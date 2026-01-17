Not leopard, not snake, Ruth Langsford show off her wild side in this trending animal print, and it's brilliantly versatile

Animal print is a little bit magic - it doesn’t matter what year or season it is, big cat patterns always seem to be in style. Adding a patterned piece to your wardrobe now is a great idea, as you will find it works well for just about any occasion, especially in this transitional period between winter and spring. And if you need some shopping inspiration, take a look at one of Ruth Langsford’s latest looks.

The presenter was on ‘This Morning’ earlier this week, wearing a gorgeous tiger-striped blouse by Baukjen, which she wore with a pair of leather trousers. The deep orangey-brown hue and black safari-inspired pattern looked fantastic on the star, and it’s an outfit that could see her through a busy day and then to a dinner date with ease. Big cat tops or dresses seem to strike the perfect balance between relaxed and dressy, and Ruth’s button-down is a perfect example of just how chic they can be.

The good news is that the very same piece is currently on sale, and you can find it below, along with some other printed separates that will all look grrr-eat for now and years come.

Exact Match Baukjen Sabrina Tiger Print Blouse £58.65 (was £139) at John Lewis The fine crepe fabric of this blouse will be loose and breezy to wear and the frill-edge collar and puffed sleeves give it a feminine feel. It's currently in the sale for less than half price and is bound to sell-out fast, so don't hang around too long.

Next Chocolate Brown Zebra Print Sheer Long Sleeve Shirt £32 at Next Sheer pieces are big news for spring but peekaboo fabrics can feel a little daunting to wear. Opt for a patterned number like this that will provide some extra coverage, and simply layer a black vest underneath. Rails Josephine Print Button-Up Shirt £107.70 (was £143.60) at Nordstrom An unexpected berry hue gives this wild cat number a fashion-forward spin that will sit particularly well with navy, charcoal or black pieces on the bottom. Mango Straight Cut Animal Print Blouse £22.99 at Mango Admittedly more zebra than tiger, this boldly-striped design would look great with a brown leather skirt and your best knee-high boots or dress it down with barrel leg jeans.

There aren't many rules when it comes to styling animal print - it really is very versatile and can work well with most items in your closet. Most fashion folk will tell you that leopard in particular is treated as a 'neutral', working well with timeless colourways of cream, brown and black, as well as styling up with bolder shades too, and the rest of the animal kingdom follows suit.

While wild cat patterns are neutral, you are still best to avoid wearing them with spots, stripes and florals, as the mismatched, maximalism can look a little much, but they do tend to work well with most colour palettes. If in doubt, keep things simple and buddy up leopard or tiger-covered pieces with denim, block colours, or take a note from Ruth and opt for a luxe leather for a polished spin.