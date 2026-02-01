Jump to category:
Dopamine denim is set to be big news for spring, and the latest collection from Hush has plenty of joyful jeans to lift your look

The everyday basic has had a colourful upgrade for the new season

Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News
three models wearing coloured denim from hush
(Image credit: Hush)
If the cold and grey weather is getting you down, then why not use your wardrobe to lift your mood? Dopamine dressing really does work, and right now, the easiest way to channel some joyful shades into your outfits is with a colour-pop pair of jeans.

Uplifting hues were all over the designer runways, marking themselves out as a major spring/summer fashion trend for 2026, and boldly coloured jeans look set to be a particularly big player when it comes to executing the look.

a model wearing hush denim top and red jeans

(Image credit: Hush)

Shop Coloured Jeans

If you are unsure about wearing bolder colours, trying them out with denim is a great idea. The casual fabric helps to lessen the statement shades to give a primary pop, a more relaxed and wearable feel.

Wear your denims with other cheerful hues or graphic prints for extra wow factor, or keep things simple by matching your jeans with timeless basics like an oversized white shirt, neutral-toned knit or a plain vest.

However you wear yours, I challenge you to find a trend that is as joyful as this one for the coming weeks - jeans don't get much happier than this.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

