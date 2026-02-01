Dopamine denim is set to be big news for spring, and the latest collection from Hush has plenty of joyful jeans to lift your look

If the cold and grey weather is getting you down, then why not use your wardrobe to lift your mood? Dopamine dressing really does work, and right now, the easiest way to channel some joyful shades into your outfits is with a colour-pop pair of jeans.

Uplifting hues were all over the designer runways, marking themselves out as a major spring/summer fashion trend for 2026, and boldly coloured jeans look set to be a particularly big player when it comes to executing the look.

Hush is the latest brand to add some fun to its collection of denim trends 2026 and has just launched some of its key jean shapes in new colourful washes. There's a bold red and a pink pair available right now, with yellow-toned jeans coming next week. The whole denim range is made from soft, pure cotton, and although the relaxed, wide-leg and barrel-leg shapes are classic, the dopamine colours give them a fresh spin that is perfect for the coming months.

(Image credit: Hush)

Shop Coloured Jeans

If you are unsure about wearing bolder colours, trying them out with denim is a great idea. The casual fabric helps to lessen the statement shades to give a primary pop, a more relaxed and wearable feel.

Wear your denims with other cheerful hues or graphic prints for extra wow factor, or keep things simple by matching your jeans with timeless basics like an oversized white shirt, neutral-toned knit or a plain vest.

However you wear yours, I challenge you to find a trend that is as joyful as this one for the coming weeks - jeans don't get much happier than this.