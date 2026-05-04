Want to dress like Victoria Beckham? Then you need the perfect t-shirt. Here's exactly what to look for, according to the style icon

If there's one thing Victoria Beckham knows about, it's clothes. The Spice Girl turned womenswear designer has built an impressive fashion empire since her catwalk debut in 2008. Now one of the leading British fashion brands, Beckham's designs are often found amongst the key trends. In April, the first drop of the designer's collaboration with high street brand Gap sold out almost entirely online within hours of launching. Focusing on elevated basics, fashion fans were eager to add key pieces to their spring capsule wardrobes. Featuring everything from trench coats to sweatshirts and cargo skirts, it was VB's t-shirts that caught my eye.

In her eponymous Netflix documentary earlier this year, Victoria spoke at length about her quest to create the perfect t-shirt, and the topic came up once again when she appeared on Krista Smith's podcast, Skip Intro. Speaking to Smith, Victoria described herself as a 't-shirt person' and said: "For me, it's one of the things I really pride myself on. However basic, however simple something is, it’s a consideration that goes into it. Making sure that it’s got the right sleeve, making sure that it’s the right quality of jersey, making sure that it’s the right neck height. All those kind of details and things that I obsess over."

While the catwalk version of her white t-shirt costs £95, Beckham created versions for Gap that retailed from as little as £25 (now sold out). Maintaining many of the key aspects of her catwalk collection's style, her high street version also featured a slightly cropped fit to avoid bulking at the waist if you want to tuck it into a waistband and is made from a surprisingly heavyweight jersey cotton that allows it to hang nicely, hugging curves where needed. If you missed out on Victoria Beckham's first drop for Gap, fear not - I've done the legwork for you to bring some of the best t-shirt styles to wear this season.

STYLE IT LIKE BECKHAM

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Shop white t-shirts

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If you're wondering how to style wide-leg jeans with a t-shirt that complements their wider profile, Victoria Beckham's cropped style is the perfect fit. Finishing at the waistline, it creates a break in the fabric that highlights the waist. Should you want to tuck it in, you can do so without fear of adding bulk at the belt line, either, thanks to minimal additional fabric.

This style is also a fabulous fit to wear underneath women's trouser suits, as it will sit comfortably under even the narrowest fitting jackets. Likewise, if you're looking for the perfect tee to add to your jeans and a blazer outfits, a cropped, curve-skimming fit adds a contemporary dimension to the classic outfit combination.

Whatever summer outfits you're planning, make sure that you've got the perfect white t-shirt to hand, as it will help to finish off multiple looks with ease.