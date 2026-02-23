Rose Byrne finishes off jeans and a blazer with the affordable It-bag celebrities can't get enough of

Before the much-anticipated BAFTA awards, Australian actress Rose Byrne was spotted in an elevated take on the failsafe jeans and a blazer combination, finishing the look with the coveted Deliberate tote bag by Dune.

The British clothing brand has caused quite the stir recently, with an array of A-listers sporting its iconic woven totes, including Lily Allen and Katie Holmes. Fast becoming one of the most in-demand accessories, the everyday appeal and affordable price point of this slouchy style are undeniable.

Styled alongside oversized barrel-leg jeans, a short brown tweed blazer and sleek pointed-toe boots, this combination is accessible and easy to recreate.

(Image credit: Backgrid via Virginia & Partners)

A polished take on smart-casual outfit styling, it's the kind of combination that works for a variety of occasions. The trick with getting jeans and a blazer right is all in the proportions. Rose has opted for a shorter, fitted blazer style that balances her slouchy jeans, creating a flattering silhouette.

This woven Dune tote bag perfectly taps into the handbag trends 2026. There has been an obvious shift towards functional, roomy designs that are practical enough for everyday use, but still have a crafted and luxurious feel that the woven structure delivers. The 'Deliberate' bag offers exactly this, especially the large or extra-large versions.

Shop Rose's Dune bag & similar styles

exact match Dune London Deliberate L - Dark Brown £129 at Dune London This dark brown tote bag has become a must-have since it's initial release, and is now available in a range of spring shades including a blush pink and a sage green. The large size makes it ideal for everyday use, and it's roomy enough for a small laptop. Dune London Deliberate Xl - Dark Brown £149 at Dune London If you love this style but need more room for your daily essentials, your best bet is to opt for the extra-large version of the Deliberate bag. Merging practicality with style, this piece will soon become your go-to, and it makes an excellent travel companion. Anthropologie Woven Faux-Leather Oversized Slouchy Tote Bag £92 (was £115) at Anthropologie With a strikingly similar design, this woven tote has to be one of the best designer lookalikes on the high street. It features a slouchy, relaxed design and a woven faux-leather finish.

Shop Rose's blazer & denim combination

Wit & Wisdom Sing Puff Shoulder Blazer £79.05 (was £112.93) at Nordstrom Add this herringbone blazer to your tailoring collection for a country-coded look. The mocha tone enhances the elevated feel, making the jacket look expensive, but neutral enough for numerous rewears, while the puff shoulders add a feminine finishing touch. Topshop Horseshoe Mid Rise Barrel Jean in Vintage Blue £55 at Topshop Embrace the curved barrel-leg trend with these mid-wash jeans. Topshop is home to some of the best denim styles, and these tapered jeans won't disappoint. Office Aurelia kitten Heel Ankle Boots Black £55.99 at Office You simply can't go wrong with these black heeled ankle boots. Their versatile design makes them a go-to for pairing with sharp tailoring as well as laid-back denim.

We love the rich, dark brown hue of the Deliberate bag, too, another key trend that's dominated in the passing seasons. We predict that earthy browns will stick around as part of the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, and what's great about investing in brown handbags is that they offer plenty of styling options.

Browns don't just pair well with wintery neutrals, but these earthy tones work with brighter spring shades too, including trending blush pink, sunshine yellows and vivid blues, making brown accessories a must-have.