Forget leopard and zebra, this spotty animal print is all over the high street, these are the styles that will actually flatter

Animal prints always look and feel current, and while leopard print still reigns supreme, the last few months have seen other wildlife-inspired patterns have their moment in the spotlight, too. Throughout winter, the western trend has been a key aesthetic and with it came cowhide and ponyskin pieces that are still very much in fashion favour, but for spring, dalmation print looks set to be big news, and I predict a wash of black and white spots to soon be all over the high street.

The pup-based dots have a wonderfully playful feel, and are more relaxed than wild cat spots, and the monochrome colourway can often be easier to style, and more wearable if you're nervous about stronger prints. The splodges are like a softer take on polka dots, and are already popping up across clothing and accessories.

Whether you go for a statement pair of patterned jeans or simply opt to add some dalmation via your bag or shoes, I guarantee that introducing this hero print into your wardrobe will instantly update your look for spring. I've picked some of the very best high street buys that look chic without even a hint of Cruella De Vil.

If you're unsure about how to style animal prints, it's best to keep things simple to avoid clashing - buddy up your dalmation spot pieces with block colours and fuss-free separates for the most polished feel.

Try wearing your monochrome dots with fresh white, soft grey or rich black items for a grown-up spin on this playful trend, or to inject something a little bolder, try introducing bright shades of pink, green or red.

While dalmatian print is very much 'in' right now, don't worry about its longevity. Echoing a distorted polka dot (one of fashion's longest running trends), this monochromatic look won't fall out of favour anytime soon.