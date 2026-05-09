"I'm a woman designing for women," Amanda Wakeley's exclusive collection at John Lewis is a lesson in modern summer dressing

The versatile capsule collection that will solve your summer wardrobe woes

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Models wearing Amanda Wakeley
(Image credit: John Lewis)
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Amanda Wakeley OBE has returned to the fashion fore with a capsule collection available exclusively through John Lewis. Staying true to Amanda's design DNA, this is a tight offering of elegant, fluid tailoring, wearable prints and impeccable quality, that despite bringing down her price point to the high-end of the high street, has not compromised on quality.

The seams are beautiful, and the fabrics are fully crafted in silk. This is a collection that focuses on wearability, but doesn't sacrifice style in the process. "We need to retain (the quality)", Amanda tells me, "I wouldn't do it unless I could retain all this lovely detail. It's what people know me for."

Amanda Wakeley returns exclusively at John Lewis

Speaking of the collection, Wakeley says that she wanted to give people "a bit of a refresher on my iconic pieces," and that, in essence, sums up the designer's foray back into the fashion limelight. A collection that stays true to the aesthetic that made her so recognisable, but at a more affordable price point, it's a win-win, really.

Standout styles from the collection include Amanda's iconic bias satin and lace dress, satin suits, and kimonos with gorgeous 'Judo' belts with thick fringing, all luxurious designs that can be styled up or down, worn for elevated weekends, or for summer weddings. Versatility is at the heart of every piece. There is also the revival of Amanda's "iconic air shirt, which you can wear in all sorts of different ways."

And perhaps my personal favourite of all, a striking paisley print that was created for Amanda's last collection that never made it to production, and her face lights up as she talks about it. "I love this print, so you're seeing it all over again, which was a lovely starting point for me".

And that is what's so lovely about Amanda's new found home exclusively at John Lewis, there is a healthy dose of nostalgia, but with very much forward thinking to how women dress now. This isn't a collaboration, it's still Amanda Wakeley, but more accessible.

"What we've done is used this as an opportunity to slightly reposition the brand in terms of price points, so it's premium luxury, instead of luxury luxury, it just felt more democratic... So a satin jacket is £350 for example and the trousers are £195, and I mean, they're just delicious" explains Amanda as she runs her hands over an exceptional pair of elegant trousers, that quite frankly measure up price wise to the likes of Reiss and ME+EM, but with fashion icon Wakeley behind the design wheel.

Another Amanda Wakeley staple that fashion fans should consider is the air shirt for its wearability. "I designed that for my 25th anniversary collection in 2016, and I have worn it consistently ever since," she explains. The air shirt is one of those pieces that prove good design and capsule wardrobe heroes can last. And how does the designer herself wear it in 2026?

"I love it over jeans, I mean I've got them in all colours of the rainbow, and I still wear them all the time, either just wrapped and loose, or wrapped and wrapped and then you get that lovely little sort of drape over your tummy, which I love. Or, this is a new one for me. I popped it on, over a silk slip dress the other day, and it felt so cool and chic and modern with flat sandals, and for my age, felt really chic, rather than just a strappy dress with a heel, which I'm not going to wear, but I am going to wear it like this. And then honestly? It's going to get flung over a swimsuit, bikini, lovely, floaty, feels a bit cooler. There are lots of ways to wear it.

Versatile dressing for modern women

Fashion shouldn't feel complicated, and the Amanda Wakeley collection wants to remove those sartorial meltdowns, by making things as versatile as she can.

"I want to do the thinking for my customer to a degree. I'm delighted if they style it in all sorts of different ways, but I want them to know that by buying these two pieces (a jacket and trouser with a belt), that (the fringed belt) becomes a gorgeous 70s style sash around the neck... You're not there yet, but trust me on those days, you'll just want (that coverage), and then the eye goes down (following the line of the sash scarf). It's just kind. I'd like to think of it as thoughtful dressing, you know, I've done the thinking. I'm a woman designing for women, I feel passionate about making us girls feel the best version of ourselves, its as simple as that."

And it's pretty hard to argue with that concept.

You might think that side stripe trousers are a 2026 trend, and they are, but Amanda has been on this sleek, sporty and figure-lengthening style hack for years, and it's in this collection too.

"That's been part of my design vocabulary forever. In fact, I've written a book, which comes out in June, and in it I talk about the first time I did a side stripe. I was a teenager and I had made this very special outfit... I had made this co-ord for a party...

"And then I tried to put the pants on and I couldn't... and I just inserted a side stripe the whole way down. And the side stripe was born and has been with me ever since. And I looked in the mirror and I thought oh my god, I've just elevated these, they're sporty and I love sport."

On occasion dressing