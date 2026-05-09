"I'm a woman designing for women," Amanda Wakeley's exclusive collection at John Lewis is a lesson in modern summer dressing

Amanda Wakeley OBE has returned to the fashion fore with a capsule collection available exclusively through John Lewis. Staying true to Amanda's design DNA, this is a tight offering of elegant, fluid tailoring, wearable prints and impeccable quality, that despite bringing down her price point to the high-end of the high street, has not compromised on quality.

The seams are beautiful, and the fabrics are fully crafted in silk. This is a collection that focuses on wearability, but doesn't sacrifice style in the process. "We need to retain (the quality)", Amanda tells me, "I wouldn't do it unless I could retain all this lovely detail. It's what people know me for."

Royal-approved, if Amanda Wakeley's name sounds familiar, it's because up until 2021, the design icon was known for having dressed everyone from Princess Diana and the Princess of Wales - Kate Middleton, to Hollywood royalty - Helen Mirren, Scarlett Johansson, Angelina Jolie and Catherine Zeta-Jones (to name drop just a few)

Amanda Wakeley returns exclusively at John Lewis

Speaking of the collection, Wakeley says that she wanted to give people "a bit of a refresher on my iconic pieces," and that, in essence, sums up the designer's foray back into the fashion limelight. A collection that stays true to the aesthetic that made her so recognisable, but at a more affordable price point, it's a win-win, really.

Standout styles from the collection include Amanda's iconic bias satin and lace dress, satin suits, and kimonos with gorgeous 'Judo' belts with thick fringing, all luxurious designs that can be styled up or down, worn for elevated weekends, or for summer weddings. Versatility is at the heart of every piece. There is also the revival of Amanda's "iconic air shirt, which you can wear in all sorts of different ways."

And perhaps my personal favourite of all, a striking paisley print that was created for Amanda's last collection that never made it to production, and her face lights up as she talks about it. "I love this print, so you're seeing it all over again, which was a lovely starting point for me".

Amanda Wakeley Amanda Wakeley Sylvie Tie Waist Kimono Jacket, Blue Multi £350 at John Lewis The kimono jacket is a timeless icon for a reason. Elegantly, elevated as part of a two piece, particularly with that rich, fringed belt, this beautiful, silk printed piece could easily go over a little black dress for a fresh new look, styled with simple, tailored trousers, or be used to pep up your favourite pair of jeans. The breathable fabric makes it ideal for warmer weather, while the silk fabric gives it enough weight to drape beautifully. Amanda Wakeley Amanda Wakeley Blythe Long Sleeve Paisley Shirt, Blue Multi £195 at John Lewis A striking paisley print is always a great choice for the spring/summer season, delivering on those bohemian vibes. That collection would have set you back several hundred, to thousands of pounds, but now you can snap this up for under £200. And just like everything else, it's all in the detail. "It's just got a feel good factor, it's a joyful summer print. In the shirt there is a lovely sort of slight split back, so it's just lovely, sexy elements without it being overt." Amanda Wakeley Amanda Wakeley Bethany Paisley Trousers, Blue Multi £195 at John Lewis With coordinating trousers, you can easily style this as an all over print, as a great alternative to the best wedding guest dresses. However, this striking spring outfit idea will also work in a more casual setting, styled with a white t-shirt, a classic shirt, and a blazer, or even with a cosy cashmere knit for a luxurious fabric pairing that will work for any moment,

And that is what's so lovely about Amanda's new found home exclusively at John Lewis, there is a healthy dose of nostalgia, but with very much forward thinking to how women dress now. This isn't a collaboration, it's still Amanda Wakeley, but more accessible.

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"What we've done is used this as an opportunity to slightly reposition the brand in terms of price points, so it's premium luxury, instead of luxury luxury, it just felt more democratic... So a satin jacket is £350 for example and the trousers are £195, and I mean, they're just delicious" explains Amanda as she runs her hands over an exceptional pair of elegant trousers, that quite frankly measure up price wise to the likes of Reiss and ME+EM, but with fashion icon Wakeley behind the design wheel.

Amanda Wakeley Amanda Wakeley Olivia Satin Suit Jacket, Green £350 at John Lewis Green is one of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2026, and this spring-ready olive is a literal shining example of why this colour keeps coming back around. Bright and zingy, the warm weather gives us the perfect excuse to embrace dopamine dressing. Crafted from a "silk and viscose blend, and actually it's a tiny bit more robust than pure silk." It's all this thoughtfulness and quality that marks this collection out. The luxe detailing, the exceptional fringing (it really is lovely) and of course, the belt can also be worn as a skinny scarf for a nostalgic, 70s-inspired look. Amanda Wakeley Amanda Wakeley Emilia Pleated Wide Leg Trousers, Green £195 at John Lewis Thanks to a love of wide-leg jeans, wide-leg trousers are at peak popularity and a luxe silky pair, such as these, with the front pleat detail, aren't just flattering, they add a little drama to your outfit too. If you want to highlight your waist, try teaming this pair with a shorter, tailored jacket, if not wearing as a co-ord, such as a black boucle design for a truly elevated look. You might think that a bold pair of trousers aren't versatile, but they're surprisingly wearable, and very elegant.

Another Amanda Wakeley staple that fashion fans should consider is the air shirt for its wearability. "I designed that for my 25th anniversary collection in 2016, and I have worn it consistently ever since," she explains. The air shirt is one of those pieces that prove good design and capsule wardrobe heroes can last. And how does the designer herself wear it in 2026?

"I love it over jeans, I mean I've got them in all colours of the rainbow, and I still wear them all the time, either just wrapped and loose, or wrapped and wrapped and then you get that lovely little sort of drape over your tummy, which I love. Or, this is a new one for me. I popped it on, over a silk slip dress the other day, and it felt so cool and chic and modern with flat sandals, and for my age, felt really chic, rather than just a strappy dress with a heel, which I'm not going to wear, but I am going to wear it like this. And then honestly? It's going to get flung over a swimsuit, bikini, lovely, floaty, feels a bit cooler. There are lots of ways to wear it.

The Air Shirt Amanda Wakeley Amanda Wakeley Sophia Pure Silk Semi Sheer Long Shirt £350 at John Lewis Amanda really wanted to give shoppers the chance to own true classic Wakeley pieces, without the previous price tag and this pure silk, semi-sheer shirt is just another example of iconic design that proves why the designer has garnered such a stellar reputation for beautiful, wearable design. It's the investment buy that you'll max out on cost-per-wear.

Versatile dressing for modern women

Fashion shouldn't feel complicated, and the Amanda Wakeley collection wants to remove those sartorial meltdowns, by making things as versatile as she can.

"I want to do the thinking for my customer to a degree. I'm delighted if they style it in all sorts of different ways, but I want them to know that by buying these two pieces (a jacket and trouser with a belt), that (the fringed belt) becomes a gorgeous 70s style sash around the neck... You're not there yet, but trust me on those days, you'll just want (that coverage), and then the eye goes down (following the line of the sash scarf). It's just kind. I'd like to think of it as thoughtful dressing, you know, I've done the thinking. I'm a woman designing for women, I feel passionate about making us girls feel the best version of ourselves, its as simple as that."

And it's pretty hard to argue with that concept.

Amanda Wakeley Amanda Wakeley Petra Print Tie Waist Kimono, Black/white £250 at John Lewis Amanda was wearing this combination at the press viewing, and let me tell you, she looked sensational. There has been no compromise on detail and cut, and the finishing touches here are really what elevate it. From the sash belt, which can also be worn as a scarf, to the beautiful fringe detailing. "I love the kimono - fantastic over jeans. I mean, the thing about this collection is I wanted it be uber versatile. This is great as separates as well as a co-ord. Versatility was always super important to me. And it is as a woman it's super important to me. I want my life simplified." Amanda Wakeley Amanda Wakeley Pippa Print Trousers, Black/white £195 at John Lewis These beautiful printed trousers are easy to dress up or down. Pair with the matching jacket, wear with a tee or a shirt, or even over a one-piece swimsuit. A silky pair of trousers with a gorgeous fluid fit, the bold print means you can team them with a much simpler top half for a more laidback look, or add a frothy blouse for something more party-ready. And the figure-lengthening side stripe is another detail that subtly enhances this design.

You might think that side stripe trousers are a 2026 trend, and they are, but Amanda has been on this sleek, sporty and figure-lengthening style hack for years, and it's in this collection too.

"That's been part of my design vocabulary forever. In fact, I've written a book, which comes out in June, and in it I talk about the first time I did a side stripe. I was a teenager and I had made this very special outfit... I had made this co-ord for a party...

"And then I tried to put the pants on and I couldn't... and I just inserted a side stripe the whole way down. And the side stripe was born and has been with me ever since. And I looked in the mirror and I thought oh my god, I've just elevated these, they're sporty and I love sport."

On occasion dressing