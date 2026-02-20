Victoria Beckham has made milky pink nails her signature, and for good reason

Like with your signature scent, when you find a manicure that is both chic and versatile, with the ability to complement every outfit and occasion, it's like striking gold. And for Victoria Beckham, she's found hers in this soft, milky pink hue...

With the 2026 nail trends predicting a rise in barely-there finishes and sheer nail polishes, now is definitely a good time to be a fan of subtle and neutral manicures. After all, trending or not, they go with everything and never fail to feel fresh and expensive, especially in the case of a creamy, semi-translucent pink. Also known as 'Soap nails,' this particular look has been getting a lot of attention lately, but for some, it's always been a staple in their styling. Victoria Beckham is one such individual. The fashion and beauty mogul can often be spotted with this sort of milky pink hue layered over her favoured almond nails, which, if you ask us, speaks volumes as to the chicness and wearability of this mani.

So, if you're keen to take cues from Posh Spice herself, here's a closer look at her go-to, everyday nails and how to recreate them yourself, at-home or in salon.

The luxe and minimalistic manicure Victoria Beckham is rarely seen without

Now, while we have seen Victoria Beckham with burgundy nails before, her prevailing favourite does seem to be a sheer wash of petal-pink over longer almond nails. So much so that you can spot the pairing across her Instagram feed and on the red carpet of several events from this year and last. And we don't blame her, as milky pink is definitely what we would class as a timeless nail colour, and one that never fails to look and feel expensive.

The beauty of this manicure, and why it's touted as such a classic option, lies in its versatility. As we can see, the sheer, petal-pink colour complements a tailored red gown just as much as it would a simple jeans and white t-shirt outfit. This style of manicure is also a great one as it's super easy to recreate at home with just a few products.

Recreate Victoria Beckham's milky pink nails

For those looking to recreate Beckham's signature soapy talons for themselves, we've rounded up a few staple nailcare products that are set to make a worthy addition to any minimalist manicure lover's collection.

essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Gossamer Garment View at Boots RRP: £11.99 For a very chic and affordable at-home manicure, essie's Gossamer Garment polish is a lovely option. It's sheer but buildable, with a lovely tint of candy pink and a glossy, gel-like finish. OPI OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish in Rosy Future $12 at Amazon RRP: £14.90 OPI's Rosy Future is the perfect pale pink shade, with the subtly shimmering polish balancing neutral tones with a soft, polished pink. It gives a your-nails-but-better finish with its beautifully sheer and subtle formula that's perfect for the soap nails trend. OPI OPI Mirror Shine Nail Lacquer Top Coat $14.99 at Amazon RRP: £17.60 With a high gloss finish bringing tonnes of glamour and shine to your manicure, this OPI top coat is the perfect finishing touch to lock in your pretty pink manicure and keep it looking polished and glowing throughout the week.

When it comes to achieving Beckham's sheer pink manicure, we recommend applying one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat (as nailcare is a key focus this year). Several strengthening formulas also feature a soft pink tint, which would be ideal for recreating this look.

Depending on your choice of polish and opacity preferences, apply two to three coats of your pink shade, followed by a glossy top coat.