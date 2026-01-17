Not leopard, not snake, Ruth Langsford show off her wild side in this trending animal print, and it's brilliantly versatile
The star opted for a tiger-striped design while on TV earlier this week
Animal print is a little bit magic - it doesn’t matter what year or season it is, big cat patterns always seem to be in style. Adding a patterned piece to your wardrobe now is a great idea, as you will find it works well for just about any occasion, especially in this transitional period between winter and spring. And if you need some shopping inspiration, take a look at one of Ruth Langsford’s latest looks.
The presenter was on ‘This Morning’ earlier this week, wearing a gorgeous tiger-striped blouse by Baukjen, which she wore with a pair of leather trousers. The deep orangey-brown hue and black safari-inspired pattern looked fantastic on the star, and it’s an outfit that could see her through a busy day and then to a dinner date with ease. Big cat tops or dresses seem to strike the perfect balance between relaxed and dressy, and Ruth’s button-down is a perfect example of just how chic they can be.
The good news is that the very same piece is currently on sale, and you can find it below, along with some other printed separates that will all look grrr-eat for now and years come.
Shop the Look
Exact Match
The fine crepe fabric of this blouse will be loose and breezy to wear and the frill-edge collar and puffed sleeves give it a feminine feel. It's currently in the sale for less than half price and is bound to sell-out fast, so don't hang around too long.
Shop More Blouses
Admittedly more zebra than tiger, this boldly-striped design would look great with a brown leather skirt and your best knee-high boots or dress it down with barrel leg jeans.
There aren't many rules when it comes to styling animal print - it really is very versatile and can work well with most items in your closet. Most fashion folk will tell you that leopard in particular is treated as a 'neutral', working well with timeless colourways of cream, brown and black, as well as styling up with bolder shades too, and the rest of the animal kingdom follows suit.
While wild cat patterns are neutral, you are still best to avoid wearing them with spots, stripes and florals, as the mismatched, maximalism can look a little much, but they do tend to work well with most colour palettes. If in doubt, keep things simple and buddy up leopard or tiger-covered pieces with denim, block colours, or take a note from Ruth and opt for a luxe leather for a polished spin.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
