When it comes to weekend dressing, Kate Winslet’s off-duty denim outfit formula is a total fashion fail-safe
The actress opted for simple and relaxed basics that worked beautifully together
As a fashion editor, I’m all for following trends and trying new things with your wardrobe but I’m also a firm believer that sometimes keeping things simple really is best. You genuinely can’t go wrong with an oversized knit and straight-legged denim combination as it’s a fuss-free yet forever-chic look, and it's one that I will often reach for when I have a busy weekend ahead.
Kate Winslet clearly feels the same way as I do, as the star was spotted out in New York last week showing off this fail-safe fashion formula to perfection. The actress looked great in a soft oatmeal-hued jumper and blue jean look, which she finished with an oversized leather bag and a pair of Chelsea boots by Red Wing. This particular pair of brown flats has long been a favourite for the star as she has used them to complete many looks over the last couple of years, adding a classic footnote to this latest ensemble too.
Kate’s look will work with any capsule wardrobe and for all kinds of plans, so it’s a great one to bookmark if you struggle to pull together an outfit for a low-key day.
Shop the Look
Shop More Chelsea Boots
These leather boots have a worn-in style that will look and feel very relaxed for a busy day of errands. As with many of the best winter boots, they are waterproof too, so you won't need to worry about the forecast when leaving the house.
Kate Winslet's classic separates worked well as an outfit, and her Chelsea boots pulled it all together nicely. This particular style of shoe has a vintage vibe to it that works with pretty much any look, so they will make a wise and practical investment for your winter capsule wardrobe right now and for years to come.
Use your Chelsea boots to smarten up jeans like the star or to add a boho aesthetic to a floaty skirt or patterned maxi dress. A timeless design, opting for a neutral colourway of black or tan will help you max out on wearability.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
