Rose Byrne finishes off jeans and a blazer with the affordable It-bag celebrities can't get enough of
Dune's leather woven tote is becoming a must-have accessory
Before the much-anticipated BAFTA awards, Australian actress Rose Byrne was spotted in an elevated take on the failsafe jeans and a blazer combination, finishing the look with the coveted Deliberate tote bag by Dune.
The British clothing brand has caused quite the stir recently, with an array of A-listers sporting its iconic woven totes, including Lily Allen and Katie Holmes. Fast becoming one of the most in-demand accessories, the everyday appeal and affordable price point of this slouchy style are undeniable.
Styled alongside oversized barrel-leg jeans, a short brown tweed blazer and sleek pointed-toe boots, this combination is accessible and easy to recreate.
A polished take on smart-casual outfit styling, it's the kind of combination that works for a variety of occasions. The trick with getting jeans and a blazer right is all in the proportions. Rose has opted for a shorter, fitted blazer style that balances her slouchy jeans, creating a flattering silhouette.
This woven Dune tote bag perfectly taps into the handbag trends 2026. There has been an obvious shift towards functional, roomy designs that are practical enough for everyday use, but still have a crafted and luxurious feel that the woven structure delivers. The 'Deliberate' bag offers exactly this, especially the large or extra-large versions.
exact match
This dark brown tote bag has become a must-have since it's initial release, and is now available in a range of spring shades including a blush pink and a sage green. The large size makes it ideal for everyday use, and it's roomy enough for a small laptop.
With a strikingly similar design, this woven tote has to be one of the best designer lookalikes on the high street. It features a slouchy, relaxed design and a woven faux-leather finish.
We love the rich, dark brown hue of the Deliberate bag, too, another key trend that's dominated in the passing seasons. We predict that earthy browns will stick around as part of the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, and what's great about investing in brown handbags is that they offer plenty of styling options.
Browns don't just pair well with wintery neutrals, but these earthy tones work with brighter spring shades too, including trending blush pink, sunshine yellows and vivid blues, making brown accessories a must-have.
