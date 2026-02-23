Rose Byrne finishes off jeans and a blazer with the affordable It-bag celebrities can't get enough of

Dune's leather woven tote is becoming a must-have accessory

Before the much-anticipated BAFTA awards, Australian actress Rose Byrne was spotted in an elevated take on the failsafe jeans and a blazer combination, finishing the look with the coveted Deliberate tote bag by Dune.

The British clothing brand has caused quite the stir recently, with an array of A-listers sporting its iconic woven totes, including Lily Allen and Katie Holmes. Fast becoming one of the most in-demand accessories, the everyday appeal and affordable price point of this slouchy style are undeniable.

A polished take on smart-casual outfit styling, it's the kind of combination that works for a variety of occasions. The trick with getting jeans and a blazer right is all in the proportions. Rose has opted for a shorter, fitted blazer style that balances her slouchy jeans, creating a flattering silhouette.

This woven Dune tote bag perfectly taps into the handbag trends 2026. There has been an obvious shift towards functional, roomy designs that are practical enough for everyday use, but still have a crafted and luxurious feel that the woven structure delivers. The 'Deliberate' bag offers exactly this, especially the large or extra-large versions.

We love the rich, dark brown hue of the Deliberate bag, too, another key trend that's dominated in the passing seasons. We predict that earthy browns will stick around as part of the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, and what's great about investing in brown handbags is that they offer plenty of styling options.

Browns don't just pair well with wintery neutrals, but these earthy tones work with brighter spring shades too, including trending blush pink, sunshine yellows and vivid blues, making brown accessories a must-have.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

