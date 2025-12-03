The rumours are true – brown handbags are surpassing black this season, and here are 12 styles worth shopping
From chocolate shoulder bags to supple suede totes, brown bags have become a winter essential
From chocolate totes to cognac shoulder bags, brown bags are defining this winter's accessories trends. Slowly edging black handbags to the back of the wardrobe, brown might be one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, but thanks to its neutral hue, it's still got plenty of staying power, softening every look and adding depth and character to every outfit.
Visible across the handbag trends 2025, standout styles have gained momentum all season, such as Chloe's Paddington in a "crafty brown" and Isabel Marant's sumptuous suede moon bag. Notable brown handbag styles were also spotted on the Prada, Fendi, Miu Miu and Saint Laurent runways, cementing brown as the new black.
Designer labels aren't the only ones offering the very best brown bags – the high street is brimming with options, from practical everyday totes to luxurious shoulder bag styles. I've rounded up 12 of the very best, including designer bags worth investing in, and more affordable options from our high-street favourites.
Shop the best brown handbags
DeMellier is one of the best British brands for luxurious accessories, and its New York bag has to be one of the most coveted handbag styles. This exact style is owned by several A-listers, including Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon.
This carryall features a structured shape with a long, top-handle design. With more than enough room for your essentials, this handbag works both everyday and as an accessory for your occasionwear. The perfect accompaniment for your brown outfit ideas.
After spotting this bag on the Isabel Marant autumn/winter 2025 runway, I immediately added it to my wishlist. With its curved shape and studded embellishments, it feels effortlessly bohemian. It's crafted from smooth leather and has luxurious gold-toned hardware.
The Chloé Paddington revival has captured the attention of every millennial who yearned for this bag back in the early noughties. Now, coming in a crafty brown that has a burgundy undertone, what's not to love about the reworking of this vintage favourite.
Made from 100% bovine leather, this supple brown buckle bag is a beautiful addition to your handbag collection. The cool mocha tone will pair with a range of winter capsule wardrobe heroes, or even with colourful spring shades such as dusty blue or pale yellow.
Supple suede is another key player in the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, and this sumptuous tote bag offers the chicest way to wear it. The spacious design makes it a great choice for everyday use.
For something a little bit more festive, shop this beaded city bag. Featuring a soft velvet brown background covered in a silver beaded design, this bag has a nostalgic, vintage appeal. Wear with your best trouser suit, or a little black dress.
On the autumn/winter fashion runways, almost every brand featured an array of chocolate brown handbags, confirming that they have taken over black when it comes to directional everyday styling. But don't be fooled into thinking this is a one-season trend. Brown is a neutral hue that pairs beautifully with cream, tan, black and navy, meaning your brown handbag can be used for several seasons to come too.
Although "mocha mousse" was nominated as Pantone's colour of 2025, dark chocolately tones have been making waves in the fashion world, especially in terms of accessories. Rich toffee, dark cocoa and warm hazelnut are other much-coveted hues right now, offering a warming finish to every look. Not only have brands been championing brown handbags, but trainers, loafers, and coats in these rich shades are notable fixtures in recent collections too. So tuck that black handbag away, and add instant update to any and every look with a brown bag, you won't regret it.
