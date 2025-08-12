A millennial favourite, the return of the Chloé Paddington bag confirms that noughties fashion trends are staying with us for the foreseeable

Originally launched back in 2005, the Chloé Paddington bag became an instant fashion phenomenon under the creative director Pheobe Philo. Characterised by its slouchy soft leather, equestrian-inspired straps, and the signature large front padlock, it soon became one of the best designer bags, and was highly sought after.

With the dominance of nineties and noughties aesthetics on the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025, there has been increased chatter around this much-loved silhouette, with Chloé's autumn/winter 2025 collection delivering a reimagination of the classic Paddington, which is set to be released very soon. Couple this with the popularity of the boho style trend, and this bag is about to have a second shot at the big time.

The Chloé Paddington is about to be the bag you see everywhere, and if you don't want to wait, then reliable second-hand sales are your best option right now. Selling extremely fast, the likes of Brand Alley, Vestiaire Collective and eBay have seen an uptick in listings, and if the original is out of your budget, we've even tracked down the best designer lookalikes we could muster, although none quite capture the iconic design of the original.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, with rising interest in millennial bag styles, the original Chloé Paddington is being embraced as a nostalgic statement piece that embraces maximalism. Creative director Chemena Kamali revived the iconic Chloé Paddington at the recent a/w 2025 show, and while the slouchy silhouette, textural leather, and padlock remained the same, she added playful design elements such as a fur tail key ring. These versions are also rumoured to have lighter hardware for practicality, something that current owners of a Chloé Paddington will appreciate.

Although at the recent fashion show the Paddington was seen in khaki, burgundy, and navy, the new version will be available to buy in brown, black, cream, and beige. You can express your interest and join the waiting list here to be in with a chance of getting your hands on one of the new releases, because we predict a sell-out.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Paddington bag became instantly recognisable thanks to its textural, vegetal leather and iconic padlock design, with fans of the original including Kate Moss and Jennifer Lopez.

More recently, however, we've seen several A-listers sporting the original styles, confirming their newfound popularity. Katie Holmes was spotted on the set of "Happy Hours" in New York wearing a black Paddington bag, and Alexa Chung was also captured earlier this year pairing hers with a brown leather biker jacket in Paris.

So why is the Chloé Paddington trending now? As part of the recent interest in all things boho, the rising popularity of the Chloé Paddington bag is fueled by a desire for vintage-inspired designs and a lived-in, worn appeal that deviates from clean lines and minimalist styling. The popularity of the Chloé Paddington also aligns with the millennial style renaissance, seen in the renewed interest in early 00s bags like the Fendi Baguette and the Balenciaga City.

Searching for a Chloé Paddington lookalike is quite the task. If you want to wear this style of bag but are shopping on a high-street budget, we've rounded up some similar affordable styles below. Often, high-street lookalikes may capture the same slouchy leather design but without the signature padlock, like the Free People Emerson tote bag, whereas others might show hints of similarities with gold-tone hardware.

Free People We The Free Baby Emerson Tote Bag £168 at Free People If you're a lover of all things red, this deep burgundy tote is a handbag to consider. It's made from 100% leather, features a removable strap, and comes in four colourways. While it captures the essence of the slouchy shape, there is no iconic padlock. Free People We The Free Baby Emerson Tote Bag £168 at Free People This bag offers a similar slouchy silhouette and handle top design. The tanned brown feels vintage-inspired and will add a retro flair to your outfits. While you're missing out on the heavier gold hardware, this is still a super chic buy. Mango Retro Bowler Shoulder Bag Clasp Detail £49.99 at ASOS The long bowler bag design and gold-tone detailing feel ever so slightly similar to the Chloé Paddington, capturing that retro-inspired feel for much less. While we can sometimes capture the essence of a bag in a look-alike, but, the detailing that goes into designer iterations will often not be replicable on the high street.

The Chloé Paddington has not only proven itself to be a defining piece of early twenty-first-century fashion, but it also perfectly translates to the current emerging trends. Its iconic hefty padlock, soft textural leather, and slouchy silhouette feel as though they fit perfectly into this year's love of relaxed and practical bag styles.

The original Chloé Paddington bag was designed to be worn, broken in, and to add character to your everyday attire. For those lucky enough to own one of the original styles, the vintage market will reward your investment, and resale prices have been steadily climbing from £100 a year or so ago to well over £500 now. Platforms like Vestiaire Collective and eBay are easy to use and accessible if you are looking to resell. And if you're looking to buy, always ensure authenticity and shop through trusted portals before purchasing.