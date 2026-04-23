These sleek £40 Next loafers go with straight, wide and skinny jeans for an effortlessly polished finish
Wondering how to style loafers with jeans? These £40 flats from Next will transform your favourite denim outfits
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There's a notable shift happening in fashion. The polished, pared-back style of the 90s, is once again at the fore, in part due to the Carolyn Bessette Kennedy influence after American Love Story's release, and loafers and jeans is the duo that captures this minimalism to perfection, and I've found the perfect loafers that work seamlessly with every denim shape to channel this aesthetic.
Next's £40 Leather Ruched Saddle Loafers have a sleek, versatile design that makes them ideal for styling with a range of spring outfit ideas, including my favourite jean shapes. From wearing alongside straight-leg styles as part of a jeans and a blazer outfit, to complementing wide-leg jeans with a colourful knit and leather belt.
Next's leather loafers feature elevated detailing that's hard to come by on affordable high street styles, such as the gathered mock toes, which evoke Saint Laurent's iconic Le Loafer, that cost almost a thousand pounds. Plus, they are made from supple leather, too, so you don't have to compromise on quality either.
Shop the loafers
Not only are these versatile loafers a stylish choice, but they are made with comfort in mind as they feature a padded insole for maximum comfort. Their low-profile silhouette makes them feel a refined choice that will immediately elevate your favourite jeans. They are made from soft leather for a comfortable finish.
If you're wondering how to style loafers with jeans, there are three styles that I see this pair working with seamlessly. The key is to get the proportions right; straight or skinny leg jeans look the best with more volume added on the top. Try these loafers with straight-leg jeans with a relaxed t-shirt and a sharp blazer for an everyday outfit that also translates into the evening.
If you favour wider leg denim, opt for a more fitted top-half, such as a knitted t-shirt tucked in. This way, you are balancing your proportions perfectly and adding a waist belt provides even more definition. Whereas with skinny jeans, you want to focus on balancing your silhouette with a more relaxed blouse or shirt.
How to style loafers with straight-leg jeans
How to style loafers with wide-leg jeans
How to style loafers with skinny jeans
If you're on the hunt for the best skinny jeans, Levi's shaping 311 style should be a top contender. With a shaping stretch fabric that fits and flatters your curves and a built-in front panel that smooths your figure, these jeans are worth the investment.
Whether you lean towards straighter or wider leg silhouettes, these classic loafers are the type of footwear piece that will complement just about any denim style. Plus, the loafers and jeans pairing feels effortlessly on-trend, making it a go-to if you're on the hunt for smart-casual outfit ideas.
If you're looking for ways to style loafers with jeans, and you're on the hunt for the perfect pair, Next's Saddle Loafers are worth snapping up while they're still in stock, and for only £40, we don't expect them to stick around for long.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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