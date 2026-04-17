There are plenty of things I wore in the Noughties that no longer have a place in my wardrobe, no matter how hard they try to stage a comeback. I read somewhere the other day that knee-high gladiator sandals are making a resurgence this summer... I don't know about you, but I can't bring myself to go back there.

Topshop Jamie jeans, on the other hand, are one of the few pieces that have stood the test of time all these years. Like most millennials, British clothing brand Topshop has a very special place in my heart, not least because I worked there for years. The aim was to save money whilst I was at university, and let's just say I spent more than I earned on clothes. How could I resist the staff discount?

I've kept plenty of items I invested in during those years (oh, how I loved Kate Moss' collection), but I'm always surprised by how well my black skinny Jamie jeans have lasted. I must have owned this pair for around 15 years, and they've hardly changed at all. I didn't think they'd faded one bit, until I put them next to my brand new Jamies and could see they were looking a little tired. Denim trends come and go, but skinny jeans are a true classic. They're my go-to for tucking into knee-high boots or my best wellies, and for when I want a sleeker silhouette than baggy jeans can give me.

So like most people, I was intrigued by Topshop's recent return to the high street. Could the new iteration of the Jamie jeans live up to my high expectations?

Buy Topshop Jamie jeans

Topshop Jamie jeans: old vs new

I've been wearing the new version for the last six months so I could properly test how well they wash and how comfortable they are. The first difference is the fact that I ordered one size bigger, but I can't blame Topshop for that.

I was quite surprised when I read the label that the composition of the jeans is almost exactly the same, as I actually thought the new Jamie jeans felt a bit more lightweight and stretchy. Not quite as light and stretchy as the Topshop Leigh jeans (if you know, you know), but a smidge less rigid, making them some of the best jeans for women over 50, and the best jeans for women over 60, too.

Old vs new Topshop Jamie jeans (Image credit: Caroline Parr)

In all other ways, though, they're pretty much the same. The flattering high waist and power stretch technology feels like it sucks you in, but somehow the jeans are still super comfortable, and they haven't sagged in the least. I have denim that I've paid far more for that haven't aged as well as Jamie jeans, making them some of the very best skinny jeans you can buy.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These were a bestseller for Topshop back in the day, and probably still are, since they're available in lots of different colours, washes, lengths and sizes. Even the price is pretty similar - I seem to remember these selling for £40, so £42 years later feels about right.

I can't say for sure that my new version will last for 15 years, but so far, so good!

Topshop Jamie jeans: size guide

The Jamie jeans are sized by waist and length, and I would advise that you should take your usual size, or even go one down, as they are designed to stretch.

Below is a guide to how waist inches roughly correspond to UK sizes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally W24 UK 4 Row 0 - Cell 2 W25 UK 6 Row 1 - Cell 2 W26 UK 8 Row 2 - Cell 2 W28 UK 10 Row 3 - Cell 2 W30 UK 12 Row 4 - Cell 2 W32 UK 14 Row 5 - Cell 2 W34 UK 16 Row 6 - Cell 2 W36 UK 18 Row 7 - Cell 2

When it comes to length, 28 inch leg is petite, and 36 is tall.

Regular Topshop Jamie jeans are available in lengths 30, 32 and 34 inches, depending on where you'd like them to finish. My best advice if you're buying online is to order multiple sizes and do a try-on at home, as jeans can be tricky to get right.

How to style Topshop Jamie jeans

Hayley Menzies Magic Leopard Cardigan Cream £390 at Hayley Menzies I love Hayley Menzies' statement cardigans. They're the perfect alternative to spring jackets, and this new blue and white knit is my all-time favourite. The loose fit will balance out skinny jeans perfectly. Autograph Cotton Rich Premium T-Shirt £30 at M&S These are my top tip for white T-shirts. They're not cheap, but they're excellent quality, and the slightly boxy fit is the most flattering I've found on the high street. Dune London Woven Leather Bow Detail Ballet Pumps £89 at Dune Ballet flats pair perfectly with skinny jeans, and these woven leather shoes are a fantastic designer lookalike. I can attest to the fact that they're very comfortable, too.

FAQs

Are skinny jeans in fashion for 2026?

Personal stylist Bella Hignett tells me: "I think they are in fashion if you follow fashion trends by the rulebook! They definitely seem to have made a bit of a comeback though, however divisive they are, and I'm noticing them out and about more than I have done in the past few years.

"They were on the runways last season and very much making an appearance at Celine, Versace and Balenciaga, which of course filters down to the high street.

"They can seem a bit intimidating, so it's down to how you style them. I still wear them every now and then (but not the vacuum-sealed versions) and see them as a bit of a classic style and wear them with quiet confidence! I style mine with a slightly oversized top half, a slouchy blazer or jumper (with French tuck)."