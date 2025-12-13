Sienna Miller demonstrates why leopard print remains the timeless trend that seamlessly steps from day to night

No matter what year or season it is, leopard print will never be far from the fashion spotlight. Wild cat spots have been popular for decades yet still manage to feel fresh and contemporary, so when it comes to bold prints worth investing in, leopard is a total winner for your wardrobe.

The perennial print is very versatile too - it's a great one for adding a little extra oomph to daytime outfits and can then look and feel particularly special for after hours. Sienna Miller clearly agrees, as the stylish star showed off a figure-hugging maxi dress covered in the timeless design while at a party in London earlier this week. Looking incredible in her floor-length number by The New Arrivals by Ilkyaz Ozel, it's one of those forever-chic designs that will work for an endless number of occasions.

Sadly, Sienna’s exact piece has sold out completely now, but you can browse from the dresses below that will all guarantee to look grrr-eat (yes, I went there) right now and for years to come.

Sienna was spotted wearing leopard print while at a party with pals Jessica Clarke and Jazzy De Lisser. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

A boldly patterned piece like Sienna's won't take much styling for a Christmas party outfit, as it makes a statement all by itself. To keep your dress looking chic and elegant, avoid anything heavily patterned or embellished, and simply add some pared-back heels in a black or metallic colour and keep your jewels to a minimum.

For extra wear, try giving your wild cat frock a daytime spin by switching out heels for your best white trainers and adding a cropped trench coat or a timeless leather jacket, the retro silhouette will work for smart casual outfit ideas that you'll wear again and again.