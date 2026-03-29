I don't often stray away from blue jeans, but this pink pair from Ro&Zo are both fun and flattering

I love jeans. I have lots of different shapes and styles in my wardrobe, but most of them are classic blue or understated black, and while timeless navy tones work as a great base for pretty much any colour or top, I have been itching to try something a little more fun for spring.

There are plenty of bold and cheerful options when it comes to jeans right now, covering everything from polka dots and dalmatian print to sparkly embellishment and dopamine hues, so when it comes to denim trends for 2026, this year feels more exciting than ever. I decided to give the soft pink version of the Mid Rise Barrel Leg by Ro&Zo a go.

I was drawn to the powdery pastel shade that felt a little more grown-up and wearable than some shoutier tones. As well as the colour, the exaggerated silhouette also feels more contemporary than some of my usual bottoms, so these jeans ticked all of my denim boxes and I'm pleased to report that after a few days' wear, they have fast become my favourite item in my spring-ready wardrobe.

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(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Buy the Jeans

Ro&Zo Mid Rise Barrel Jeans £89 at M&S This gorgeous pair from the British clothing brand manages to make a statement with colour but in a low-key way, and the duskier take is a little more chic than fuchsia. They are available in regular and petite lengths, and the sizing covers 6-18.

After years of sticking to blue-hued denim, I was a little nervous about trying this pair out, but they have been surprisingly wearable and very easy to style. This week, I've worn them with a simple striped t-shirt and trainers, as well as an oversized white shirt and loafers, and both outfits worked well. The relaxed fit and cheerful colour feel great for pared-back looks, but the modern take on the curved leg silhouette feels quite sharp and polished for smarter days, so they are a great all-rounder. This weekend, I am planning on taking them to cocktail hour with a silky blouse and heels too - they are brilliantly versatile.

(Image credit: Ro&Zo)

I'm a curvy size 12 and sometimes struggle to find jeans that fit both my waist and my hips well, so I tend to size up with my bottoms. I needn't have worried, as this well-designed pair has a slightly wider-shaped barrel leg that means they are a little roomier at the top than some of my other jeans, and I think if you are usually between sizes, you could easily get away with sizing down. The denim is made from 100% cotton and is wonderfully soft too, and even when put to the ultimate test of chasing my toddler round the park, it felt very easy and comfy to move around in.

Shop More Pink Jeans

River Island Pink High Waisted Balloon Leg Jeans £49 at River Island A balloon leg has a very similar feel to a barrel leg jean but with a slightly wider bottom so a pair like this is ideal for a relaxed sunny weekend. Hush Cropped Bree Horseshoe Barrel Leg Jeans £100 at Hush Hush has launched a whole collection of dopamine denim for 2026, and this pair is my favourite from the range. Wear with a fitted vest and your chunky sandals, and you'll be all set. GAP Mid Rise Barrel Jeans in Baby Pink £55 at ASOS Oversized patch pockets at the front of this pair adds a contemporary twist while still being very wearable. Take them to the office with a crisp shirt and court shoes.

If you feel a little worried about how to style your pink jeans, then my advice would be to not overthink it. Simply wear your coloured bottoms like you would wear your regular denim.

The block colour may seem a little out there compared to traditional blue, but it will make a stylish base for monochrome stripes or bright polka dot tops, as well as soft neutrals and plain white items. Other sugary shades will look great with them too, so try adding a butter yellow knit or a minty green t-shirt for a pretty spin.

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I am so glad that I braved this trend, as the Ro&Zo jeans seem to lift even the simplest of looks most easily and all while being very comfy and flattering on my curves. Coloured denim is now officially my favourite look for the new season, and if you fancy trying something new, then I can highly recommend embracing some pink too.