Knit Top £79 at Mint Velvet This powder pink knitted t-shirt will add a pop of colour to your neutral staples. It's made from a soft cotton blend and features a crew neckline and short elbow-length sleeves. The more fitted design will complement wider leg trousers or jeans. Zara Zw Collection Wide-Leg High-Waist Jeans £29.99 at Zara These wide-leg jeans from Zara are a great value for money at only £29.99. They feature a high-waisted design, contrasting seams and a dark indigo colour that's perfect for pairing with airy spring pastels, including dusty pink and butter yellow. Sézane Livie Belt Patent Black Cowhide Leather £60 at Sézane Add some luxury to your everyday styling with this beautifully crafted leather belt that's made in Italy. Its gold-tone buckle will add interest to everyday denim, tailored trousers or even floaty skirts.

How to style loafers with skinny jeans

Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Blue Jeans £80 at Levi's If you're on the hunt for the best skinny jeans, Levi's shaping 311 style should be a top contender. With a shaping stretch fabric that fits and flatters your curves and a built-in front panel that smooths your figure, these jeans are worth the investment. Mint Velvet White Cotton Ruffle Trim Blouse £89 at Mint Velvet With skinny jeans, you want to add volume to your top half to balance out your silhouette, and what better way to do so then with a ruffled boho blouse. This beautiful cotton design will carry you through spring and well into summer. Whistles Chocolate Leandra Suede Tote Bag £199 at Whistles Polished and understated this chocolate brown suede bag will bring an effortless sophistication to your everyday attire. The roomy interior makes it perfect for commuting, and it features internal compartments for keeping your belongings safe.

Whether you lean towards straighter or wider leg silhouettes, these classic loafers are the type of footwear piece that will complement just about any denim style. Plus, the loafers and jeans pairing feels effortlessly on-trend, making it a go-to if you're on the hunt for smart-casual outfit ideas.

If you're looking for ways to style loafers with jeans, and you're on the hunt for the perfect pair, Next's Saddle Loafers are worth snapping up while they're still in stock, and for only £40, we don't expect them to stick around for long.