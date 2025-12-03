Jump to category:
The rumours are true – brown handbags are surpassing black this season, and here are 12 styles worth shopping

From chocolate shoulder bags to supple suede totes, brown bags have become a winter essential

From chocolate totes to cognac shoulder bags, brown bags are defining this winter's accessories trends. Slowly edging black handbags to the back of the wardrobe, brown might be one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, but thanks to its neutral hue, it's still got plenty of staying power, softening every look and adding depth and character to every outfit.

Visible across the handbag trends 2025, standout styles have gained momentum all season, such as Chloe's Paddington in a "crafty brown" and Isabel Marant's sumptuous suede moon bag. Notable brown handbag styles were also spotted on the Prada, Fendi, Miu Miu and Saint Laurent runways, cementing brown as the new black.

Designer labels aren't the only ones offering the very best brown bags – the high street is brimming with options, from practical everyday totes to luxurious shoulder bag styles. I've rounded up 12 of the very best, including designer bags worth investing in, and more affordable options from our high-street favourites.

Shop the best brown handbags

On the autumn/winter fashion runways, almost every brand featured an array of chocolate brown handbags, confirming that they have taken over black when it comes to directional everyday styling. But don't be fooled into thinking this is a one-season trend. Brown is a neutral hue that pairs beautifully with cream, tan, black and navy, meaning your brown handbag can be used for several seasons to come too.

Although "mocha mousse" was nominated as Pantone's colour of 2025, dark chocolately tones have been making waves in the fashion world, especially in terms of accessories. Rich toffee, dark cocoa and warm hazelnut are other much-coveted hues right now, offering a warming finish to every look. Not only have brands been championing brown handbags, but trainers, loafers, and coats in these rich shades are notable fixtures in recent collections too. So tuck that black handbag away, and add instant update to any and every look with a brown bag, you won't regret it.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

